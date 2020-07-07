How To Do Athleisure for Men – 9 Affordable Outfit Examples

With the proliferation of Athleisure now reaching the farthest corners of the culture’s consciousness (Good Housekeeping? Really?), we wanted to provide a variety of ways to wear it. Without being sloppy nor paying the premium price that certain brands are pushing for. The baseline here is that most pieces serve a function of having stretch and/or breathability to fully take advantage of what it means to wear athleisure. But looking “athletic” can quickly devolve into “slob” if you’re not careful. Here’s nine ways to walk that line, starting with super casual looks, and working our way up to a blend of athleisure + smart casual.

Sizing note: All tops are a size medium and all pants are a size small on 5’10” / 175 lbs.

#1 – Ready To Run

As true to the athleisure aesthetic as it gets. But notice how everything fits. Streamlined. That’s what you’re after. It’s not slouchy or bulky, but you’re not shrink wrapped in lycra compression gear either. It looks (wait for it) athletic! These are fully functional pieces that you can actually run in vs just looking the part, and everything prioritizes range of motion, breathability, and moisture wicking. The pullover hoodie shirt is lightweight, soft and made from Old Navy’s “Go-Dry Cool moisture-wicking” fabric. It does have a kangaroo pocket up front, but it’s thin, close to the body, and not boxy or adding extra visual weight. Tiro 19 pants are a favorite as there are zippers on the leg openings for adjustability, and there are also zippers on each pocket to keep things from flying out. You can even do squats / burpees without fear of them ripping. Super flexible. Super comfortable. The monochrome scheme keeps everything nice and sleek.

#2 – Taking an (ath)leisurely stroll

Once again, functionality without sloppiness. Perfect for a post workout cool down bite to eat, stroll, or cup of coffee. Something to change into once you ditch the sweaty gym wear. Another hoodie, but this time from Uniqlo’s Dry-EX series. More tactile than their Airisim line, with features of slit opening type pockets and a slim profile to avoid that baggy look. The camo henley breaks away from the usual solid color crew neck tee. I hope Target continues to make more of these. Disclaimer, I’m actually wearing the adidas “Axiom Point” pant, but those are getting harder to find. The Tiro 19 in white will look just as clean. Lastly suede trainer tennis shoes round out the outfit. Easier to break in and wear during summer.

#3 – No sweat, when running errands

A few tips on fleece style joggers: Avoid the perception of baggy, light gray sweat pants of the 80’s. Slim to almost skinny fits help these “true” joggers look clean. Avoid drop crotch types. Also, depending on the material, the waistband should give a good amount of stretch. Therefor, you can usually size down to have a more fit feel, as I generally go for a size small when there’s an elastic waistband. Also, don’t be afraid to size down on the inseam too Pay attention to the sizing chart when available. There should be little to no break, so it’s ok to go a little shorter than your usual pant length. I myself, hem a majority of my pants and find that 28” gives me just the right amount.

Meanwhile, the peak velocity golf jackets are my go to for bright and sunny days that still call for a jacket. It’s a very light material and unlined. It’s more of windbreaker, but without the swish. Adding a deep burgundy shirt under the jacket helps breaks up the black,white, and gray of the outfit. Don’t be afraid of a little deep red.

#4 – Casually Functional

A slight step up but still casual. Half athletic wear, half smart casual, and it all comes together nicely. Definitely makes running errands around town easier with something comfortable but still put together. The all black adidas Tiros (read: no bright contrasting stripes or logos) help blend that border between athletic and smart casual. Upgrading to a henley from a simple tee adds just a bit more. Then, layering it with a shacket / work shirt / utility jacket in olive green works here to give contrast to the darker colors below the waist. This H&M option is a Linen/Cotton blend. Perfect for the warmer seasons. Simply roll up the sleeves and be on your way.

#5 – Hanging with the crew, while social distancing

A simple but refined combination of the typical athleisure look. Want to go layer free? Try BR’s luxe-touch long sleeve tees. Super smooth next to the skin. Plenty like the cool crisp texture of merino on their skin, but some don’t. If you don’t, try the BR cotton luxe line. Completing the outfit are retro Puma’s which add a bit more sophistication to this super casual look.

#6 – Layering up for the evening

Casual and effortless with this one. A soft wash v-neck with subtle blue stripes to highlight under the denim trucker jacket in a medium dark blue. There’s a little polyester and stretch to help with the feel of the jacket compared to the 100% cotton alternatives. Especially in the sleeves; air high fives and raising a glass to cheers with the buddies will be a breeze.

#7 – Casual date night

A little more dressy but not overdone, for some take out dinner with that special someone. Retro looking polo with modern soft and moisture wicking properties of Target’s cotton and polyester blend. The micro dots help break the notion of school uniform. Layering is easy with a cotton bomber jacket…err sweater..of sorts. Cotton bomber jackets are more breathable and softer than their 100% nylon brethren of bombers we all usually see in the fall. Which may be why H&M decided to list this as a sweater instead of a jacket. All in all, it looks sharp with the quilted texture.

#8 – Earth tones

Let me recommend my favorite non-nylon bomber. BR Factory must be using something similar to the BR luxury line. There’s a smooth, softness to the unlined “dress” bomber that makes this feel a little more special when worn. Next, another Uniqlo Dry-EX product; a bold monoblock polo with inverted stripes. Perforations running up the sides of the shirt and even the back middle collar helps with breathability. For the joggers, opting for a darker shade of brown compared to the usual khaki, helps this feel a bit different compared to your normal khaki chinos worn in the office or WFH.

#9 – Smarter Casual

Amping up the athleisure meets smart casual look with this one. Functional sweater and polo combination from Uniqlo’s Airism series. Stay in the shade as much as possible if you’re heading in between places without A/C. Chino type joggers instead of fleece helps keep the textures up top working all together. Lastly, Puma retro sneakers help bring the outfit out of looking too serious and into more casual vibes.

About the Author: Paul K. lives and works as an IT administrator in Los Angeles, formally from Atlanta. When he’s not busy freelancing as a photographer and videographer, you can find him getting his steps in on the many hiking trails.