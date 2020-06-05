Nordstrom: Up to 60% off Clearance Sale Picks for Men

Retail is backed up. With brick and mortar stores being shuttered for most of spring, the system is clogged. They have the things. All the things. You and I haven’t bought the things. It costs money to house the things. Being that you and I haven’t bought the things, it’s getting crowded in there. And that costs even more money.

Just because it’s on sale doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to acquire it. But market forces being what they are… here we are. It all ships and returns from free being that it’s Nordstrom. Off we go with the best of the best from this 6000+ item sale.

Perfect summer shoes. For thirty five bucks shipped, with free returns? Nice one, Nordy.

Navy? That looks more like a true blue to me. Made in Italy. Lots of #menswear guys swear by the L.B.M. craftstmanship. But good grief they’re expensive at full retail. All cotton for the plaid option here, with the true-blue being a cotton/nylon/elastane blend.

Modern bucks. Made in Italy. Lots of sizes, but limited stock in those sizes. So these might go quick. Maybe.

A blue dot, summer-weight button down. For eighty eight? Nope. For thirty five? Sure!

Could be a real winner here. A simple, well made navy mac like this can really boost the handsome quotient. Which is crazy, because they are so simple. Poly/wool fabric blend here which is a nice bonus. A great 3 season piece of outerwear. Could be year-round if you live in a warmer climate and don’t need anything super insulated in the winter.

The not quite as fortunate man’s AE Strands? Three colors. Kinda liking that burgundy option. Sheepskin lined. Could be affordable winners.

They’re calling these a “dobby” fabric, which from here looks an awful lot like a more dressed up version of Oxford. Sharp. Especially for $45 with free shipping and free returns.

Clearance sales are where hay can be made in the outerwear section. Sure, probably too hot for a suede jacket. But the price is positioned for that very fact.

KNIT greats? Had no idea. Limited sizes. I wouldn’t expect these to last long.

Looks a bit short in the tail, doesn’t it? So best for those with trendier styles and/or less height to their frames. 63% cotton, 25% acrylic, 12% nylon.

OR… you could go with this thing and spend $190 less. Extra trim fit here, so it’ll fit closer than the more expensive, Made in Italy option.

You could do a lot, a LOT worse, for sixty bucks. Also available in blue suede, which were featured in this style scenario.

Chambray pocket squares are weirdly versatile (as shown above). The Nordstrom option happens to be twelve bucks, and it ships for free. Nifty.

From their tech smart line. Subtle herringbone pattern for a little visual texture. Extremely well reviewed. 81% cotton, 12% polyester, 7% spandex. Been around this price for a bit I do believe.

Notch lapel sweatshirt cardigan swazer hybrid? Notch lapel sweatshirt cardigan swazer hybrid!

A rare wheelhouse garment from Suitsupply getting a discount. Super 110s wool. Lazio slim fit (so slimmer than the Havana or Napoli). Scattered sizes. Not a lot of “regular” lengths left. Shorts and longs mostly, and a 38R at post time.

The well known and loved, perfect for a short trip or gym-visit bag with a separate storage pocket for shoes.

Psycho Bunny makes oxfords? Had no idea.

For those that don’t want to shell out for the Allen Edmonds brogue belts.

Boy, when a brand like L.B.M. starts making “tech” sportcoats, you know that trend isn’t a flash in the pan. Everyone is doing the high performance tailored wear thing right now. Lightweight, quick dry, and wrinkle resistant. Still made in Italy though. 88% nylon, 12% elastane fabric.

Very limited sizes at post time. Almost didn’t include them because there’s only 10.5 and 12 left, but still. Look at ’em. Currently $299 at Allen Edmonds, where they have many more sizes available.

For when your boss or your significant other cranks up the AC to absurd levels.

Spendy. But that’ll happen with leather. Speaking of… You’re with me, Leather.

100% wool exteriors. Fully lined. Made in Mexico. Pretty wheelhouse stuff from their nicer, in-house brand “John W. Nordstrom.”

Pee your pants price good? Not quite that good. But still pretty good!

Made in Italy, wool/cashmere blend fabric. Comes with an unfinished hem so you’ll have to get them tailored, but that’s standard for nice dress trousers like this.

More polished than most swazers. 53% cotton, 38% nylon, 9% spandex. Totally unlined back

Another semi-long-term-member of the Nordy clearance section. Helllooooo Nurse. Made in Italy, I believe they’re blake stitched, and probably a little sleeker than the Park Ave from Allen Edmonds. Sleek but still professional.

The newest color/pattern added for spring to the Bonobos unconstructed Italian hopsack wool lineup.

Already received the steal alert treatment. GRANDMA’S SOFA WOOT.

Enough with the Bonobos Sportcoats Joe. We get it.

High quality stuff, but not a super trendy designer name, so these are reasonably affordable for most. An investment, sure, but not absurdly priced either. Handmade in Tuscany.

Bike commuting has never been more popular. Be careful out there folks. Stay safe. Of course, some cyclists can be idiots. But so can some motorists. Unfortunately, those two subsets of the population don’t limit their interactions to simply dealing with the “other” idiot category. They often project their existence onto the non-idiot category. And I’m going to assume you’re a non idiot. So please, reader-person, do watch out for idiots. Whether you’re behind the wheel, or on two wheels.

What’d we miss among those 6000+ clearance items? Send any style tips to joe@dappered.com. And remember, since it’s Nordstrom, everything still ships and returns for free.