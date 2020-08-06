Bonobos Extra 60% off FINAL sale, Hamilton Restock at Nordy Rack, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Not quite the same as last time, since this is now limited to final sale stuff. So not as good, because no returns here. Be careful, be sure. Still, lots in there right now. Like those Jetsetter suits. Now under $200. Note that the “blue weave” option is actually 50% Wool, 33% Polyester, 15% Ramie, 2% Spandex. So a bit more visual interest. Navy texture is 97% wool and 3% spandex.

Pretty sure we all know that Cole Haan is overpriced at full retail. But when they drop this low? Sure! More than a few of us have had a pair in our time that was super affordable, weirdly comfortable, and made us happy. Yet, there’s a LOT of final sale here. So if you get stuck with a pair that doesn’t fit quite right? Don’t blame me. You’ve been warned. Full review of those magnet gray suede feathercraft bluchers can be found over here. Shoes that ARE up for the extra 20% off get that discount in your cart.

Looks like Nordstrom Rack got a new batch of Hamilton automatic watches in? Pretty sure these were close to all gone for the last couple of months. Some same models, some new models compared to the spring batch. Nice thing about Nordstrom Rack is that while they offer big time cuts on price, Nordstrom is still an authorized dealer. So, no final sale nonsense and a good warranty should come with the watch.

Made an update in the Most Wanted over here, but just in case you missed it. Big thanks to our man Adam who has a pair of GREATS right now for a review, and passed along the tip!

Discount happens in cart. No code needed here. Ah yes, the ol’ 1MX dress shirt. Haven’t worn one in a very long time. But for sixteen bucks? I mean, I’m sure they’ve gone through some changes over the years… but can’t be that bad of a bet these days, can they? Extra slim fit there. Meanwhile, twelve bucks for that light blue piped polo is a steal.

Also worth a mention: