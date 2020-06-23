Bonobos: Extra 50% off Sale Items

One of the most unexpected (and positive) retail changes of the last few months was Bonobos removing the “final” sale tag from ALL of their sale items. It used to be all final sale. No longer. Oh there’s still final sale stuff. Can’t return stuff in that section. But there’s another section chock full of stuff you CAN return in case it doesn’t work out.

And this new MAKEMOVES code applies to both final sale and returnable sale items, for an extra 50% off that already marked down price. Off we go with some picks which had at least a decent size selection at post time.

Thirty bucks is plenty fair. The fabrics really are a step above, and so is the fit. Twenty five (yes, 25) different patterns/colors are already on sale, and thus, getting the extra 50% off cut. NOT Final sale. So that helps. A lot. Sizes are scattered depending on which pattern you’re after. Available in slim (a true slim) or their even trimmer “tailored” fit.

First two pairs here (the light blue and light grey) are the vaunted “oxleys”. Oxford cloth. Crisp. Lightweight. Great texture for the heat. There’s also some options/colors in a lightened up version of their washed chino fabric.

Y’know what looks good on a Zoom call? A shirt. Like, a button down shirt. These are lightweight, come in a bunch of patterns, ship free, and are reasonably priced. Save your zoom call looks. Save your career!

Just a few colors were getting the cut the last time around. Now? All of them are on sale. A lightened up for the summer version of their highly popular travel jean 5 pocket pants.

Robots! Snails! T-Rex! I guess it is a little more unique (and a lot less expensive) than having some guy playing polo embroidered on the upper left chest of your oxford. Standard, Slim, and Tailored (very slim) fits available, although sizes seem to be going quick.

Quite lightweight. 65% Wool, 27% Cotton, 8% Linen. Should be great for the warm weather.

Okay, so, I own both of these and love ’em. The “drizzle soft blue” does look like you’re wearing scrubs, at a glance, but the “sea serpent olive” is tremendously versatile, and looks great with a black polo and some suede chukkas. They’re a true tech pant. No “swish swish” though. Fabric is excellent. But they’re made for the course and they DO have four ventilation holes in the nether regions. Some will love that feature. Some will hate it. A size 32 x 30 in athletic fit on my 5’10” / 190 lbs fits dead-square perfect.

More of a broken in canvas style of chino. Not their peached/washed stretch chinos. Our guy Jason likes ’em.

Still kicking around in the final sale section. The reviews are promising at least. Tech fabric that’s made up of 84% Nylon and 16% Spandex. Totally unlined. Four way stretch. Final sale though.

Wrinkle resistant, machine washable, crisp cotton w/ some stretch work pants. Now in a lightened up for the heat fabric.

Careful folks. It’s a three button. Which while more true to the “workwear” tradition a chore blazer possesses, it might not be everyone’s cup of iced tea. But it’s not final sale, so, if you don’t like it, you can always send it back. Totally unlined. Casual. They’ve got it styled here for summer, but these should do great when the weather starts to cool back off too. Especially the olive option (which I neglected to show above). 73% Cotton, 25% Bamboo, 2% Elastane fabric.

Lower contrast blue plaid suits are hugely underrated. Interesting and eye catching, but since it’s blue on blue they don’t shout. And they look terrific with just a white or blue dress shirt. Heck, you could wear everything from smart brown lace ups to suede loafers with this thing. Sold as separates. Trousers do come un-hemmed, so you’ll have to get that taken care of, and depending on where you live/level of lock down that could be somewhat difficult at present. But hey, the jacket could easily be worn as a stand alone sportcoat for the time being, if that happens to be the case. OR, if you’re located in an area that’s that locked down, maybe dropping $300 on a suit isn’t in the cards right now. Lots of things to think about right now. That’s for sure.

The extra 50% off Bonobos sale items code MAKEMOVES ends this Sunday, 6/28.