Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds under $200 again, Todd Snyder Extra 20% off Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off, 25% off $149, or 30% off $299 select (works on Sale stuff too)
- Independence Collection Jefferson Wingtip – $187.47 ($530)
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford – $209 ($395)
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $187.47 ($395)
- Sea Island Suede Loafer – $134.97 ($295)
- Fulton Slim Leather Briefcase in Brown or Grey – $149.97 ($450)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $187.47 ($425)
- Neumok Suede Wingtip Oxford – $241.50 ($345)
- Made in the USA Merino Cool Socks in Stripe or Skull & Crossbones – $7.47 ($19.50)
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $276.50 ($395)
So there are a LOT of exclusions on the full price side. Their “sitewide’ verbiage is, kinda, misleading. Tested it out on some full priced Strands, and… no-go. But it does work on some full price stuff, like the St. John’s double monk. Where you can really make some hay is in the sale section. We’re back to steal alert levels here. $190 for first quality, USA made dress shoes, like the Cornwallis is extraordinarily rare. It’s even crazier for their upgraded Independence line.
JOMERS: $11 off Lightweight Italian Cotton, Irish Linen, and Japanese Poplin Short-Sleeve-Shirts – $25 w/ SUMMER ($36)
The Bonobos Riviera is expensive. But these? Not so expensive! Ships free too. Although you are on the hook for returns. Still though, if you’re not super-hard to fit, twenty five bucks (and free outbound shipping) seems like a more than fair price. Big fan of this gray Japanese chambray shirt, although sizes are starting to get short on that one.
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ TAKE20
- Made in Portugal two pocket boucle plaid short sleeve shirt in navy – $87.20 FINAL ($158)
- USA Made Olive wool pintuck trousers with black side stripe – $79.20 FINAL ($228)
- USA Made Sutton Seersucker Sportcoat in Navy and Grey – $319.20 FINAL ($598)
- Made in Portugal Long Sleeve Cotton/Cashmere Pocket Tee – $39.20 FINAL ($98)
- Made in the UK Trickers x Todd Snyder Suede Boots – $279.20 FINAL ($628)
- Made in Italy Italian Nubuck Aviator Jacket – $635.20 FINAL ($1498)
Appears to be all final sale? Or mostly? No returns then. Still though. It’s awfully hard for some of us to not be tempted by Todd Snyder’s retro-inspired yet still contemporary style. Guy seems to nail it. Runs through tomorrow, Tuesday 7/21.
BONUS Brooks Brothers 70% off Clearance + Extra 15% off w/ BC1818
- Golden Fleece Merino Wool Bomber Jacket – $152.49 ($598)
- Suede Wingtip Sneakers – $75.99 ($298)
- Donegal Stripe Tie – $37.82 ($148.50)
It’s more than the Golden Fleece Suits. Although those are something. Worth a spin if you’re a Brooks Brothers fan. This seems like something brought on by the recent bankruptcy news.
Also worth a mention…
- Bonobos: 30% off sitewide w/ SOFRESH. Picks here if you want them.
- Spier & Mackay: 25% off sportcoats and trousers w/ SALE25
- Banana Republic: Up to 75% off during their quite large Summer Sale