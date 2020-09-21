Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Weatherproof Shoes, New Merino Retro Sweaters, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

TheTieBar: New Merino Sweater Collection

The Tie Bar Merino sweater collection

No sale here, but they seem awfully nice when you consider the Todd Snyder Looks for a heck of a lot less cash. Also, get a free pair of socks with any $50 order with the code HELLOFALL. Got a few of these sweaters on the way for an in person look. Standby for that.

 

Allen Edmonds: $75 off select w/ NEWFALL 

Allen Edmonds Shoes

Obviously it’s not the world’s biggest Allen Edmonds discount, but the new-ish Weatherproof collection just doesn’t go on sale that much. And while recently AE has taken a few shots on the chin… the Weatherproof line really is, frankly, spectacular. The German Tanned weatherproof leather they use is weirdly awesome. Like, super pliable, but not shined up. It looks real. It’s got depth to it. AND it keeps all that muck that Fall and Winter can throw at you… out? Fantastic. The “brown” (yep, just brown) option really is pretty darn close to perfect. In some light, a bit of reddish hue eases forward, but it most lights they are brown. Brown brown. None more brown. PERFECTLY BROWN. Disclosure: I just picked up a pair of the Park Avenues for myself (shown upper left, at full price no less, the horror) and I can’t say enough good things about them. Meanwhile, our guy ArmedFerret has a review of the Daltons over here. He was also impressed.

 

Banana Republic: 50% off, no BR Merch Exclusions w/ BRFAMILY (exp 9/22)

Banana Republic menswear

Ends tomorrow, and worth another mention being that it got gobbled up by the Glycine Soda on Thursday. Full picks here if you want them.

 

Also worth a mention…

