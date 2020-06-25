Filson’s Summer Sale, $39 BR Traveler Pants, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

If memory serves, didn’t they used to sneak up on this level of discount at first? Did they always just jump into half off? Anyway, bottom line is the prices are super nice for Filson stuff, direct through Filson. Lots of Made in the USA stuff. Big thanks to Eric S. for the tip!

And getting that max discount is the bestselling Traveler Pants. These are not core temp chinos (which happen to be 50% off). Core Temps are a true chino style, while the Traveler is a 5-pocket jean style, and the core temp is a more “engineered” fabric, while these are 99% cotton and 1% elastane. And unlike the core temps, these actually come in an athletic tapered, in addition to the usual slim fit. Thunder thighs celebrate! You have pants! 4.8/5 stars after 2000+ reviews. So under $40? Nice. Quite the deal.

Usually running well into the $300s if not close to $400, this is the “other” moon watch. Apollo 15’s mission commander, Colonel David Scott, wore his personal Bulova on the moon as backup to the NASA issued Omegas. This is the recreation for us normal civilians. Not small at 45mm, but doesn’t feel bulky to me either. Superluminous hands and markers. Ultra high-frequency quartz movement. Set comes with two straps, including a black-nylon akin to Colonel Scott’s original, as well as a strap changing tool. One of the (few) bright spots of the Amazon big-style-sale-thing-event-whatchamahoozer.

A good time to scout for savings for those who are fans of the brand with 3 stripes. Digging those Tiros with the future-retro branding and stripes on the leg.

The un-suit sale isn’t new (those were 60% off last week), but I do believe the bags and shoes are a new addition to the 60% off price tier.

UPDATE: Standby. As of early Thursday morning this isn’t live yet? Fingers crossed it launches soon.

Now we’re talking. They upped the ante (or would that be reduced the ante?) on their summer sale already. It’s hard to find Ledbury stuff at this price. Ledbury stuff isn’t cheap! Not a huge selection of items here, but still worth a look for those who are Ledbury Curious and or established Ledbury Fans who want to save a few bucks.

Also worth a mention: