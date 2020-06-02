Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Style Scenario: The First Day it gets Hot (dressed up)

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. One day it’s spring, the next day it’s the Sahara or a steamy swamp. So goes the unpredictability of early Summer. Here’s one way to avoid a forgettable chinos and dress shirt, or suit and tie look, all while keeping it comfortable and sharp when it heats up.

The Sportcoat: Banana Republic Slim Linen-Blend Blazer – $120ish ($198). Was just $99. Lined just in the sleeves and shoulders. Is an alternative from Spier and Mackay or Bonobos or Suitsupply going to superior quality? You bet. But this one goes for about a third of those.  

The Shirt: Spier and Mackay Sky Blue Fine Twill – $68Or whatever your favorite light blue dress shirt happens to be. This one is from Spier’s purple label. Not dirt cheap, but a lot of quality for the cash. You don’t want some hyper-cheap scratchy thing when the weather heats up.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Browline Sunglasses – $55Speaking of bang for the buck, that’s precisely what Kent Wang seems to specialize in. Also available in tortoise shell if that’s more your thing.

The Pants: Goodthreads Slim-Fit Wrinkle-Free Comfort Stretch Dress Chino Pant – $35Olive? Olive! Why not olive. Especially with that glen plaid pattern. 97% cotton and 3% elastane. Ships fast with Prime.

The Watch: Timex Milano – $99. Full review here. It’s pretty darn good looking. No the band doesn’t match the belt or shoes. So what. this whole outfit has a bit of a… I dunno, a “in my leisure I might drive an antique wood motor boat on a very fancy lake”… look to it. Or something like that. But you don’t need antique motorboat money here.

The Face Maintainer: Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20 – $27.95. Keeps your face from looking like an old weathered belt. SPF 20 helps limit the damage of the sun’s rays. Smells good.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Kai Penny Loafer – $59.98 ($124.95). If now’s not the time to wear a pair of $60 blue suede loafers, I don’t know if such a time exists. There’s also a more standard tan/snuff suede option if that’s more your speed. Either is gonna pop nicely against the olive of the pants. Ships and returns for free.

The Belt: Suitsupply Woven Suede Belt – $59Some smooth leather woven belts look a little… frumpy dad? Some. Not all. This one is suede, and thus, avoids that unfortunate look.

The Socks: None. *gasps* I know. We’re pretty pro socks around these parts. But now’s a good time to skip the socks. Unless your feet sweat quite a bit, and then by all means, the smartwools from the previous style scenario would work here.

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »