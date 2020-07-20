Steal Alert: J. Crew Essential suits down to $125

Been a good week if you’re in the market for a suit.

First it was Bonobos over at Nordstrom. And then, Brooks Brothers took some high-end stuff and set them at super affordable prices. Now, J. Crew is putting their wool/poly baseline Ludlow “Essential” suits on fire-sale prices… and their totally unstructured summertime cotton/linen unsuits are getting a goofy-low price too.

WARNING: There is a catch on the Essential Suit though. The on-sale matching suit pants? They’re a more generous classic-cut. Not the true-trim slim fit. The slim fit trousers can be found over there, but those AREN’T on sale. Which… well, eh. So yeah. Those with true slim legs might need a bit of tapering.

Hope that makes sense.

Can’t speak for those suits either. They’re a relatively new addition to the J. Crew lineup, and I have no personal experience. They were pegged at a weirdly high price for a while there. There just wasn’t any reason to try one out.

Also. This stuff is all final sale . So no returns. You best have your sizing at J. Crew dialed in dead-to-rights. Because there’s no sending this stuff back.

We live in some weird times. For so many reasons. This is obviously unsustainable, and they’re just doing what they can right now.

Big thanks to Carl W. for the tip here.

That’s all. Carry on.

The unsuit cotton/linen sportcoat in Deep Water. Down to $50, albeit final sale.