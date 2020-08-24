Banana Republic 52% off Now and Later Sale

Sneaky BR. Very Sneaky.

This is a one day sale, and it’s a bit of a quiet one. BR’s been running 40% off for a few days now, and they sent out their daily email saying as much… but then adding “oh yeah, plus an additional 20% is coming off too.”

The math says that’s 52% off. Which is better than their friends and family events. And some (not a ton) new fall stuff has just dropped too. So yes, some old favorites and some warm weather items (since it’s still, y’know, hot) are below, as are a few new tempting fall goods from BR. Off we go with the picks. Exclusions apply of course, but items below are up for the deal.

Sometimes you just want a super simple, incredibly versatile, blucher (not oxford) shoe that you can wear with just about everything. I’m pretty sure that welt is fake, but it’s great looking all the same.

100% fall. Autumn-y as autumn gets. All you need is some spiked apple cider. Good grief some of us are suckers for fall.

Responsible? Just an empty buzz word? Actually, perhaps it actually has some meaning behind it. 100% extra fine merino wool here.

Has a matte cotton look and feel to it, although it’s a cotton/nylon blend for water resistance. A medium on my 5’10” / 195 lb frame is just on the edge between perfect and a little snug. But it’s a keeper. This kinda looks bad-ass. Like, 007 kinda bad ass. Okay, not the same. But close!

Listen. I know you hear a LOT about these things. But BR does a lot of things right, and these are at the top of the list. Perfect with everything from a t-shirt and sneakers, to a sportcoat and suede boots. Frankly, these are the best all-around chinos out there. Bonobos is in the conversation, as is Lululemon, but BR’s core temp balances quality, wearability, comfort, and price. Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. Full review here.

Early shout for best casual jacket of the year? Maybe?

C’mon jeans season. Hurry up. Let’s do this. The legend. After over one THOUSAND reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.

Inexpensive brogue bluchers. Are they gonna be the nicest shoes you ever buy? Probably not. Are they gonna look pretty darn good and can you wear the heck out of them without being overly worried about messing them up? You bet. Three colors to pick from.

Floral prints (both micro and BIG) have gotten popular. But if your style leans a little more quiet and simple, a little floral can go a long way. So? Pocket square! Just a bit sticking out of the breast pocket of a suit or sportcoat jacket, and you’re golden. Wool fabric here, which is much more toned down than a silk.

A new arrival and has been getting excluded as of late. But fall’s a comin’. A 100% extra fine merino wool, and BR knows what they’re doing when it comes to merino.

Some suede. Some smooth leather. All in a rich brown.

Perfect for walking the dog, or taking a stroll with your S/O, or pushing your kids around in a stroller. The navy color and the dark hardware gives it a pretty sleek look. Pockets. Many pockets.

The 40% + extra 20% seems to work on many a sale item as well? Works on the olive belt here.

Chunky shawl collar cardigan season(s) is (are) almost here! And that burnt orange option looks terrific.

Usually excluded from regular, run of the mill, 40% off promos. But not here. 4.7/5 stars after almost 1700 reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review here.

This year’s water-resistant quilted vest from BR. Looks to be a little less puffy than the competition? Which is good! There’s only so much puffer one can take. Avoids the all-poly life preserver look.

A late summer sweater that can absolutely do some work in the fall and winter. A lighter, more weathered and heathered look here/ Also shown at the very top of the post in the pink option.

Certainly too warm to wear this now, but, if you get over excited about fall (look, some of us do), it might be something to scout out now.

Sweet. Swazer. Action. Pique knit, so it’s got a bit of texture to it. All cotton. Wear the heck out of it. Would look good with jeans in the coming months.

A favorite of our guy Jason. Shown above is an older “light toffee” shade that’s no longer available, but, the “camel” color that is available should fit in just fine. Style scenario that pic was pulled from can be found here.

Newish. A slightly dressier version of their enormously popular 5-pocket traveler pant. This time, cut in a business-ready chino. 98% cotton and 2% stretch. Enormously well reviewed just like the more casual Traveler 5-pocket.

Everybody needs a pair of clean, white leather sneakers. These just happen to be less expensive than most. Nice blue heel tab. Only logo appears to be a subtle, tonal, stamped “Banana Republic” on the tongue.

A super well loved basic. Size shown above is a large slim on 5’10” / 195. Some have reported noticeable shrinkage with these things, but I haven’t experienced that myself. You might though.

It’s too early for fishermen’s sweaters, right? Tee-la-dee, how long have we been on this rock?? Still haven’t seen it. Need to see it. *FOGHORN BLASTS*

Almost 150 reviews, and 4.5/5 stars. Think of it as a nicer, slightly dressier version of the GAP basic belts.

Extraordinarily well reviewed. BR’s stand alone wool dress pant. 99% wool and 1% elastane. Great for the office great for anywhere! They look good with sneakers! (See above.)

WHO WANTS TO GO BOWLING?

The 52% off everything, no BR Merch exclusions quiet-deal (no code needed) ends today, 8/24.