Banana Republic 52% off Now and Later Sale

Sneaky BR. Very Sneaky.
This is a one day sale, and it’s a bit of a quiet one. BR’s been running 40% off for a few days now, and they sent out their daily email saying as much… but then adding “oh yeah, plus an additional 20% is coming off too.”
The math says that’s 52% off. Which is better than their friends and family events. And some (not a ton) new fall stuff has just dropped too. So yes, some old favorites and some warm weather items (since it’s still, y’know, hot) are below, as are a few new tempting fall goods from BR. Off we go with the picks. Exclusions apply of course, but items below are up for the deal.
Hinto Italian Leather Bluchers – $76.32 ($158)
Sometimes you just want a super simple, incredibly versatile, blucher (not oxford) shoe that you can wear with just about everything. I’m pretty sure that welt is fake, but it’s great looking all the same.
Corduroy Puffer Vest – $81.12 ($169)
100% fall. Autumn-y as autumn gets. All you need is some spiked apple cider. Good grief some of us are suckers for fall.
Responsible Merino V-Neck Sweater – $33.36 ($69.50)
Responsible? Just an empty buzz word? Actually, perhaps it actually has some meaning behind it. 100% extra fine merino wool here.
Water-Resistant Field Jacket – $109.92 ($229)
Has a matte cotton look and feel to it, although it’s a cotton/nylon blend for water resistance. A medium on my 5’10” / 195 lb frame is just on the edge between perfect and a little snug. But it’s a keeper. This kinda looks bad-ass. Like, 007 kinda bad ass. Okay, not the same. But close!
Core Temp Chinos – $47.04 ($98)
Listen. I know you hear a LOT about these things. But BR does a lot of things right, and these are at the top of the list. Perfect with everything from a t-shirt and sneakers, to a sportcoat and suede boots. Frankly, these are the best all-around chinos out there. Bonobos is in the conversation, as is Lululemon, but BR’s core temp balances quality, wearability, comfort, and price. Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. Full review here.
Burgundy Corduroy Trucker Jacket – $71.52 ($149)
Early shout for best casual jacket of the year? Maybe?
Slim Dark Rinse Japanese Traveler Jean – $57.12 ($119)
C’mon jeans season. Hurry up. Let’s do this. The legend. After over one THOUSAND reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here.
Hadley Italian Leather Brogue – $75.84 ($158)
Inexpensive brogue bluchers. Are they gonna be the nicest shoes you ever buy? Probably not. Are they gonna look pretty darn good and can you wear the heck out of them without being overly worried about messing them up? You bet. Three colors to pick from.
Floral Wool Pocket Square – $14.60 ($29.50)
Floral prints (both micro and BIG) have gotten popular. But if your style leans a little more quiet and simple, a little floral can go a long way. So? Pocket square! Just a bit sticking out of the breast pocket of a suit or sportcoat jacket, and you’re golden. Wool fabric here, which is much more toned down than a silk.
Extra Fine Merino Waffle Sweater – $42.96 ($89.50)
A new arrival and has been getting excluded as of late. But fall’s a comin’. A 100% extra fine merino wool, and BR knows what they’re doing when it comes to merino.
Nicklas Suede Sneaker – $71.04 ($148)
Some suede. Some smooth leather. All in a rich brown.
Bombay Suede Belt – $19.67 – $28.56 ($59.50)
The 40% + extra 20% seems to work on many a sale item as well? Works on the olive belt here.
Supima Cotton Cardigan – $61.92 ($129)
Chunky shawl collar cardigan season(s) is (are) almost here! And that burnt orange option looks terrific.
Slim Traveler Pant – $47.04 ($98.50)
Usually excluded from regular, run of the mill, 40% off promos. But not here. 4.7/5 stars after almost 1700 reviews. They’re a jean style chino made with some sort of high-recovery Italian stretch cotton. So, comfort of your favorite pair of jeans, only in chino like colors & finish. Lots of colors to pick from. Also offered in Athletic Tapered and Skinny. Full review here.
Water-Resistant Quilted Vest – $71.04 ($148)
This year’s water-resistant quilted vest from BR. Looks to be a little less puffy than the competition? Which is good! There’s only so much puffer one can take. Avoids the all-poly life preserver look.
Organic Cotton Crew-Neck Sweater – $33.36 ($69.50)
A late summer sweater that can absolutely do some work in the fall and winter. A lighter, more weathered and heathered look here/ Also shown at the very top of the post in the pink option.
Wool-Blend Trucker Jacket – $81.12 ($169)
Certainly too warm to wear this now, but, if you get over excited about fall (look, some of us do), it might be something to scout out now.
Slim Pique Blazer – $95.04 ($198)
Sweet. Swazer. Action. Pique knit, so it’s got a bit of texture to it. All cotton. Wear the heck out of it. Would look good with jeans in the coming months.
Athletic Tapered Heathered Traveler Pants – $47.04 ($98)
A favorite of our guy Jason. Shown above is an older “light toffee” shade that’s no longer available, but, the “camel” color that is available should fit in just fine. Style scenario that pic was pulled from can be found here.
Slim Traveler Chino – $52.32 ($109)
Newish. A slightly dressier version of their enormously popular 5-pocket traveler pant. This time, cut in a business-ready chino. 98% cotton and 2% stretch. Enormously well reviewed just like the more casual Traveler 5-pocket.
Nicklas Leather Sneakers – $66.24 ($138)
Everybody needs a pair of clean, white leather sneakers. These just happen to be less expensive than most. Nice blue heel tab. Only logo appears to be a subtle, tonal, stamped “Banana Republic” on the tongue.
Luxe Touch SLIM Fit or Regular Fit Solid Polos – $21.36 ($44.50)
A super well loved basic. Size shown above is a large slim on 5’10” / 195. Some have reported noticeable shrinkage with these things, but I haven’t experienced that myself. You might though.
Supima Cable-Knit Sweater – $47.20 ($98.50)
It’s too early for fishermen’s sweaters, right? Tee-la-dee, how long have we been on this rock?? Still haven’t seen it. Need to see it. *FOGHORN BLASTS*
Italian Leather Belt – $28.56 ($59.50)
Almost 150 reviews, and 4.5/5 stars. Think of it as a nicer, slightly dressier version of the GAP basic belts.
Performance Stretch Wool Slim Dress Pant – $56.64 ($118)
Extraordinarily well reviewed. BR’s stand alone wool dress pant. 99% wool and 1% elastane. Great for the
office great for anywhere! They look good with sneakers! (See above.)
Don’t-Sweat-It Button Up Polo – $28.56 ($59.50)
