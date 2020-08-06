Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Bonobos Extra 60% off FINAL sale, Hamilton Restock at Nordy Rack, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Bonobos: Extra 60% off FINAL Sale Items w/ CANNONBALL

Not quite the same as last time, since this is now limited to final sale stuff. So not as good, because no returns here. Be careful, be sure. Still, lots in there right now. Like those Jetsetter suits. Now under $200. Note that the “blue weave” option is actually 50% Wool, 33% Polyester, 15% Ramie, 2% Spandex. So a bit more visual interest. Navy texture is 97% wool and 3% spandex.

 

Cole Haan: Up to 75% off Summer Sale + Extra 20% off Select Shoes

Pretty sure we all know that Cole Haan is overpriced at full retail. But when they drop this low? Sure! More than a few of us have had a pair in our time that was super affordable, weirdly comfortable, and made us happy. Yet, there’s a LOT of final sale here. So if you get stuck with a pair that doesn’t fit quite right? Don’t blame me. You’ve been warned. Full review of those magnet gray suede feathercraft bluchers can be found over here. Shoes that ARE up for the extra 20% off get that discount in your cart.

 

Nordstrom Rack: Hamilton Watches Restock?

Looks like Nordstrom Rack got a new batch of Hamilton automatic watches in? Pretty sure these were close to all gone for the last couple of months. Some same models, some new models compared to the spring batch. Nice thing about Nordstrom Rack is that while they offer big time cuts on price, Nordstrom is still an authorized dealer. So, no final sale nonsense and a good warranty should come with the watch.

 

Saks off 5th: GREATS 41% – 44% off

Made an update in the Most Wanted over here, but just in case you missed it. Big thanks to our man Adam who has a pair of GREATS right now for a review, and passed along the tip!

 

EXPRESS: Extra 60% off Clearance Items

Discount happens in cart. No code needed here. Ah yes, the ol’ 1MX dress shirt. Haven’t worn one in a very long time. But for sixteen bucks? I mean, I’m sure they’ve gone through some changes over the years… but can’t be that bad of a bet these days, can they? Extra slim fit there. Meanwhile, twelve bucks for that light blue piped polo is a steal.

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »