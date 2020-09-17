Banana Republic 50% off Friends and Family Sale

Dappered

Okay, so masks are excluded. But c’mon. Give them a break, will ya? And while there have been a few 52% off one-day sales here and there in the last couple months, USUALLY Friends and Family is as good as it gets for BR. Half off. No BR exclusions (again, except masks), and the bonus this time? It seems like most of their fall collection has dropped. Off we go with some picks.

 

Nubuck Leather & Merino-Blend Gloves – $49.25 ($98.50)

Nubuck Leather & Merino-Blend Gloves

Who the heck would lead a sale post with gloves when it’s still boiling hot in much of the hemisphere? (Pulls on gloves, gives himself the double thumbs back move.) THIS GUY. Because, look at ’em. They look a lot like a pair of Hestras Mrs. Dappered gave me for Christmas last year (don’t guffaw, they were on sale at the time). Only these cost way, way less. Also available in black.

 

Italian Wool Melton Topcoats in Heather Gray or Brown Herringbone – $199 ($398)

Italian Wool Melton Topcoats

And here we are. No, it is not too early to get excited about coats. BR knows what they’re doing when it comes to these things. They’ve been cranking out substantial but not overly bulky or stiff topcoats for years. More than a few of us have a BR topcoat in our closet that we wear with everything during the cold months. Here’s a couple of options for this year.

 

Italian Wool Melton Topcoat in Camel – $199 ($398)

Italian Wool Melton Topcoat in Camel

And now the obligatory camel option. Man, a good camel coat just looks good. Working on style scenarios featuring camel coats. So stand by for that. But in the meantime, just wear it with anything. Suits. Jeans. Whatever.

 

Slim Heathered Traveler Pant – $49.25 ($98.50)

Slim Heathered Traveler Pant

A fall-ready, “heathered” version of their extremely popular traveler pant. 81% cotton, 18% polyester, 1% elastane. Both cozy and comfy, yet still polished. Also available in athletic tapered.

 

Arley Leather Boot or Realey Leather Chukka Boot – $89 ($178)

Banana Republic leather boots

Another review that’s in the works. Haven’t arrived yet. But we’ll try and get a review once we can. One day, Alden. Or Oak Street. For now? These are just under ninety.

 

Slim Dark Rinse Japanese Traveler Jean – $59.50 ($119)

B.R. Slim Dark Rinse Japanese Traveler Jean

Jeans season! Let’s do this. The legend. Insanely comfortable. Full review here.

Related: Where’s the rinse wash Rapid Movement options? They’re all but sold out, stuck in the sale section, and it looks like there’s no new stock yet? Can’t imagine they’re phasing those out. Fair to assume it’s supply chain issues?

 

Supima Cotton Cardigan  – $64.50 ($129)

Supima Cotton Cardigan

Huzzah for chunky shawl collar cardigan season! And that burnt orange option looks terrific.

 

Supima Cable-Knit Sweater – $49.25 ($98.50)

Supima Cable-Knit Sweater

Fall = time for fishermen’s sweaters. BTW, not that anyone cares, but Mrs. Dappered and I finally saw The Lighthouse. WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT. Seriously. “You smell like a bag of rotten onions f*cked a barnyard shithouse.” “Tell me ye like me lobster.” Good grief we had to go for a walk after just to process it all. *FOGHORN BLASTS*

 

Corduroy Puffer Vest – $81.12 ($169)

Corduroy Puffer Vest

100% fall. Autumn-y as autumn gets.

 

Supima Cotton Sweater Blazer – $64.50 ($129)

Supima Cotton Sweater Blazer

If there was ever a year that the Swazer was made to throw on top of, it’s 2020. Great with a t-shirt and jeans. Great over a rumpled poplin or OCBD and chinos. Dress it up a notch, no?

 

Italian Merino Crew-Neck Sweater – $39.75 ($79.50)

Italian Merino Crew-Neck Sweater

BR sure knows topcoats, but they ALSO know merino wool sweaters. Want to know how to do elevated athleisure? Wear a favorite pair of trim joggers that don’t look too schlubby, and one of these up top. The crewneck and the saddle style shoulder seams anchor it in athletic wear anyway (think vintage sweatshirts).

 

Slim Traveler Pant – $44.75 ($98.50)

Slim Traveler Pant

Now in new fall colors. Usually excluded from regular, run of the mill, 40% off promos. But not here. 4.7/5 stars after 1700+ reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and SkinnyFull review here.

