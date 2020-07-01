Long Weekend Sales Hoedown – Todd Snyder, Spier Sitewide, Saddleback, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.
Why call these things a hoedown? Because unlike the usual, this one is too much to be called a handful.
This post will be updated as more sales roll in.
Todd Snyder: Up to 60% off 4th of July Sale
- Made in Canada Italian Linen Sportcoat – $279 ($398)
- Made in Canada Italian Linen Hopsack Red Check Sportcoat – $419 ($598)
- Made in Canada Italian Wool/Linen Windowpane Sportcoat – $419 ($598)
- Made in Italy Suede Jacket – $699 ($998)
- Made in Canada Todd Snyder + Champion Black and White Chest Stripe Sweatshirt – $79 FINAL ($148)
- Merino Tipped Shawl Collar Sweater – $84 FINAL ($228)
- Cotton Cashmere Waffle Stitch Tipped Cardigan – $164 FINAL ($268)
Scheduled to go public tomorrow, 7/2, but they sent out a live link in their email to subscribers. And thus, well, it’s kinda live to everyone. There are some final sale items lurking in there, so, be careful of those. Not everything is final sale though.
Spier & Mackay: 25% off Sitewide w/ SALE25
- Patch Pocket Navy Hopsack Wool Blazer – $246 ($328)
- 60% Linen / 40% Wool Gray Sportcoats – $283.50 ($378)
- Goodyear Welted Made in Portugal Shoes – $186 ($248)
- Blue Tropical Wool Suit – $246 ($328)
- Gray Tropical Wool Suit – $246 ($328)
- Blue Sharkskin Super 110’s Vitale Barberis Canonico Wool Suit – $336 ($448)
A few exclusions but nothing crazy. Happy Canada day by the way to Spier and Mackay (based in Canada of course), as well as all of our readers North of the border.
adidas: 25% off sitewide w/ SUMMER
- Stan Smith 70’s (Upgraded Leather) – $67.50 ($90)
- Ultraboost 20 – $135 ($180)
- adidas Tiro training pants – $33.75 ($45)
Sitewide? All right then. I’m sure there are some limited exclusions, but knocking a bit off those premium/upgraded leather Stan Smiths helps. Especially with that perfect green heal tab.
Saddleback: Discontinued Styles Sale
- One Piece Leather Duffle Bag – $383.20
- Medium Square Leather Toiletry Bag – $207.20 (use the drop down menu to get this size)
- Simple Leather Toiletry Bag – $167.20
Looks like a few designs are being shelved/discontinued, and what they have left is on sale. Stuff is moving fast though, so, selling out is a real possibility.
EXPRESS: 40% – 50% off Everything
- Piped Cotton/Spandex Performance Polo – $30 ($50) 10 colors
- Solid Cotton/Spandex Performance Polo – $24 ($40) 8 colors
Finally. Seemed like they were excluding their pretty-darn-awesome polos from most of the recent deals. Those piped performance polos are darn near perfect. More info over here in our annual polo palooza.
Banana Republic: 40% of reg. price + Extra 50% off Sale Items
- Nyle Suede Buck – $94 ($158)
- Diago White Leather/Gray Suede Sneakers – $69 ($138)
- Nicklas Gray Leather Sneakers – $82 ($138)
- Luxe Touch SLIM Fit or Regular Fit Solid Polos – $24 ($44.50)
- Silk Cotton Cashmere Sweater Polo – $41.70 ($69.50)
- Core Temp Chinos – $58.80 ($98)
- Camo Coach’s Jacket – $49.99 ($118)
- Linen-Cotton Coach’s Jacket – $46.99 ($118)
- 9″ Slim Core Temp Short – $41.70 ($69.50)
This one is all over the place. Pretty standard discount on the regular price stuff, but some stuff is excluded while other stuff is getting a double dip on some sort of other special promo that’s running. Weird. Also, there has been some new additions to the sale section. And that stuff is getting an extra 50% off. Also, not a bad time to grab some core temp chinos or shorts with the summer heating up.
