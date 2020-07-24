Steal Alert: Bonobos Extra 60% off Sale and Final Sale Items

Well that’s new. Usually it’s an extra 50% off sale stuff. Not six-zero. And it appears they’re still splitting their sale stock into regular sale (which is returnable) and final sale (which is not). And there is quite a bit in the returnable section. Limiting picks below (mostly) to stuff that CAN be returned, and as always, stuff that has at least a decent size selection at post time. Let’s do it. Off we go.

Oh get out of here. $128? Look, they’re 60% wool / 40% poly, but c’mon. Famous Bonobos fit. Basic, do-anything colors. My first suit was probably a similar blend, but it sure as heck didn’t look like this. That disaster was a hard shouldered, poorly constructed, way too big number (but the sales person said they could tailor it down! LIES) which looked like it was wearing me, instead of me wearing it. These won’t do that. FOUR different fits (tailored, slim, athletic, standard) and plenty of sizes left at post time. You don’t even need to get the pants tailored, being that they’re sold in a variety of inseam lengths. And they’re not final sale? Kinda nuts.

Twenty three bucks, it ships free, and you can return it? Rad. The fabrics really are a step above, and so is the fit. Twenty two colors/patterns are getting this big extra cut. Sizes are scattered depending on which pattern you’re after. Available in slim (a true slim) or their even trimmer “tailored” fit.

Wool? Wool! Stretch wool at that. Almost all wool with a little stretch added in, or, if the pants are a bit more textured looking, drop down that “fabric and care” menu and you might find that they’ve thrown some linen in. Italian fabrics. Nice price.

97% wool and 3% stretch here. Nice light blue (but not powder blue, more subtle than your Crazy Uncle Howard’s favorite tuxedo) color for the warmer months.

Hey Look! That thing again. Italian linen blended with either wool or cotton, to help keep the wrinkling to an acceptable level. Non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring, if you so choose. Pretty much the perfect jacket for throwing on over a polo or tee, and then jumping on a video conference call.

Apparently, deodorant futures are down, but ice cream futures are up. Which means simply putting on a shirt with a collar will make you look like Clooney on the red carpet. What a time to be slightly well dressed.

Two colors on sale, the “drizzle soft blue” shown above, as well as a super versatile “sea serpent olive.” I own both, and love both. The drizzle blue does look a little like you’re wearing scrubs, at a glance, but the “sea serpent olive” is tremendously versatile, and looks great with a black polo and some suede chukkas. They’re a true tech pant. No “swish swish” though. Fabric is excellent. But they’re made for the course and they DO have four ventilation holes in the nether regions. Some will love that feature. Some will hate it. Size shown above is a 32 x 30 in athletic fit on 5’10” / 190 lbs. Will very much be mentioned coming up in Monday’s best tech-pants round up.

A little bit louder now. So, not the same as the “highland tour”. Smoother. Louder patterns. Still though, dirt cheap for what amounts to a tech pant with that Bonobos fit. Might not be everyone’s cup of tea though.

Awww… remember outerwear? Garment dyed here. Nice price.

That is sharp as hell. “But where am I gonna wear…” I DON’T KNOW, TO THE CURB TO MEET THE PIZZA GUY ON NEW YEAR’S EVE? At this point, I don’t think it matters any more! Wear your cool stuff! Find a reason! Even if the reason is no reason.

Oxleys Oxleys Oxleys. First two pairs here (the light blue and light grey) are the vaunted “oxleys”. Oxford cloth. Crisp. Lightweight. Great texture for the heat. There’s also more than a few other options/colors in their standard chino feel, only lightened up for the heat.

Bonobos often nails their staging/styling for product shots. This is one of those times. Great look. Nice blazer. Cotton/silk blend.

Thirty five bucks is Levi’s at Kohl’s territory. So yeah. Nice. All colors are on sale. A lightened up for the summer version of their highly popular travel jean 5 pocket pants.

Still kicking around in the final sale section. The reviews are promising at least. Tech fabric that’s made up of 84% Nylon and 16% Spandex. Totally unlined. Four way stretch. Final sale though. Available in slim or standard fit.

More of a broken in canvas style of chino. Not their peached/washed stretch chinos. Our guy Jason likes ’em. According to him, they’re kinda half way between chinos and jeans. So not something to go for if you prefer lightweight. (Although there’s plenty of that stuff in this sale too, as already mentioned.)

Lower contrast blue plaid suits are hugely underrated. Interesting and eye catching, but since it’s blue on blue they don’t shout. And they look terrific with just a white or blue dress shirt. Heck, you could wear everything from smart brown lace ups to suede loafers with this thing. Sold as separates. Trousers do come un-hemmed, so you’ll have to get that taken care of, and depending on where you live/level of lock down that could be somewhat difficult at present. But hey, the jacket could easily be worn as a stand alone sportcoat for the time being, if that happens to be the case.

