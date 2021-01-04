Best Affordable Style of 2020 – The Shoes

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there aren’t any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

Hell of a year, right? When the best “shoes” are slippers, you knows stuff went sideways. But as much as we like to promote dressing well even when you don’t have to, there’s also reality. And that reality is a lot of us spent a lot of time, at home, dressed down. And that means more casual shoes. Or “house shoes.” Or slippers. And these things are perfect.

Sold via Huckberry, and they’re having a hard time keeping them in stock.

Cozy but not icky feeling. Made from temperature regulating wool, with a sole made for traction both inside, as well as for quick outside trips even in crummy weather. And that leather heel accent is a nice addition.

Two things can be true:

These things are terrific. I hope they go back on the shelf sometime in 2021, and once again stay there for most of our waking hours.

Also receiving votes: Allen Edmonds 1st Quality Dress Shoes & Boots when they drop under $250 during big sales or random steal alert worthy markdowns. The UK Made Sanders “Playboy” Chukka boot. Spier & Mackay’s Goodyear welted shoes & boots. The Allen Edmonds Weatherproof line (especially the Dalton and Park Avenue). The Grant Stone Diesel. The Italian made GREATS Royale Sneaker. The Huckberry Exclusive USA Made Victory Sportswear Sneaker. adidas Stan Smith “Recons” (or other upgraded leather Stan Smiths). And finally… adidas Ultraboosts… because while 71% of the earth’s surface is covered by water, apparently the other 29% is covered by dudes wearing ultraboosts.

P.S. Since these things are all but sold out, how about an alternative? Looks like Huckberry just restocked their Glerups. Which were The Greys Outdoor Slipper Boot before The Greys Outdoor Slipper Boot came along. I think.