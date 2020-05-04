J. Crew files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

CNBC: J. Crew Files for bankruptcy
So here’s what that means:
- The J. Crew website will operate as normal. For now.
- They expect all gift cards, loyalty programs, and returns & exchanges to continue as usual.
- This isn’t a liquidation.
- To support operations through the bankruptcy process, they got an additional $400 million in funding from folks they already owe money to.
- And as part of that “financial reorganization plan”, they “will hand over control to top creditors, including the hedge fund Anchorage Capital.“
- J. Crew wants to try to reopen stores as quickly as possible to “continue all day-to-day operations, albeit under these extraordinary COVID-19-related circumstances.” So, they want to re-open stores, but obviously there are complicating factors.
- Madewell (which has been a bright spot) stays put, and under the J. Crew umbrella.
