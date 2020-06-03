Steal Alert: Bonobos New Wool/Cotton/Linen blazer 60% off

Nordstrom is throwing a bit of a clearance event, and one of the items lurking in the 6,000+ item pile is this Bonobos sportcoat.

Aren’t these a new arrival? Bonobos has them full price. But 60% off at Nordstrom already?

I know it’s not everyone’s style (I swear my Grandma had a similar looking… couch), and it’s limited to just the light-grey plaid shown, but I have one in-house for an upcoming summer new arrivals round up, and it’s legitimately nice. $180 is a surprisingly kind asking price for it.

55% wool, 35% cotton, 10% linen fabric feels great in the hand. Great for the warm weather, but still has a substantial feel to it. Totally unlined in the back.

Size shown at the top of the post is an unaltered 40R in their athletic fit on 5’10″/190. Looks like Nordstrom only has the slim fits on hand.

Still ships and returns for free at least. Most sizes available at post time.

That’s all. Carry on.

In some light it can look a little beige. Here it leans more grey. Go figure.