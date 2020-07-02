Steal Alert: Bonobos: 30% off Sitewide

The only time Bonobos does a better deal than this on full price stuff is on Cyber Monday (usually 35% off ). No tiers. Everything ships and returns for free, as long as you’re steering clear of the final sale section. Code STAYFROSTY runs clear through next Wednesday, 7/8. Off we go.

A splurge? Yeah. But two reasons why $50+ for one of these short sleeve button ups isn’t crazy: 1. The Fit(s), 2. The Patterns. First, the fit. Short sleeve button ups can go real wrong, real fast, if the fit is off by too much. These come in standard (which is more athletic than boxy), slim (a true slim) or tailored (which is even slimmer than slim). And the patterns? Super fun, and there are plenty. They will look, feel, and wear 3x better than, say, a $20 alternative from Old Navy.

Pretty much the perfect blazer(s)/sportcoats. especially excels in warm weather due to the lack of heavy construction or lining. These unconstructed, Italian hopsack wool sportcoats are the best thing they make. Period. And they make some mighty fine other things. Super airy but still 4-season appropriate Italian hopsack wool. It drapes great, it feels great, it breathes exceptionally well. And the barely-there construction ensures that you wear the sportcoat. The sportcoat doesn’t wear you.

Available in either a crisp, lightweight oxford (think your favorite OCBD fabric), or, a lightened up version of their washed chino fabric. Twenty (20!) colors to pick from. Shown above is a 34 x 30 athletic fit on 5’10” / 200lbs.

“Great for active days.” I’m guessing they mean from beach to bar. There’s no liner here, so if you plan on wearing them in the surf (and I honestly don’t know if that’s what they’re intended for) you best be cool with letting your dingle dangle. 87% Nylon and 13% Spandex. so, the Bonobos tech short, basically.

Now onto real swim trunks. Go jump in a lake. No, literally. If you can’t have fun with your swim trunks, then you might need to lighten up. Bunch of options are on sale. Plenty of new arrivals too, but those are full price.

All poly/nylon blend here. Super springy-fresh (the mint is something) colors. 5 pocket jean like styling. Lightweight fabric. Don’t play golf? Doesn’t matter. These should work great in the heat.

Pinstripes in summer? You bet! This one is a knit cotton from Italy. Know that it is fully lined, so if you run warm, it might be best to go with the airy unlined hopsack wool instead.

Bigger. Bolder. Retro-y-er. Not good if you want to blend in.

When is a tech pant mostly cotton? Here, apparently. Perhaps a 5-pocket Bonobos competitor to the BR Core Temp. Spendy though. Yikes. 4.5/5 stars after almost 50 reviews though. But yeah. Spendy.

That blue windowpane? Already on sale. These are almost all-wool or mainly wool jackets with killer patterns. Five different options to pick from, some are on sale some are full price. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring, if you need any tweaks done post purchase.

For those of us who just can’t quit jeans in the warmer weather. Lightened up fabric, lightened up colors, lightened up style. Already on sale, but the code still applies.

First, these are linen blend. Either linen with cotton, or linen with wool and cotton. And that’s GREAT. Because unlike 100% linen blazers, these blended numbers will be less likely to wrinkle like hell if you, y’know, move your arms. You want the lightweight, breathable texture of linen, but it’s gotta be backed up with a little smart-strength too. The already on sale, “brown crosshatch” option is shown at the top of the post.

Oh there are much cheaper “lightweight” jean options out there… but maybe you’re a denim nerd and you can’t bring yourself to buy the cheap stuff. 90% cotton / 10% “stretch blend” here.

The wheelhouse Bonobos pant. Famous fit. Washed cotton with 2% stretch. Tons and tons and tons of colors to pick from, and more than a few fits to fit plenty of body types.

Sweat wicking. Stretch. Airy. And more fun patterns than other tech-polo makers. Do know that the BONOBOS logo, as simple as it is, is embroidered on one of the sleeves.

Ending another Bonobos sale with their suit separates. 60% Wool, 40% Polyester. The Bonobos fit is something plenty of dudes swear by. And being that these suits are sold as separates, you’re not locked into some suit “drop” zone. Pick your jacket. Pick your pants. Ta-da. Suit. Meanwhile, the pants come pre-hemmed, which means you might be good to go, no-tailor-visit required.

