Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Unsuits More than Half Off, Bonobos Sitewide Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Along with the bizarrely good extra 25% off clearance event, Nordstrom appears to have price matched some Hamilton watches. Don’t know where, don’t know why, don’t care. Because if you buy through Nordstrom, you’ve gotta think that they’re an authorized dealer. And authorized dealer = factory warranty. Note that since these are price matched, I don’t have any idea when these prices expire. Could be today. Could be tonight. Could be 2 hours ago.

A late addition to Thursday’s handful, and then got drowned out by the big Nordstrom event. So worth another mention. Not bad. Not cheap of course, but that’s Bonobos for you. And Bonobos is expensive enough that tripping the $200 threshold (for the extra 5% off) is far too easy. Code EVERYTHING runs clear through this Friday, 6/19. Perhaps warm weather upgrades are on your horizon. Such as… Popsicle pants. Popsicle pants? Popsicle pants!

First quality too, so they ship and return for free and don’t have a restocking fee like Factory 2nds would. Many thanks to Ben B. for the tip!

Both the jacket and pants are now more than half off. So $128 for the whole suit, OR, eighty bucks if you just want the stand alone sportcoat. Three colors to pick from.

Also worth a mention…