Steal Alert: Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Suits for $433

Brooks Brothers: 70% off Clearance + Extra 15% off w/ BC1818

Golden Fleece is the super high end Brooks Brothers line. We’re talking made in the USA suits, full canvas construction, and some of their suits feature Super 150s wool.

The higher the number, the finer the fibers, and the softer the hand feel. That’s up there. Way up there. A lot of suits mentioned on Dappered are in the Super 110s arena. And those are plenty good. Some are 120s. Those are quite nice. 150s? That’s… that’s not something one stumbles across often (can’t say I ever have myself).

Don’t expect these to last long. You can hear finance bros everywhere are spilling their afternoon Pimm’s Cup to rush to get one of these.

Doesn’t mean you should buy it though, just because it’s on sale.

That’s all. Carry on.

