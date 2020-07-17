Bonobos: 30% off sitewide Summer Refresh Sale

If you’re asking yourself: “Didn’t we just do this?” … you’d be correct.

Play it again, Sam.

It sure seemed like in 2019 Bonobos tightened up when it came to their codes and promos. And in the past, they’ve maxed out at 35% off sitewide only on Cyber Monday. Other than that, they’d cap it at 30% off and we’d be lucky to get one of those every couple months.

But then 2020 arrived and #2020 happened and, well, yeah.

So here we are, for the second time in a few weeks, Bonobos is once again running a 30% off sitewide sale. Discount even works on their new masks. Big thanks to Andrew C. for the tip here.

Stunned that these are included and up for the code. Final sale simply because they don’t want someone trying these things on, sneezing, and then sending them back. These are great for those who DON’T like ear loops (some of us are fine with ear loops, but some aren’t). Over the head elastic straps here, so you won’t get behind-the-ear burn. Two layers of woven fabric plus a filter opening at the back (filter isn’t included though). Center seam and pleats create room for the nose and mouth, plus the moldable 4″ wire at the nose helps you custom fit the thing.

First, these are linen blend. Either linen with cotton, or linen with wool and cotton. And that’s GREAT. Because unlike 100% linen blazers, these blended numbers will be less likely to wrinkle like hell if you, y’know, move your arms. You want the lightweight, breathable texture of linen, but it’s gotta be backed up with a little smart-strength too.

So… $55 is a LOT for shorts. But our man Jason has a style scenario coming up on Monday, and he makes a great point about Bonobos shorts and those who have cabooses/quads/hammys that are hard to fit: Expensive. But, for fellas like this author who struggle to find a pair of shorts that fit just right, it’s worth spending some extra coin for an optimal fit and therefore, more comfort in the heat. Offered in three fits, four lengths, and waist sizes from 28 to 40, you can dial in a personalized fit. Good point. When it’s gross-hot out, an ill fitting pair of shorts is… miserable. So yeah, one of these might be better than 4 pairs of junk shorts in regards to keeping you reasonably comfortable. 20 colors to pick from.

A splurge? Yeah. But the fit(s) and the patterns are all kinds of right. These come in standard (which is more athletic than boxy), slim (a true slim) or tailored (which is even slimmer than slim). They will look, feel, and wear 3x better than, say, a $20 alternative from Old Navy.

Available in either a crisp, lightweight oxford (think your favorite OCBD fabric), or, a lightened up version of their washed chino fabric. Twenty (20!) colors to pick from. Shown above is a 34 x 30 athletic fit on 5’10” / 200lbs.

“Great for active days.” I’m guessing they mean from beach to bar. There’s no liner here, so if you plan on wearing them in the surf (and I honestly don’t know if that’s what they’re intended for) you best be cool with letting your dingle dangle. 87% Nylon and 13% Spandex. so, the Bonobos tech short, basically.

Obligatory, mandatory, perfunctory. Doesn’t take much thinking to look good in one of these things. Pretty much the perfect blazer(s)/sportcoats. Especially excels in warm weather due to the lack of heavy construction or lining. These unconstructed, Italian hopsack wool sportcoats are the best thing they make. Period. And they make some mighty fine other things.

If you can’t have fun with your swim trunks, then you might need to lighten up. Bunch of options are on sale. Plenty of new arrivals too, but those are full price.

All poly/nylon blend here. Super springy-fresh (the mint is something) colors. 5 pocket jean like styling. Lightweight fabric. Don’t play golf? Doesn’t matter. These should work great in the heat.

Pinstripes in summer? You bet! And that gray option looks sharp too. Knit cotton from Italy. Know that it is fully lined, so if you run warm, it might be best to go with the airy unlined hopsack wool instead.

Bigger. Bolder. Retro-y-er. Not good if you want to blend in.

Perhaps a 5-pocket Bonobos competitor to the BR Core Temp. Spendy though. Yikes. 4.5/5 stars after almost 50 reviews though. But yeah. Spendy.

That blue windowpane? Already on sale. These are almost all-wool or mainly wool jackets with killer patterns. Five different options to pick from, some are on sale some are full price. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring, if you need any tweaks done post purchase.

For those of us who just can’t quit jeans in the warmer weather. Lightened up fabric, lightened up colors, lightened up style. Already on sale, but the code still applies.

Oh there are much cheaper “lightweight” jean options out there… but maybe you’re a denim nerd and you can’t bring yourself to buy the cheap stuff. 90% cotton / 10% “stretch blend” here.

The wheelhouse Bonobos pant. Famous fit. Washed cotton with 2% stretch. Tons and tons and tons of colors to pick from, and more than a few fits to fit plenty of body types.

Sweat wicking. Stretch. Airy. And more fun patterns than other tech-polo makers. Do know that the BONOBOS logo, as simple as it is, is embroidered on one of the sleeves.

It’s Bonobos, but it’s on mega sale through Nordstrom. Sizes have started to go fast though. So, apologies if the steal alert left your particular size combo in the dust. There were all sizes at post time for the Steal alert. No longer though.

The 30% off everything code SOFRESH runs clear through this Tuesday, 7/21.