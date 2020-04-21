Style Scenario: Enclothed Cognition – Working From Home, Smart Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. If you’re lucky enough to be “WFH”, dress like circumstances were normal at least once or twice a week. Succumbing to an all-sweatpants-all-the-time life will only get you left in the dust, once this cloud lifts. Picks below are for those who’d normally be working in a smart-casual to business casual environment. Utilize the look to tap into your creativity, working toward knocking off some goals and to-do list items, and looking sharp for your significant other when you’re stuck inside all day, everyday. Give them something nice to look at, you dirtbag esteemed well dressed 21st century gentleman!

The Sportcoat: Suitsupply Havana Sportcoat in Dark Navy – $251 with BIGOUTLET ($359). Suitsupply quietly re-opened their outlet, and it’s stacked. This dark-navy piece leans a bit more traditional with flap pockets rather than patch pockets, but will still work exceptionally well with a smart casual outfit and has a full size-run at the time of this posting. A rarity for the Suitsupply outlet. If you don’t know the drill with Suitsupply yet, they provide contemporary cuts in exceptional fabrics at great prices, even at full cost. Finding a foundational piece like this for $250 is a phenomenal value. Looking for something even cheaper? They have a very similar coat, but in cotton rather than the more breathable wool, for $130. Note that you’ll need the code BIGOUTLET to login first, before you can start looking at individual pieces. Also know that the outlet allegedly closes this morning. If you miss out, there’s always Spier’s hopsack blazer, or the Bonobos unconstructed will always do the trick, and then some.

The Watch: Orient Open Heart Bambino in Navy Blue – $166.50. The utility of a watch is null-and-void when you’re working from home alone all day with clocks on your wall, computer and phone readily available with the turn of a head. But, that’s not the point here. The point is to be mindful of yourself and how your attire creates an environment for your work. A watch, devoid of actual utility, might be one of the most important pieces of your wardrobe to achieving enclothed cognition. Rather than the typical white, black, or silver dial with black or brown strap, this all-blue combination with an open heart to see the mechanics at work creates a standout timepiece for well under $200. This is something different you won’t see on the wrist of your average Joe, but it’s not trendy either. It’s classic styling designed to endure.

The Shirt: The Tie Bar Trim Fit Oxford Shirt in Aqua- $44 with WFH20 ($55). Finding standard sizes (S/M/L) casual shirts that fit can be an insurmountable challenge. These are often cut in a one-size-fits all mentality, when all of us have subtle, unique differences that significantly impacts how a shirt fits. The Tie Bar, no longer just for ties or tie bars, has heard the cries of man’s sartorial plight and is slowly producing casual shirts in exact sleeve and neck measurements. That’s a big deal, and is much appreciated. Let’s get a little wild with a bright color like aqua blue. Wear it with confidence – this will pop nicely with the dark blue sport coat- and bring some color and perk to those around you.

The Pants: Bonobos Organic Cotton Stretch Chino in Dark Grey – $51 w/ PICKMEUP ($98). The key with such a bright shirt like the aqua number is balance. Too much blue, and it looks like you’re auditioning for an all-male stage performance group. But the dark gray anchors your look in simplicity, while still looking modern. These Bonobos cotton canvas chinos are a bit of a half-way point between their regular stretch washed chinos and a pair of their premium denim, at a significant discount to both. The casual, broken-in comfort of jeans, with the look of chinos. Great for a day at the (home) office.

The Shoes: Cole Haan Feathercraft in Magnet Suede – $80 FINAL ($180). Full hands-on review coming tomorrow, but here’s a preview: these are a downright steal at $80. Grey suede looks beautiful with all matters of trousers or jeans, and the overall aesthetic provides more polish than a pair of white sneakers. Fit is true to size, with impressive cushion to keep your feet comfortable throughout the day. Buyer beware: these are final sale. Also available via Zappos with returns, but sizes are running low.

The Belt: Allen Edmonds Brogue Street Belt in Brown – $50 ($120). Allen Edmonds’ craftsmanship extends beyond shoes, as this belt is built to last with durable, yet soft leather. Usually quite pricey, the annual anniversary sale drops their belts into a nice price range for most. A subtle brogue down the center gives this belt a bit more visual intrigue than most.

The Socks: Nordstrom Signature Grey Charcoal Merino Sock – $6.60 ($17.50) Warm weather means it’s merino’s time to shine! Merino wool is beloved for it’s temperature-regulating properties, and there is no better time to put the fabric to the test than when the heat starts to build. Slip on merino socks to keep cool and avoid cotton to keep the moisture to a minimum. These are cheap. Real cheap. And despite that inexpense, they still ship for free.

