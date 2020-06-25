Filson’s Summer Sale, $39 BR Traveler Pants, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Filson: At least 50% off during their summer sale
- 24-hour Tin Cloth Briefcase in Navy or Black – $194.90 ($395)
- Medium Rugged Twill Duffle – $194.90 ($395)
- Rugged Suede Duffle – $394.90 ($795)
If memory serves, didn’t they used to sneak up on this level of discount at first? Did they always just jump into half off? Anyway, bottom line is the prices are super nice for Filson stuff, direct through Filson. Lots of Made in the USA stuff. Big thanks to Eric S. for the tip!
Banana Republic: Up to 60% off Select (traveler pants = $39)
And getting that max discount is the bestselling Traveler Pants. These are not core temp chinos (which happen to be 50% off). Core Temps are a true chino style, while the Traveler is a 5-pocket jean style, and the core temp is a more “engineered” fabric, while these are 99% cotton and 1% elastane. And unlike the core temps, these actually come in an athletic tapered, in addition to the usual slim fit. Thunder thighs celebrate! You have pants! 4.8/5 stars after 2000+ reviews. So under $40? Nice. Quite the deal.
Amazon: Bulova Lunar Pilot Chronograph – $285 ($350ish)
Usually running well into the $300s if not close to $400, this is the “other” moon watch. Apollo 15’s mission commander, Colonel David Scott, wore his personal Bulova on the moon as backup to the NASA issued Omegas. This is the recreation for us normal civilians. Not small at 45mm, but doesn’t feel bulky to me either. Superluminous hands and markers. Ultra high-frequency quartz movement. Set comes with two straps, including a black-nylon akin to Colonel Scott’s original, as well as a strap changing tool. One of the (few) bright spots of the Amazon big-style-sale-thing-event-whatchamahoozer.
adidas: End of Season Sale
- Continental 80 Sneakers – $64 ($80)
- Ultraboost 20 SB – $144 ($180)
- Stan Smiths in White/Blue Glow – $48 ($80)
- Tiron 19 Training Pants – $34 ($45)
A good time to scout for savings for those who are fans of the brand with 3 stripes. Digging those Tiros with the future-retro branding and stripes on the leg.
J. Crew: 60% off select “Summer Faves” with SALEAWAY
- Kenton boat shoes in Suede – $79.20 ($198)
- Cotton cable-knit shawl cardigan sweater – $51.20 ($128)
- Abingdon waxed canvas tote bag – $67.20 ($168)
- Abingdon weekender duffel – $119.20 ($298)
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit jacket in cotton-linen – $67 ($168)
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit pant in cotton-linen – $39 ($98)
The un-suit sale isn’t new (those were 60% off last week), but I do believe the bags and shoes are a new addition to the 60% off price tier.
BONUS Ledbury: Extra 30% off Summer Sale event
- The Lavender Carrington Windowpane Dress Shirt – $55.30 ($135)
- The Light Blue Crestwood Heather Windowpane Dress Shirt – $55.30 ($135)
- The Blue Carrington Windowpane Dress Shirt – $55.30 ($135)
- The Blue Buckley Performance Gingham Casual Shirt – $55.30 ($125)
- The Blue Dearborn Dot Dress Shirt – $55.30 ($125)
UPDATE: Standby. As of early Thursday morning this isn’t live yet? Fingers crossed it launches soon.
Now we’re talking. They upped the ante (or would that be reduced the ante?) on their summer sale already. It’s hard to find Ledbury stuff at this price. Ledbury stuff isn’t cheap! Not a huge selection of items here, but still worth a look for those who are Ledbury Curious and or established Ledbury Fans who want to save a few bucks.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: They’re running a five sale shirts for $200 deal. $40 is pretty low for a BB shirt, albeit select sale styles.
- Todd Snyder: Up to 50% off Summer Sale Event
- Bonobos: Extra 50% off sale items w/ MAKEMOVES. Full picks here.
- EXPRESS: Extra 50% off Clearance Items.
- Hill City: They’re still running 30% off sitewide.
- Allen Edmonds: They’re claiming new additions to their sale section, but I’m not seeing much? Seems like we’ve covered most of it already. Suede Liverpools for $199 are a new addition, and that’s a pretty solid price.