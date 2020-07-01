Long Weekend Sales Hoedown – Todd Snyder, Spier Sitewide, Saddleback, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why call these things a hoedown? Because unlike the usual, this one is too much to be called a handful.

This post will be updated as more sales roll in.

Scheduled to go public tomorrow, 7/2, but they sent out a live link in their email to subscribers. And thus, well, it’s kinda live to everyone. There are some final sale items lurking in there, so, be careful of those. Not everything is final sale though.

A few exclusions but nothing crazy. Happy Canada day by the way to Spier and Mackay (based in Canada of course), as well as all of our readers North of the border.

Sitewide? All right then. I’m sure there are some limited exclusions, but knocking a bit off those premium/upgraded leather Stan Smiths helps. Especially with that perfect green heal tab.

Looks like a few designs are being shelved/discontinued, and what they have left is on sale. Stuff is moving fast though, so, selling out is a real possibility.

Finally. Seemed like they were excluding their pretty-darn-awesome polos from most of the recent deals. Those piped performance polos are darn near perfect. More info over here in our annual polo palooza.

This one is all over the place. Pretty standard discount on the regular price stuff, but some stuff is excluded while other stuff is getting a double dip on some sort of other special promo that’s running. Weird. Also, there has been some new additions to the sale section. And that stuff is getting an extra 50% off. Also, not a bad time to grab some core temp chinos or shorts with the summer heating up.

Prices are all over the place on this one, but there are some steals in there. The color isn’t precisely the same, but head this way for a review of those suede feathercrafts. Lots of final sale stuff though. No returns there.

Shorts and airpods! I know. Random.

Not a huge selection of items here, but still worth a look for those who are Ledbury Curious and or established Ledbury Fans who want to save a few bucks. The extra 30% off summer sale items code SUMMERTIME is good for one use, per customer, through 7/6.

Worth another mention because it’s that good. This has to do with the current retail environment. Full picks can be found here.

Bit of a weird one this. Discounts are scattered across the site, and the seemingly perpetually running 15% off code is stacking at post time. A mish mash.

The Pick: Made in the USA Center Low tops – $60 ($145)

Just mentioned in yesterday’s style scenario. I mean, not bad for made in the USA classic court inspired kicks, right?

The Combo Pick:

= $75 FINAL (so no returns) total

Got all that? Full explainer of the combo shown above can be found over here.

Want to support a small, Made in the USA leather goods company? Sweet. FFF is where it’s at. They make terrific, thoughtfully designed stuff, out of only the best materials. Big fan of their wallets and portfolios. And if their purell fob isn’t a must-have accessory right now, I don’t know what is. Flippin’ 2020. Go jump in a lake already. Anyway, just a heads up that these won’t ship until they’re back from a mini break, which is when the sale is over… which is July 9th.

Also worth a mention: