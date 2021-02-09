J. Crew 30% off plus a bunch of new arrivals

After a year of massive discounts related to the pandemic and maybe their bankruptcy, 30% off won’t seem like a whole lot to some. Yet J. Crew has been weirdly quiet with their promos and codes lately.

Is this the start of a turnaround? A comeback?

Short answer: I have no idea. But a lot of new spring stuff is out and up for this code. Presidents’ Day (coming up Monday 2/15) is traditionally when retailers pivot from winter clearance, to more optomistic, new spring arrivals. And it looks like J. Crew is getting a jump on the rest. A reminder that returns will cost you $7.50 for the prepaid label, but outbound shipping is free for Rewards members when you sign up for their email list. Yes, there are lots of exclusions for this 30% off SPRING code. It’s not a sitewide sale. But that’s not unexpected. Off we go with some picks.

Brand new. Perhaps a great sign of things to come for J. Crew (a return to clean, classic simplicity?). From our shoe expert Adam, who has a pair in hand for an upcoming in-person review: “Worth it at that price – better than Adidas Stan Smiths, but not quite as nice as Gustin or Common Projects.” Always good to get the feedback from the man who created A.R.S.E. (Adam’s Review Scale of Excellence).

Hey look, shirts with collars. And buttons! Lots of new arrivals here. New prints. And available in their slim fit, which is appreciated by plenty. Classic fit too, if that’s more your deal. One of these and an unstructured chino sportcoat and maybe some lighter wash (gasp) jeans and some classic sneakers and you’re ready to go.

Check out that texture. J. Crew does the knit blazer thing, and instead of cheaper cotton or cotton blends like many other brands, they’re going with Italian wool here. Spendy, but could become a go-to.

Are we allowed to dream about sunnier days? I’m not making some sort of sad attempt at humor here. Some of us really hate the constant disappoint that seems to roll out with being part of the human race… Sorry, we’re still talking about shoes, right? Perfect for around the house now. Terrific for a slow, meandering, early evening bike ride or stroll once we all thaw out. I don’t know why they put the (off) white option on a separate product page. But they did. The white options are here. The rest are here.

And yet, after all they’ve been through, J. Crew is still doing the “messy collar” thing. Death, taxes, and J. Crew models having their collars purposefully blown out/twisted/stood up awkwardly. It’s nice that we can depend on some things. I don’t think I could do that if I tried. And to have it happen naturally? How’s he putting that thing on? Slithering his legs down into it from the neck, and shimmying his torso up?

Goes with everything. Looks terrific layered under a lightweight merino cardigan (I’m hooked on these cardigans from Goodthreads) with jeans and sneakers. And the slub jersey fabric is a really nice point of differentiation.

Still made in Italy? Sure appears that way. Stitched out welt construction. An essential that more than a few of us reach for time and time and time again.

Hey now. That “blue tortoise” option could be fun. Middle-of-the-road in terms of quality/price. Which is hard to pull off in the sunglasses game. Extremely well reviewed.

Basic layers here. Merino wool that’s actually washable. I’m guessing they’re lay flat to dry though?

Stans have gone for less in recent months. But fifty six bones for a pair of classics like the Green accented Stan is a mighty fair deal.

Interesting. It’s mostly a french-terry sweatshirt, but has a bit of rugby influence? Minus the rugby collar, and a mock neck thrown in instead?

Seems sorta strange that they’re throwing this in with the spring releases? Flannel? Really? I suppose flannel is a 3 season fabric. Lots of time left to wear this before summer hits. Vitale Barberis flannel here. Used to have something similar, and it saw a lot of work with jeans. There’s something about that soft texture of wool flannel that goes terrific with the crisper texture of denim. There’s contrast there, which plays well nicely together.

Oh to be wearing those with a pale gray summer suit and a crisp white shirt and having a cocktail with some friends on a patio somewhere. (looks down at his winter running tights and wool socks that he very much haven’t been put to use yet today because he bailed on his workout). Well. Maybe it’ll happen this year. Or in 2022.

Could not tell you why this suit is getting the 30% off, while the rest of their line of suits are more or less excluded. But, a subtle glenplaid with a charcoal base could look great with solids like a pale blue shirt and dark navy tie with some texture. Marzotto Italian wool here.

If you’re re-investing in your suit/sportcoat game, then you could do a heck of a lot worse when it comes to pocket squares. All kinds of class with these two. A pocket square with a bit of pattern or a tipped border does wonders.

Dressier proportions here. Not some chunky jeans belt. Italian leather.

From the sale section. Just this color available in the 484 slim with sizes still available left. Very much on sale, and the SPRING code knocks an extra 50% off. Fifteen bucks. Final sale though, so, no returns.

The 30% off plenty of full-priced goods but not all (because exclusions, always exclusions) code SPRING runs clear through next Tuesday the 16th.