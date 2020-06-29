Steal Alert: Extra 25% off Allen Edmonds Sale Items

Allen Edmonds had been, so far, somewhat reluctant to enter into the discount arms-race that has occured in the last few months. That appears to have changed. For now.

This is a blowout. Now, some models are better deals than others. But what are deals, are deals. Or, dealz. With a z. Because they’re that dealy. Dealish? Delish? Whatever. Off we go. And these aren’t Factory 2nds (although those are getting the extra 25% off too). Selections below should be good for free shipping AND free returns. Discount happens when you put something in your cart, so don’t be confused if you go to the Allen Edmonds site and the prices don’t look right. They are. Big thanks to Alex C. for the tip!

Well that’s nuts. They’re steal-alert worthy under $300. Now? Under $190. What makes these things different? The double-tanned leather uppers are exceptionally soft and pliable, they’re lined with super soft lambskin, and they come with extra trimmings like brass nails, two-toned soles, and more. Think of the Bartletts as extremely nice Strands (not that Strands aren’t already super nice.) And think of the Jefferson as extremely nice McAllisters. They’re not final sale.They’re not factory 2nds. These should be first quality, top of the line, made in the USA dress shoes which ship and return for free. Now under… $190. That’s nuts.

That… seems like a mistake. Made in the USA. Should ship and return for free too. New summer suedes anyone?

AE wheelhouse dress shoes in the low $200s is a really nice price. Like, “Anniversary Sale” or “Rediscover America Sale” price. So this $190 level is something. Contemporary without being overly flashy. Sexy without being thirsty. The Cornwallis might be one of the best looking shoes Allen Edmonds has ever come out with. Is it as timeless as, say, the Park Avenue cap toe or McAllister wingtip? Nah. Is it, uh… hawt? Yes it is. Full in person review from us can be found here. Want a pair with the subtle studded dainite rubber sole? Cool. Those are on sale for the same price over here.

And now, summer suedes in a much more casual shape. Super nice Janus suede. Handsewn. These are imported, just a heads up there.

More “this is something” pricing. Another weirdly affordable wheelhouse shoe. Sure, oxblood isn’t brown or black. But it’s not navy or olive either. Wearable with plenty. And the Dainite rubber sole would usually cost you extra coin since it’s an upgrade to many.

And it’s not just shoes in this sale. Accessories and clothes too. This? Made in the USA. Now on sale for what a GAP basic belt usually goes for.

Oh come on. $150 is enormously tempting. Not that some of us need any more boots. Or suede boots. Or chelseas.

Also imported, also hand sewn, and also a really nice price. What’s the difference between these and the Catalina? Aside from some subtle styling differences, I think the major difference is the sole. The Catlina has a crepe sole. These have a flat Butyl sole.

Plain in all the right ways. Sleek. Classy. Certainly suit worthy but can pull some work with smart casual outfits too.

Imported. Not made in the USA. But still, for $150? An all leather slim briefcase? Again, should ship and return for free.

I mean. $150? The shoe-iest shoe to ever shoe. And while some might see that essential shoe-ness as boring, others see it as hugely versatile. Because they are. Review here. Wear the hell outta them.

And now some personal favorites. Not paper thin. Not cabin/boot sock thick either. Somewhere in between leaning towards the dressier side. But you can really wear them with almost anything. Just enough cushioning. Year round worthy. Now dirt cheap for merino. I machine wash and dry these (although I dry them on low) and haven’t had any problems. Also available in the shark pattern, if you want something to stand out.

The extra 25% off Allen Edmonds sale items deal expires on 7/5. Not sure how long stock on some of these items will last though. Stuff could maybe move quick. Or not. Who knows.