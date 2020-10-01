Nordstrom: Up to 60% off Men’s Dresswear (and more) Event

The Nordstrom Sale Section has had a fresh injection. And much of the newness is for looking sharp as hell.

Still ships and returns for free. Because that’s how Nordstrom does it. Perhaps it’s time for casual dressed-up-for-no-reason day at home? Suited and booted for cornflakes and coffee? Why the heck not.

Off we go with some picks. Note that there’s actually quite a bit in the sale section right now. Added some stuff that certainly wouldn’t qualify as “dresswear”… but still is 100% worth a mention.

All class here. Wrinkle resistant 97% wool, 3% spandex wool fabric designed specifically for being on the go. Which’ll happen again some day. For now? Wrinkle resistant for kicking back in your favorite hammock.

These USED to be full-price for $125. They dropped that, and now the sale price is just plain silly. Been in person with them too. Sleek. Oddly comfortable. Made in China, but doesn’t look, feel, or smell cheap. A bit of subtle grip on the sole too, so you’ll stay upright on carpet/wet sidewalks. There is a chisel toe, so, traditionalists beware. A size 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet out of the box extremely well.

Annnnnd if monk straps aren’t your thing. Pretty darn cheap. And if they look or feel cheap in person? You can send them back for free.

Three Nordy dress shirts… for under fifty? Well that’s convenient. Breaks down to $15.80 per shirt. Sweet. Available either in all white, all blue, or a mixed pack but you get stuck with a lavender shirt. Unless you like lavender shirts, then you’re not stuck with it at all. Also available in button down collars, if that’s more your deal.

Fossil is a bit like EXPRESS in that they lean so young that much of their stuff is a big fat “no” from many of us. But every once in a while, they make something like this. Which is a big fat yes.

100% midweight wool from the Italian mill Zignone. Unhemmed, so you can have them taken up to your precise, preferred level of “break”. Made in Italy. That’s like, twenty bucks less than Bonobos normally charges for cotton chinos. Might have to go full Cary Grant/Sinatra and start wearing wool trousers and polos on “down” time. Wool is nature’s performance fabric after all. Gimmie these over cotton terry sweat pants any day.

All class. Plus, being that Nordstrom has to be an authorized dealer, you should get the manufacturer’s warranty with this. No gray market risk here.

Holy buckets. Half off. Currently $250 at Allen Edmonds. I wear an older pair of sleek, Allen Edmonds cap-toe chukkas with my suits all the time. I don’t wear ties much though. I think that matters here. Keeps things in the same ballpark. These would be a nice addition for both suited and smart casual wear.

The humble hankie. Great as a pocket square. Great to wipe your hands when you can’t find the damn dish towels (again). Great to wave when #teamjoggers finally breaks you down and you consider wearing athleisure more than ever (NO! NO DAMMIT! BURN THE WHITE FLAG). Aiight. Had a moment. Back to it.

Dress…. sneakers. They are, in fact, a thing. Still spendy, but they’re made in Portugal, and those eyelets and the charcoal leather accents look pretty darn good from here. Nice to see they went with grey for the bits of color (if grey can be a color). Usually it’s navy.

Cotton knit with that famous Bonobos fit. More casual than their twill or wool cousins, but still easy to dress up a bit. Knit sportcoats are terrific for both WFH AND the random jaunt out into the world.

Half off. Excellent. Floss that USA Made Oxblood Gloss. Wait. No. Don’t floss with this. That’d hurt like the dickens on your dickens.

The Oxford Cloth Button Down is a staple in menswear. These are affordable, trim fit versions that thankfully ship and return for free. So, tough to go wrong here. From their younger leaning “1901” exclusive in-house brand.

Waterproof eh? There are plenty of much, much worse looking ways to stomp through the mud and blood and the beer of the upcoming cold weather season(s).

Our man Jason P. claims these have replaced his Stan Smiths in rotation. You can read his full review right over here.

Just in time for fall. A little more streamlined than a traditional field jacket? Maybe? Corduroy collar. Three colors to pick from.

The not quite as fortunate man’s AE Strands? Three colors. Kinda liking that burgundy option. Sheepskin lined. Could be affordable winners.

UPDATE: Big thanks to reader Eric J. for filling us in on that these are available over at Nordstrom Rack for $60. No free shipping and no free returns (unless you return them to a brick and mortar Rack location) BUT… he had good things to say about them: I can confirm that they’re phenomenal for the price. Likely not resoleable, but the leather is full grain and seems much nicer than the leather on my Jack Erwins. The build and quality is probably similar to the old John W. Nordstrom shoes, but without the crazy chisel toe.

Looks like the Filson Original in Cinder, only it hopped in a time machine and came back from the year 2100. But not in a bad way. Hardly. That thing is sharp. Just the gray option getting the big cut this time.

Leftovers from the big Anniversary sale. Just small, medium, and XXLs left. True field jacket looks. 87% polyester, 13% nylon shell looks pretty matte from here? Which stands out, weirdly enough, in the sea of shiny quilted puffers. I mean, it stands out by not standing out.

Basic non-iron chinos, but in an athletic fit. Everything seems like it’s slim fit these days, right? Good for the “doesn’t skip leg day” crowd.

Confession: I hate slippers. I just can’t do ’em. They make me feel like I’ve got strep throat and I’ve been banned from school and made to stay in bed. “Because if you’re too sick for school, you’re too sick to watch TV/play with your legos, do anything but just lay there and suffer…” Gee whiz. Thanks. Scarred for life. Point is: While these are normally considered a “summer” shoe… if you’re like me, they’re also a year-round “house” shoe. Six colors of either suede or leather to pick from.

Wouldn’t be a Nordy sale if a Herschel Novel wasn’t getting a substantial cut. Good size for overnights or the gym. Nifty shoe pocket to keep your kicks away from the rest of your gear.

Extra trim fit. And be warned: These look chopped in the tail. So, more of a modern look. Something to throw over a t-shirt and wear with jeans. Not something to dress up with a button down and pressed trousers.

Well those are fun. Swiss made automatics with 200m of water resistance. The Titanium one should feel nice and lightweight because, um, that’s what Titanium does. Big fan of the Ocean Star Tribute’s looks. It’s not just another Submariner clone.

Bomber length! Not a longer, butt covering field-jacket length. Looks like something one Steve McQueen woulda worn on top of a cafe style motorcycle. Well, kinda. Because a quilted nylon jacket isn’t gonna protect you if you eat the road at 50 mph. But it looks great!

The Nordstrom Menswear (and more) event is scheduled to run through 10/18. We miss something that should have been included in our picks? Send those suggestions to joe@dappered.com