Steal Alert: Bonobos Jetsetter Medium Grey Suit for $206 (normally $550)

Note: These are sold as separates. So yes you’ll need the jacket, but don’t forget the pants.

That’ll work for work. Even if you’re not going into work.

Zoom calls man. They happen.

A medium gray suit is pretty dashing. Looks great with a white shirt. Looks great with a light blue shirt. Looks great with a tie, or, Danny-Ocean inspired tie-free. Yes you should buy a more sober, dark gray and/or a dark navy suit first. Those will land you the job. But the medium grey suit? Those are the most fun. And they often get worn the most. To work. Or to a cocktail hour. Or to a wedding and the subsequent reception’s dance floor. Y’know, once those start getting populated again with people mouthing the words to funky town.

So why THIS suit? Because it’s Bonobos now at J. Crew Factory prices. It’s not even from their basic 60% wool / 40% super basic line. Nope, these are the 97% wool / 3% stretch “Jetsetter” suits. Four season weight. Famous Bonobos fit in the pants. And they’re sold as separates, so you can mix and match your jacket to your trouser size. Legs will need to be hemmed upon arrival. Just know that ahead of time. But that’s not unusual for most suits.

Ships and returns free since it’s on sale at Nordstrom. Direct through Bonobos it runs $550 full retail. During that recent, big, now expired, 30% off sitewide sale at Bonobos? It was… $385.

So yeah. $206 is comparatively quite good. $179 to the good, to be exact.

That’s all. Carry on.