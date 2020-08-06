Bonobos Extra 60% off FINAL sale, Hamilton Restock at Nordy Rack, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Bonobos: Extra 60% off FINAL Sale Items w/ CANNONBALL
- Bonobos Jetsetter Suit Jacket & Matching Pant in Blue Weave – $192 FINAL ($600)
- Bonobos Jetsetter Suit Jacket & Matching Pant in Navy Texture – $192 FINAL ($600)
- Stretch Lightweight Jeans – $35.20 FINAL ($98)
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer in Bright Navy – $104 FINAL ($400)
- Lightweight Button Down Shirts – $23.20 FINAL ($88)
- Lightweight Travel Jeans – $35.20 FINAL ($98)
- Italian Performance Wool Blazer – $160 FINAL ($500)
- Reissued Riviera Short Sleeve Shirts – $23.20 FINAL ($78)
- Made in the USA Premium Necktie – $31.20 FINAL ($98) stegosaurus print!! Someone tell Matt!
Not quite the same as last time, since this is now limited to final sale stuff. So not as good, because no returns here. Be careful, be sure. Still, lots in there right now. Like those Jetsetter suits. Now under $200. Note that the “blue weave” option is actually 50% Wool, 33% Polyester, 15% Ramie, 2% Spandex. So a bit more visual interest. Navy texture is 97% wool and 3% spandex.
Cole Haan: Up to 75% off Summer Sale + Extra 20% off Select Shoes
- Grand Crosscourt Turf Sneaker – $31.98 FINAL ($150)
- Williams Monk Strap Oxford – $59.97 FINAL ($230)
- Warner Grand Postman Oxford – $95.97 ($300) discount happens in cart
- Kennedy Grand Nubuck Chelsea Boot – $49.97 FINAL ($320) sold out
- Jefferson Grand 2.0 Cap Toe Oxford – $119.97 FINAL ($300)
- Cole Haan Kneeland Cap Toe Oxford – $111.97 FINAL ($300) discount happens in cart
- Cole Haan Jefferson Grand 2.0 Cap Toe Oxford – $119.97 FINAL ($300)
- Feathercraft Grand Blucher Oxford – $69.97 FINAL ($180)
Pretty sure we all know that Cole Haan is overpriced at full retail. But when they drop this low? Sure! More than a few of us have had a pair in our time that was super affordable, weirdly comfortable, and made us happy. Yet, there’s a LOT of final sale here. So if you get stuck with a pair that doesn’t fit quite right? Don’t blame me. You’ve been warned. Full review of those magnet gray suede feathercraft bluchers can be found over here. Shoes that ARE up for the extra 20% off get that discount in your cart.
Nordstrom Rack: Hamilton Watches Restock?
- Hamilton Khaki Pilot Automatic Watch, 42mm – $337.48 ($895)
- Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Watch, 42mm – $337.48 ($895)
- Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Bracelet Watch, 42mm – $299.98 ($795)
- Hamilton Railroad Automatic Silver Dial Leather Strap Watch, 40mm – $479.97 ($945)
- Hamilton Railroad Automatic Black Dial Leather Strap Watch, 40mm – $469.97 ($945)
- Hamilton Railroad Automatic Small Seconds Leather Strap Watch, 42mm – $487.48 ($1295)
Looks like Nordstrom Rack got a new batch of Hamilton automatic watches in? Pretty sure these were close to all gone for the last couple of months. Some same models, some new models compared to the spring batch. Nice thing about Nordstrom Rack is that while they offer big time cuts on price, Nordstrom is still an authorized dealer. So, no final sale nonsense and a good warranty should come with the watch.
Saks off 5th: GREATS 41% – 44% off
- Made in Italy GREATS Royale Leather Sneakers – $99.99 ($179)
- Made in Italy GREATS Royale EnviroKnit Sneakers – $69.99 ($117)
- Made in Italy GREATS Royale Perforated Leather Sneakers – $99.99 ($179)
Made an update in the Most Wanted over here, but just in case you missed it. Big thanks to our man Adam who has a pair of GREATS right now for a review, and passed along the tip!
EXPRESS: Extra 60% off Clearance Items
- Piped Cotton/Spandex Performance Polo – $11.99 ($50)
- Merino Wool Blend Thermal-Regulating Hooded Sweater – $19.99 ($79.90)
- Merino Wool-Blend Thermal Regulating V-Neck Sweater – $15.99 ($69.90)
- 3 Pack Moisture-Wicking Compressed Socks – $5.99 ($19.90)
- Extra Slim Gingham Wrinkle-Resistant Performance Dress Shirt – $15.99 ($69.90)
- Extra Slim Solid Stretch 1MX Dress Shirt – $15.99 ($49.90)
Discount happens in cart. No code needed here. Ah yes, the ol’ 1MX dress shirt. Haven’t worn one in a very long time. But for sixteen bucks? I mean, I’m sure they’ve gone through some changes over the years… but can’t be that bad of a bet these days, can they? Extra slim fit there. Meanwhile, twelve bucks for that light blue piped polo is a steal.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Extra 70% off “last chance” final sale items w/ GOSALE
- Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale Preview is Live (to look at). Highest tier cardmembers get access on August 4th. All other cardmembers get access on August 13th. Then, everyone else gets in on August 19th.
- Mizzen + Main: $50 off 3 full priced dress shirts (they’re spendy, they’re also tech fabric and pretty impressive) and use the code MAINMAN
- Brooks Brothers: 70% off Clearance Items + extra 15% off w/ BC1818
- icebreaker Merino: They’re running a 40% – 50% off end of season final sale.