Cole Haan: Up to 75% off during The Grand Summer Sale
- Feathercraft Grand Blucher Oxford – $69.97 FINAL ($180)
- Grand Crosscourt Turf Sneaker – $49.97 FINAL ($150)
- Williams Wingtip Oxford – $119.95 FINAL ($220)
Prices are all over the place on this one, but there are some steals in there. The color isn’t precisely the same, but head this way for a review of those suede feathercrafts. Lots of final sale stuff though. No returns there.
Target: Up to 20% off Shorts / Airpods are on sale
- Goodfellow & Co Men’s Slim fit Chino Shorts – $15.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Men’s 8.5″ Regular fit Relaxed Lounge Shorts – $10.39 ($12.99)
- Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case – $139.99 ($159)
Shorts and airpods! I know. Random.
Ledbury: Extra 30% off Summer Final Sale w/ SUMMERTIME
- The Navy Admore Linen/Cotton Knit Sport Coat – $265.30 FINAL ($625)
- The Stone Whittier Sport Coat – $265.30 FINAL ($625)
- The Lavender Lewiston Check Dress Shirt – $55.30 FINAL ($135)
- The Blue Buckley Performance Gingham Casual Shirt – $55.30 FINAL ($125)
Not a huge selection of items here, but still worth a look for those who are Ledbury Curious and or established Ledbury Fans who want to save a few bucks. The extra 30% off summer sale items code SUMMERTIME is good for one use, per customer, through 7/6.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Sale items
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $187.47 ($425)
- Independence Line Bartlett Cap Toe or Jefferson Wingtip – $187.47 ($530)
- Merino Cool Socks in Stripe or Skull & Crossbones – $7.47 ($19.50)
- Brogue Street Leather Belt – $29.97 ($120)
- Liverpool Suede Chelsea Dress Boot – $149.97 ($495)
- Catalina Soft Penny Loafer – $149.97 ($295)
Worth another mention because it’s that good. This has to do with the current retail environment. Full picks can be found here.
Brooks Brothers: 4th of July Select Items Sale + add. 15% off w/ BC1818
- Regent Fit 100% Stretch Wool BrooksCool Blazer – $317.47 ($498) review here
- Made in Italy Field Chukka Boots – $189.97 ($298)
- Cedar Shoe Valet – $108.80 ($128)
- Football Leather Briefcase – $381.22 ($598)
Bit of a weird one this. Discounts are scattered across the site, and the seemingly perpetually running 15% off code is stacking at post time. A mish mash.
PF Flyers: 25% off Sitewide
The Pick: Made in the USA Center Low tops – $60 ($145)
Just mentioned in yesterday’s style scenario. I mean, not bad for made in the USA classic court inspired kicks, right?
J. Crew: Extra 50% off 1, 60% off 2, or 70% off FINAL sale styles w/ GOFOURTH
The Combo Pick:
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit jacket in cotton-linen +
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit pant in cotton-linen +
- Striped dress socks
= $75 FINAL (so no returns) total
Got all that? Full explainer of the combo shown above can be found over here.
FormFunctionForm: 20% off just about everything with Fireworkitbaby
- The Money Clip – $70.40 ($88)
- Purell FFFob – $25.60 ($32)
- Architect’s Wallet – $70.40 ($88)
Want to support a small, Made in the USA leather goods company? Sweet. FFF is where it’s at. They make terrific, thoughtfully designed stuff, out of only the best materials. Big fan of their wallets and portfolios. And if their purell fob isn’t a must-have accessory right now, I don’t know what is. Flippin’ 2020. Go jump in a lake already. Anyway, just a heads up that these won’t ship until they’re back from a mini break, which is when the sale is over… which is July 9th.
Also worth a mention:
- icebreaker: 25% off their line of merino t-shirts (a warning, they’re not cheap).
- Need Supply Co: Up to 70% off Spring Sale.
- Hill City: 30% off site-wide.
- Rancourt: 2nd Round of Wholesale Pre-Order/Crowdfunding options is underway.
- Billy Reid: Summer Pop-Up FINAL Sale.
- GAP: Extra 50% off sale items w/ PERK