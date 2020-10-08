Extra 20% off Todd Snyder Sale, Warm Jackets for Fall, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
HAPPY COLUMBO DAY WEEKEND!
Wait. That’s not what’s on Monday? Oh.
Well, regardless, over the next few days we’ll update this post as more sales roll in.
Enjoy the long weekend everyone. That is, if you have Monday off. We’ll be here.
Bonobos: 30% off full price w/ GETFALL
- Stretch Washed Chinos – $68.60 ($98) lots of new colors for fall
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $280 ($400) multiple colors
- Moleskin Trucker Jacket – $173.60 ($248)
- The Stretch Italian Wool Topcoat – $348.60 ($498)
- Riviera Face Masks 3-pack – $17.50 FINAL ($25)
- Italian Cotton/Wool Knit Blazer – $245 ($350)
Doesn’t work on the sale section, but it does work on their new arrivals (and everything else that’s full price.) Even works on their face masks!
Huckberry: 30% off Italian Made GREATS Sneakers
- GREATS Royale – $124.98 ($179)
- GREATS Royale Knit – $83.98 ($120)
Steal alert worthy. Head here for the full in person review from our guy Adam, who was very impressed.
UPDATE: J. Crew has the all White and “Cuoio” options for, wait for it… $98. It’s likely there will be a run on them, so, know that. And Huckberry is a more than fine backup at $125. BIG thanks to Brandon A. for the tip!
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% Off Sale items w/ OCTSALE20
- Made in Canada Wool/Linen 4-season sportcoat in windowpane – $319.20 FINAL ($598)
- Made in the USA navy jacquard dinner jacket – $319.20 FINAL ($798)
- Italian wool herringbone polo – $99.20 ($228)
- Made in Canada Heavyweight Reverse Weave Crew – $59.20 FINAL ($148)
- Italian wool herringbone sweatpant – $83.20 ($198)
- Made in Scotland Drake’s Lambswool Beanie – $39.20 FINAL ($80)
- Made in Scotland Drake’s Herringbone Scarf – $79.20 FINAL ($172)
- Made in Scotland Drake’s University Scarf – $55.20 FINAL ($185)
Not a ton of new stock in the TS sale section at post time, so sizes are scattered. But any extra discount on top of stuff that’s already on sale at Todd Snyder? That helps! Lots of final sale stuff here though. No returns on those items.
Lorier: Neptune + Falcons will be re-stocked Saturday at 10am ET
Set your watches! Wait, maybe you don’t have one and you’re waiting for Lorier to restock. Well if that’s the case, jump in your time machine, fast forward to when you buy one in the future timeline, then come back AND THEN SET YOUR WATCHES. (“but, but if you already…”) don’t argue. Go with it. According to Lorier: All colorways of the Neptune and Falcon will be in stock and ready to ship this Saturday, October 10 at 10 AM. Head here for a review of the Falcon, and head here for a review of the previous incarnation of the Neptune.
Banana Republic: “Up To” 50% Off Regular Price
The Pick: Slim Dark Wash Japanese Traveler Denim – $49 ($119)
BR. Sometimes you just can’t figure them out. The “Up To” moniker usually = mneh sale (because they could, in theory, have just one item at 49% off and the rest of the site 20% off… doesn’t happen, but still, possible). Yet here we are, and their outstanding Japanese Traveler Denim is, wait for it, 58% off. Makes no sense. But it’s terrific if you need jeans!
Norstrom: Up to 60% off during their menswear & more sale
- Santoni Italian Made Salem Cap Toe Oxfords – $198 ($490)
- Fossil Defender Leather Duffle Bag – $278.60 ($398)
- Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Wool Travel Sport Coat – $119.60 ($299)
- Allen Edmonds Midland Ave. Leather Belt – $49 ($98)
- Mido Ocean Star Tribute – $977.50 ($1150) | Ocean Star Titanium Diver – $884 ($1040)
- Bonobos Jetsetter Slim Fit Knit Cotton Sport Coat – $119.20 ($298)
Totally missed those Santoni Salem Cap Toes. Either they slipped through the scan of the men’s Dresswear & More Sale that they’re running, or, they’re a new addition. Those look SOFT. Blake stitched. Italian made. Expect less gun-boat and more slipper like. Additional picks from this sale can be found here if you want them. Big thank you to Adeeb S. for the tip!!
Huckberry: USA Made Flint and Tinder Waxed Truckers are Back – $240
No discount here, but I’m pretty sure these are the most popular thing that Huckberry sells. And they’re a hell of a jacket. And it’s finally (for some? most?) jacket season. Waxed cotton exterior that wears in and molds to the individual wearer over time. Body and sleeves are fully lined with a soft, striped blanket lining (which is plenty toasty). And? They’re made here in the States. Impressive. C’mon fall. Do your thing. Full review here if you want it.
J. Crew: 40% off select full price w/ SALETIME
- Sussex quilted jacket with PrimaLoft – $88.80 ($148)
- Legacy wool blazer in Ludlow Slim or Classic Fit – $210 ($350)
- Abingdon weekender duffel – $178.80 ($298)
- Abingdon waxed canvas tote bag – $100.80 ($168)
About as good as it gets for J. Crew, now that that burst of panic in the retail world has cooled a bit. Still, most of the site isn’t up for the deal. But there are some solid picks available from what is available for the code.
Nodus Watches: Their Contrail II is now available and shipping – $675
The pre-order discounts have expired, but the new Contrail II is in, in stock, and shipping. The wheelhouse, basic, black model has sold out. But there’s still black and gilt, blue and gilt, sand, and white. Big fan (obviously) of Nodus. No official business relationship with them. I just like how they do their business, and their designs/quality are big bang-for-the-buck. That and they’re nice. They’re truly nice guys. We could all use more nice guys.
Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale is Live
- Higgins Mill in Weatherproof Leathers – $295 ($445)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $295 ($445)
- Weatherproof Park Avenue – $355 ($445)
- Marin Double Monk Strap with Dainite Rubber Sole – $325 ($425)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $245 ($395)
Pretty sure you knew that already. Still though. Worth another mention.
GAP: 40% off everything w/ OCTOBER
- Icon Corduroy Sherpa Jacket – $76.80 ($128) multiple colors
- Striped Henley T-Shirt – $26.97 ($44.95)
- Upcycled Puffer Vest – $35.97 ($59.95)
- Ribbed Shawl Cardigan – $47.97 ($79.95)
Seems to be mainly/mostly/almost totally exclusion free here? Except for masks? Nifty.
Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off Sale items w/ SALE20
- Blue Gray Prince of Wales Check Super 120s Wool Suit – $199.99 FINAL ($398)
- Light Gray Super 120s Wool – $279.20 ($448)
- Bright Navy Super 130s Wool Suit – $279.20 ($448)
Get ready to sort/filter. Because there are a LOT of items/suits/etc. in there with almost no sizes left. Yet, there are a few styles with a good amount of sizes and fits left (picks limited to those above). Lots of final sale. So be careful. No returns as always on final sale items.
Also worth a mention:
- Spier & Mackay: New Goodyear Welted Shoes are in
- EXPRESS: 40 – 50% off just about everything
- Club Monaco: 25% off $150+, 30% off $250+ w/ BUNDLEUP
- Amazon: Prime Day is coming (next Tuesday/Wednesday, October 13 – 14)