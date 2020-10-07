Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale Fall 2020 – Top 10 Picks

NOTE: They’ve launched this thing one day early for their “Collectors” club. Basically, all you have to do is sign up for their email list, and you get access to the prices now. General public/folks who aren’t logged into their collectors account get access tomorrow, Thursday 10/8.

It’s one of their biggest sales of the year. But the discounts aren’t uniform. Some shoes are a REALLY good deal. Other shoes? They’re a… deal. An okay deal. It just depends on the model. So, below you’ll find our picks for what we think is the best of the best in terms of price to style ratio.

Want to save even more? If you haven’t signed up for their email list (aka Collector’s Club) yet, you might be able to stack that first time sign up 15% off code with these savings. Got a tip on something we missed? Send those suggestions into joe@dappered.com.

All the visual interest of a wingtip, but you still get the conservative toe shape and classy looks of a true oxford. Multiple widths to choose from too. All sorts of right. $150 off retail. That’s… a lot. If you want a Dainite sole, they have those too, but those’ll run you $275 during the sale.

I know. Spendy. Even during the sale. But I got a pair for myself at full price (*gasps*) and they are legitimately the most comfortable pair of dress shoes I’ve ever worn. The German leather they’re using here is extraordinarily soft, while also being weatherproof. Subtle Dainite sole gives you good grip too. Something you could easily run around town in during a cloudburst (rain or snow) and not worry for a second. Hugely impressed here. Available in black or a true brown, which believe it or not is shown above. It has some red hues in direct sun, which is kinda cool.

Holy cow. $150 off. Haven’t seen first quality Daltons for under $300 in a while. Available in oxblood, dark chili, black, and the walnut shown above. Also available with a subtle studded Dainite rubber sole if you want that grip for the upcoming weather, although those’ll run you $325. Which seems plenty fair. Our full in-person review of the Dalton can be found here.

Conservative, but the quarter-brogue style perforated cap toe spices it up a bit. Like, a little. One of their standards. Can’t go wrong here. They USED to price these at $395, like the rest of their oxfords, but it seems like they now run $299 full time? Kinda odd.

Less is often more. For being so absent of any broguing or stitching flourishes, the shape and the leather and the flat laces make these things super attractive. They’re sleek and slick and clean and mean. Absolutely suit worthy, but I’ve found they can actually be dressed down a bit too. Full review here. Available in chili, black or walnut (as shown above).

For those who come from the land of the ice and snow. Fully weatherproof. German waterproof leather which is, as already mentioned in the Park Ave. pick, WEIRDLY soft and pliable (weird in a good way), and the interior has a weatherproof membrane lining yet it’s also lined in leather. Dainite sole here, of course, because it’s made for the weather. All around impressive. Available in brown or chili. Full review can be found here.

The thing about monks is that they’re already flashy. So if you want to stand out, but only just a bit? Make ’em plain and well made. These seem to fit that bill… uh… in spades. So please don’t throw shade. Got it, Cade?

Brown tumbled leather uppers. Dainite subtle studded rubber sole. True oxford lacing in a boot. Goodyear welted, Made in the USA, and re-craftable. A new arrival last year. Still need to give ’em a look in person sometime. Those are something. Photo above is from AE’s Instagram.

More weatherproof. That tan grain option. I mean, the weatherproofing is just a bonus, no? There’s worse looking ways to get around when the weather is crap.

The legend. But, relatively speaking, it’s at the bottom of this here list. Because for seventy bucks less you can get a pair of Cornwallis or McAllisters. So they’re kinda in no-mans land for this sale. Do we have an in-person review? Yes we do. Thanks for asking (even if you didn’t ask).

Speaking of Strands. Now… I’m just not a cordovan guy. To me, it’s not worth it, and it looks almost too “perfect” in person. But that’s to my eye. And YOU might like cordovan! Good for you if you do!

The Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale runs clear through October 26th.