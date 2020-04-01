Style Scenario: The Solo, Stylish Walk

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Amidst these times, please take all the necessary precautions being advised. Social distancing is real. And for many now, so is sheltering in place. But some of us have to venture out, for food at the corner market, for supplies, for fresh air, to walk the dog, etc. For most of us, the walk will be a lonely one, since not many people are out and about. But, a lonely walk can still be a stylish one, especially if you’ve been kicking around in p.j.’s for a week and the novelty has worn off.

The Sweater: WoolOvers Lambswool Crew Neck Sweater in Charcoal – $69. There are lots of us who still endure cooler temps, even in late March. This wool isn’t too hot, nor too thin. Just right for this transitional time, and more stylish than a hoodie (you’re welcome Joe).

The Undershirt: Target Goodfellow & Co Short Sleeve Tee in Black – $6. It’s just a t-shirt, right? Yet, I think we’ve all owned some bad t-shirts in our time. After 150+ reviews, this thing is almost 5/5 stars. Nice. Wear this under the sweater, and keep it dark for a streamlined look… unless you’re a huge fan of Pep Guardiola. That guy loves his white crew necks under his dark sweaters.

The Pants: lululemon Commission Pant Slim Warpstreme – $128. Pricey, yes, but their stuff usually lives up to the asking cost. Any of the colors these pants are offered in will work – the key is they’re all neutral. Comfort and fit are pillars of Lulu’s brand identity, and you get both here. They can be dressed up, or dressed down. Very versatile; you’ll look “put together” as you stroll down the block.

The Belt: Gap Basic Belt in Dark Brown – $19.17.w/ 2DAYS & DEAL What did you expect? And, the dark brown adds a nice, subtle bit of rich color to this dark outfit.

The Socks: innotree Merino Wool Men’s Socks (2 pairs) – $17.99. These are true, do-anything socks. From hiking to a walk in sneakers to working out. They’ve got a bit of cushion to them, without being overly thick, and you also get the wicking properties of wool.

The Shoes: Converse Jack Purcell 1st in Class Ox – $64.95. These are more classic than Chuck Taylors. Something about the almost all-white silhouette seems to compliment more outfits. Ships free and quick via Zappos.

The Grooming: Wahl Mustache and Beard Trimmer with Bonus Trimmer – $11.99. Keep the facial hair a little scruffy, yet tidy. These clippers do just the trick keeping facial hair tidy in a snap. Excellent reviews and price on Amazon.

The Entertainment: The Knuckleheads Podcast. One of my favorites. Two former NBA stars who interview current and former NBA stars in a very relaxed, down to earth way. The edge is that it’s from one NBA guy to another – which is what keeps it interesting, as all parties understand what it means to have come up and play at the pro level. I’d recommend starting with the Shaq or the Kobe Bryant episode. Really refreshing to hear so many people’s stories first hand, and some of their guests are hilarious. Also a good way to help fill the current sports void.

About the Author: Oral Blankson is an early 30-something whose hobbies include menswear, restaurant critique, public speaking, making new friends, and striving to be a more intentional man.