 

Motion Tech Shirt Jacket – $74.50 ($149)

Motion Tech Shirt Jacket

Huge potential here. All synthetic, but appears to be matte? Four way stretch. Built to move. Could pull a lot of use in the in-between season time. Or, for the guys who live in warmer weather climates year round.

 

Hinto Italian Leather Bluchers – $79 ($158)

Hinto Italian Leather Bluchers

Sometimes you just want a super simple, incredibly versatile blucher (not oxford) shoe that you can wear with just about everything.

 

Camo Field Jacket – $114.50 ($229)

Camo Field Jacket

Shell is 89% polyester, 11% spandex, but the body is lined in 100% cotton flannel. Nice. Hidden bungee at the waist to cinch it down for a closer, tapered fit, if that’s what you’re after.

 

Responsible Merino V-Neck Sweater – $34.75 ($69.50)

Responsible Merino V-Neck Sweater

That “responsible” moniker might actually has some meaning behind it. 100% extra fine merino wool here.

 

Responsible Merino Cardigan Sweater – $49.25 ($98.50)

Responsible Merino Cardigan Sweater

And here in cardigan form. Don’t knock the cardigan fellas. They’re terrific. See #9 here.

 

Funnel-Neck Birdseye Fleece Sweatshirt – $34.75 ($69.50) & Matching Side Stripe Jogger – $39.75 ($79.50)

BR men's jogging suit

Just don’t fall in love with wearing these things every day. And I’m still gonna fight for the idea that wearing nicer clothes (and not, y’know, sweat pants) is the right call most of the time.

 

Recycled wool blend Cable-Knit Sweater – $54.75 ($109)

Recycled wool blend Cable-Knit Sweater

80% recycled wool, and 20% nylon. That cable pattern is terrific. Also appears to be the sweater worn with the birdseye joggers.

 

Vintage Henley T-Shirt – $19.75 ($39.50)

Vintage Henley T-Shirt

Cheeeeap. 65% polyester, 25% cotton, 10% flax-linen, which is what gives it that marled vintage look.

 

Core Temp Chinos – $49 ($98)

BR Core Temp Chinos

For ever and always… theyyyy’lllll be therrrrrrrrre. On your legs. Because that’s what pants do. Full review here.

 

Burgundy Corduroy Trucker Jacket – $74.50 ($149)

Burgundy Corduroy Trucker Jacket

Burgundy!

 

Hadley Italian Leather Brogue – $79 ($158)

BR Hadley Oxford

Inexpensive brogue bluchers. Are they gonna be the nicest shoes you ever buy? Probably not. Are they gonna look pretty darn good and can you wear the heck out of them without being overly worried about messing them up? You bet.

 

Water-Resistant Quilted Vest – $58.99 ($148)

Water-Resistant Quilted Vest

This year’s water-resistant quilted vest from BR. Looks to be a little less puffy than the competition.

 

Extra Fine Merino Waffle Sweater – $44.75 ($89.50)

Extra Fine Merino Waffle Sweater

100% extra fine merino wool, and again, BR knows what they’re doing when it comes to merino. Looks like it’s gonna be a good year for crewnecks of all kinds.

 

Water-Resistant Field Jacket – $114.50 ($229)

BR Water Resistant Field Jacket

A well executed basic. The navy color and the dark hardware gives it a pretty sleek look. Pockets. Many pockets.

 

Wool-Blend Trucker Jacket – $84.50 ($169)

Wool-Blend Trucker Jacket

Ooh. Hello. In wool huh? Nifty.

 

Italian Leather Belt – $29.75 ($59.50)

BR Italian Leather Belt

Think of it as a nicer, slightly dressier version of the GAP basic belts.

 

Performance Stretch Wool Slim Dress Pant – $59 ($118)

BR Stretch Wool Dress Pants

Extraordinarily well reviewed. BR’s stand alone wool dress pant. 99% wool and 1% elastane. Great for the office great for anywhere! They look good with sneakers! (See above.)

 

Utility Sweater Jacket – $84.50 ($169)

Utility Sweater Jacket

Somebody call Archer. Because this here is a tactical cardigan. A tactdigan. Wish it was merino (it’s cotton), but, ah well.

The 50% off no BR merch exclusions deal ends Tuesday 9/22.

