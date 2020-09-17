Banana Republic 50% off Friends and Family Sale

Okay, so masks are excluded. But c’mon. Give them a break, will ya? And while there have been a few 52% off one-day sales here and there in the last couple months, USUALLY Friends and Family is as good as it gets for BR. Half off. No BR exclusions (again, except masks), and the bonus this time? It seems like most of their fall collection has dropped. Off we go with some picks.

Who the heck would lead a sale post with gloves when it’s still boiling hot in much of the hemisphere? (Pulls on gloves, gives himself the double thumbs back move.) THIS GUY. Because, look at ’em. They look a lot like a pair of Hestras Mrs. Dappered gave me for Christmas last year (don’t guffaw, they were on sale at the time). Only these cost way, way less. Also available in black.

And here we are. No, it is not too early to get excited about coats. BR knows what they’re doing when it comes to these things. They’ve been cranking out substantial but not overly bulky or stiff topcoats for years. More than a few of us have a BR topcoat in our closet that we wear with everything during the cold months. Here’s a couple of options for this year.

And now the obligatory camel option. Man, a good camel coat just looks good. Working on style scenarios featuring camel coats. So stand by for that. But in the meantime, just wear it with anything. Suits. Jeans. Whatever.

A fall-ready, “heathered” version of their extremely popular traveler pant. 81% cotton, 18% polyester, 1% elastane. Both cozy and comfy, yet still polished. Also available in athletic tapered.

Another review that’s in the works. Haven’t arrived yet. But we’ll try and get a review once we can. One day, Alden. Or Oak Street. For now? These are just under ninety.

Jeans season! Let’s do this. The legend. Insanely comfortable. Full review here.

Huzzah for chunky shawl collar cardigan season! And that burnt orange option looks terrific.

Fall = time for fishermen’s sweaters. BTW, not that anyone cares, but Mrs. Dappered and I finally saw The Lighthouse. WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT. Seriously. “You smell like a bag of rotten onions f*cked a barnyard shithouse.” “Tell me ye like me lobster.” Good grief we had to go for a walk after just to process it all. *FOGHORN BLASTS*

100% fall. Autumn-y as autumn gets.

If there was ever a year that the Swazer was made to throw on top of, it’s 2020. Great with a t-shirt and jeans. Great over a rumpled poplin or OCBD and chinos. Dress it up a notch, no?

BR sure knows topcoats, but they ALSO know merino wool sweaters. Want to know how to do elevated athleisure? Wear a favorite pair of trim joggers that don’t look too schlubby, and one of these up top. The crewneck and the saddle style shoulder seams anchor it in athletic wear anyway (think vintage sweatshirts).

Now in new fall colors. Usually excluded from regular, run of the mill, 40% off promos. But not here. 4.7/5 stars after 1700+ reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review here.

Huge potential here. All synthetic, but appears to be matte? Four way stretch. Built to move. Could pull a lot of use in the in-between season time. Or, for the guys who live in warmer weather climates year round.

Sometimes you just want a super simple, incredibly versatile blucher (not oxford) shoe that you can wear with just about everything.

Shell is 89% polyester, 11% spandex, but the body is lined in 100% cotton flannel. Nice. Hidden bungee at the waist to cinch it down for a closer, tapered fit, if that’s what you’re after.

That “responsible” moniker might actually has some meaning behind it. 100% extra fine merino wool here.

And here in cardigan form. Don’t knock the cardigan fellas. They’re terrific. See #9 here.

Just don’t fall in love with wearing these things every day. And I’m still gonna fight for the idea that wearing nicer clothes (and not, y’know, sweat pants) is the right call most of the time.

80% recycled wool, and 20% nylon. That cable pattern is terrific. Also appears to be the sweater worn with the birdseye joggers.

Cheeeeap. 65% polyester, 25% cotton, 10% flax-linen, which is what gives it that marled vintage look.

For ever and always… theyyyy’lllll be therrrrrrrrre. On your legs. Because that’s what pants do. Full review here.

Burgundy!

Inexpensive brogue bluchers. Are they gonna be the nicest shoes you ever buy? Probably not. Are they gonna look pretty darn good and can you wear the heck out of them without being overly worried about messing them up? You bet.

This year’s water-resistant quilted vest from BR. Looks to be a little less puffy than the competition.

100% extra fine merino wool, and again, BR knows what they’re doing when it comes to merino. Looks like it’s gonna be a good year for crewnecks of all kinds.

A well executed basic. The navy color and the dark hardware gives it a pretty sleek look. Pockets. Many pockets.

Ooh. Hello. In wool huh? Nifty.

Think of it as a nicer, slightly dressier version of the GAP basic belts.

Extraordinarily well reviewed. BR’s stand alone wool dress pant. 99% wool and 1% elastane. Great for the office great for anywhere! They look good with sneakers! (See above.)

Somebody call Archer. Because this here is a tactical cardigan. A tactdigan. Wish it was merino (it’s cotton), but, ah well.

