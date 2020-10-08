Extra 20% off Todd Snyder Sale, Warm Jackets for Fall, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

HAPPY COLUMBO DAY WEEKEND!

Wait. That’s not what’s on Monday? Oh.

Well, regardless, over the next few days we’ll update this post as more sales roll in.

Enjoy the long weekend everyone. That is, if you have Monday off. We’ll be here.

Doesn’t work on the sale section, but it does work on their new arrivals (and everything else that’s full price.) Even works on their face masks!

Steal alert worthy. Head here for the full in person review from our guy Adam, who was very impressed.

UPDATE: J. Crew has the all White and “Cuoio” options for, wait for it… $98. It’s likely there will be a run on them, so, know that. And Huckberry is a more than fine backup at $125. BIG thanks to Brandon A. for the tip!

Not a ton of new stock in the TS sale section at post time, so sizes are scattered. But any extra discount on top of stuff that’s already on sale at Todd Snyder? That helps! Lots of final sale stuff here though. No returns on those items.

Set your watches! Wait, maybe you don’t have one and you’re waiting for Lorier to restock. Well if that’s the case, jump in your time machine, fast forward to when you buy one in the future timeline, then come back AND THEN SET YOUR WATCHES. (“but, but if you already…”) don’t argue. Go with it. According to Lorier: All colorways of the Neptune and Falcon will be in stock and ready to ship this Saturday, October 10 at 10 AM. Head here for a review of the Falcon, and head here for a review of the previous incarnation of the Neptune.

The Pick: Slim Dark Wash Japanese Traveler Denim – $49 ($119)

BR. Sometimes you just can’t figure them out. The “Up To” moniker usually = mneh sale (because they could, in theory, have just one item at 49% off and the rest of the site 20% off… doesn’t happen, but still, possible). Yet here we are, and their outstanding Japanese Traveler Denim is, wait for it, 58% off. Makes no sense. But it’s terrific if you need jeans!

Totally missed those Santoni Salem Cap Toes. Either they slipped through the scan of the men’s Dresswear & More Sale that they’re running, or, they’re a new addition. Those look SOFT. Blake stitched. Italian made. Expect less gun-boat and more slipper like. Additional picks from this sale can be found here if you want them. Big thank you to Adeeb S. for the tip!!

No discount here, but I’m pretty sure these are the most popular thing that Huckberry sells. And they’re a hell of a jacket. And it’s finally (for some? most?) jacket season. Waxed cotton exterior that wears in and molds to the individual wearer over time. Body and sleeves are fully lined with a soft, striped blanket lining (which is plenty toasty). And? They’re made here in the States. Impressive. C’mon fall. Do your thing. Full review here if you want it.

About as good as it gets for J. Crew, now that that burst of panic in the retail world has cooled a bit. Still, most of the site isn’t up for the deal. But there are some solid picks available from what is available for the code.

The pre-order discounts have expired, but the new Contrail II is in, in stock, and shipping. The wheelhouse, basic, black model has sold out. But there’s still black and gilt, blue and gilt, sand, and white. Big fan (obviously) of Nodus. No official business relationship with them. I just like how they do their business, and their designs/quality are big bang-for-the-buck. That and they’re nice. They’re truly nice guys. We could all use more nice guys.

Pretty sure you knew that already. Still though. Worth another mention.

Seems to be mainly/mostly/almost totally exclusion free here? Except for masks? Nifty.

Get ready to sort/filter. Because there are a LOT of items/suits/etc. in there with almost no sizes left. Yet, there are a few styles with a good amount of sizes and fits left (picks limited to those above). Lots of final sale. So be careful. No returns as always on final sale items.

Also worth a mention: