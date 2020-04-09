Dappered

Steal Alert: Suitsupply has re-opened their outlet???

By |

Suitsupply Outlet Access: BIGOUTLET

Surprise. It’s another surprise.

And most surprisingly, this stuff isn’t final sale? Which is… a surprise. Normally Suitsupply limits their online outlets to twice a year (later winter and dead of summer). But, well, surprise.

Suitsupply

Just a few picks are shown above. It seems pretty well stocked for a mid-season event. But size selection will almost certainly move pretty quick.

You’ve allegedly got 30 days to return this stuff. Yes that’s unusually kind for their outlet sales, which are normally 100% no returns/final sale. Yet, in context, it is also a noticeably shorter time frame compared to what a lot of other retailers are doing right now. Most of the retail world has extended their return windows to 60 days. Or more. Because in 30 days from now… much might remain the same.

So I’d still be very, very careful here guys. Don’t get stuck with something you’re only considering because it’s on a deep discount.

Big thanks to Adam, Andrew, and the rest of you guys who sent in style tips.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Where’s the cape.

