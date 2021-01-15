Best Posts of 2020: Thanks to our Contributors

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2020, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2020. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

Known as our resident shoe and whiskey expert, Adam’s discerning eye can best be conveyed through his very own Adam Review Scale of Excellence, affectionately known as A.R.S.E. Adam is one of our contributors that isn’t afraid to put a little more cash towards quality menswear, thus he’s introduced some brands of shoes and denim that may not be seen as often in this “affordable” men’s style space. Adam, thanks for your expertise and sense of humor. And hey, when are you having us all over for a whiskey around that fire pit?

Trial attorney by day, Dappered contributor by night, and boy does he have fun with it. Brandon pops back into the Dappered space with regularity, and he’s known for his pants reviews. But every now and then he’ll throw something in like his “fancy” Cousin Eddie style scenario, and you understand just how wacky this lawyer can get. And his neighbors thought he was just a nice young man.

One of our newest contributors, DeJuan has put together multiple Style Scenarios, and the man knows how to pair color with camel. He also throws caution to the sartorial wind and most definitely wears white after Labor Day, which was the very first Style Scenario DeJuan contributed. We’re happy to have him on board and look forward to his stylish guidance to come.

You’ve seen this guy’s contributions regularly for the past couple years on Dappered, and we’re grateful that Jason has chosen Dappered as a creative outlet (and a way to make a little cash on the side). Jason has been prolific in his contributions which have ranged from shoe reviews, watch reviews, pants reviews, athletic gear recommendations, style scenarios, booze recommendations, why he wears his watch on the wrist he does, a guide to losing hair… you get it. Jason’s shared quite a body of work with us, and we thank him.

In early 2020 Michael R. took over the Weekend Reset, and his insightful, delicious, and quirky suggestions have been improving our weekends ever since. And since this year maybe, MAYBE we’ll be getting back to some normal semblance of a weekend, we look forward to what Michael points us towards.

Another new contributor to us in 2020, Paul came in mid-year with a popular post on 9 affordable athleisure based outfits. Since then he’s been steadily contributing style scenarios, with header photos shot in beautiful, sunny southern California. For those of us much further north of the equator, it’s nice to see a reminder of the green that will once again spring.

Ryan N. has become a staple around these parts, both as a contributor and behind the scenes as tech support for this very website. Ryan is our Target guru, typically taking their latest offerings for a spin and giving his honest reviews. He also loves being a dad, and isn’t afraid to dish out advice for the fellow dads that frequent this site. Ryan’s become an indispensable part of the crew.

The rest of the guys

These are the guys that contribute less frequently, but are no less important in the Dappered space. Zach S. and Aaron K. have both contributed their detailed knowledge about timepieces and their incredible photography skills. Our great friend north of the border, Dave I., gave us some great podcasts to listen to and rounded up some of the best of threads. Carlon H. chimed in a few times this past year with a shoe review and advice on building a shoe collection on a budget. Our thanks also go out to Matt C., Oral B., Mark G., and Jeremy Anderberg for making book recommendations to include in each month’s 10 Best Bets for $75 or less. And finally, a huge thanks to the guys that took part in our “What I Wear to Work” and “What I Wore Today Working from Home” series.

Are you a men’s style connoisseur with knowledge to share with the Dappered community? We’re always open to new contributors who can write and provide great photos. We pay for contributions, and will include links to help promote your personal brand. What we don’t do is run advertorials or self promoting articles. If you’re interested in contributing send an email to sarah@dappered.com with information on the article you’d like us to publish. And one word of advice, if it doesn’t look or read like it belongs on Dappered, it won’t be published on Dappered.