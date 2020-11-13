Steal Alert: Allen Edmonds Strands in Coffee for $140 ($395)

Allen Edmonds just launched an extra 30% off sale items promo this morning. And the star of the show is their Strand, in coffee brown.

Coffee is/was a color they tried to fold into the main palate a year or two ago. Why it never caught on, I don’t know. Because it seems to fill a hole. The light brown Walnut is attractive, but flashy. The Oxblood and Chili are terrific, but lean red (and in some light, REALLY red). Coffee was supposed to be their brown. True brown. Brown brown. And it just never seemed to stick?

Brown. Browner than brown. None more brown.

And you bet you can wear these with all sorts of gray pants and suits.

Big fan of brown for shoes. “Plain” ol’ brown. It’s versatile. It’s classic. And some of us have found ourselves wearing brown shoes more than the flashier colors in our possession. So much so that it’s all I personally wear these days (albeit in their slightly darker, German weatherproof brown leather).

So yeah. What can brown do for you? A lot.

Especially when they’re made in the USA Strands for $140.

Sizes seem to be hustling fast at post time.

Ships and returns for free. No restocking fees here, since these should be first quality.

That’s all.

Carry on.

P.S. If they’re out of your size and want to try something else? Their “University Wingtip” is down to the same price. $139.97. Lots of sizes at post time. Chili burnished leather there, not coffee. A bit of a soft chisel toe. But super smart looking all the same. Dainite rubber sole too!