Style Scenario: All Made in the USA for the 4th of July

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Independence day is fast approaching. For most of us that means a relaxed get together of some sort. But this year let’s all keep our distance, keep it limited, and keep it outside. Because nothing’s more pro ‘murica then getting things up and running again, which means crushing this bastard of a bug. We can’t half-ass this one. That should now be clear. Here’s one way to dress down without looking sloppy, all while keeping it 100% USA from head to toe. Stay safe, and try to end the day with the same number of fingers that you started it with.

The Polo: Flint and Tinder Supima Air Knit Polo – $48.98 ($58). Still made in the USA. 100% supima cotton in a “baby jersey” knit. Nice and soft. More of a vintage-look. Not super slick or polished, so probably best for more casual duty. Certainly not a boxy fit, but not a super slim fit either. More athletic. Part of this year’s big polopalooza roundup.

The Sunglasses: American Optical Original Pilots – $89.95. Hard to get more classic than that.

The Mask: Huckberry Made in the USA Merino Mask – $15. Or whatever mask you prefer in case you have to go somewhere essential. These are sold out for now, but they’re working hard to restock. Now, nothing is more American than arguing (our system is setup to come up with the “least worst” outcomes by way of institutionalized bickering), but just how wearing a mask during a freaking pandemic became politicized is befuddling. I propose we think about it this way: The more aggressively SARS-CoV-2 spreads (AKA “Rt” which is the transmission rate at any given time), the worse the economy does. Stuff closes. People stay home. That seems clear. Therefor, wearing a mask is as pro-capitalism as it can get. Want more bailouts, spiraling government debt, and a wrecked economy? Don’t wear a mask! But if you do wear a mask, don’t wear a mask for all of the elderly, the immunocompromised, or the healthcare, public transportation, and grocery workers. Nah. Do it for the money. Money money money money money!

The Chinos: Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Lightweight Stretch Chinos – $98. Spendy! And be prepared to cuff or hem, being that they come in (very) limited inseam options. But the fabric is perfect and the fit is a terrific athletic tapered. Not tight. Not baggy. Full review here.

The Watch: Timex American Documents 41mm Watch – $495. The movement might be Swiss, but it’s assembled here in the states and the rest of the parts are sourced here from America too. I believe these have started to go on sale from time to time? Great looking watch. Love that smaller seconds dial and the aged brass case back “coin and crown inserts” look terrific.

The Belt: Cargo Cotton Military Web Belt – $16. In Blue and Red? Perfect for the 4th. And yes, it’s made in the USA.

The Shoes: PF Flyers USA Made Center-Lo – $80 ($145). Classic canvas sneakers with a super squishy, extremely comfortable running-shoe insert. Luxe leather lined. For eighty bucks no less.