Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Unsuits More than Half Off, Bonobos Sitewide Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Nordstrom: 25% off select Hamilton Watches
- Hamilton “Murph” Khaki Field Automatic 42mm Watch – $746.25 ($995)
- Hamilton Khaki Automatic 40mm Watch – $558.75 ($745)
- Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm Watch – $393.75 ($525)
Along with the bizarrely good extra 25% off clearance event, Nordstrom appears to have price matched some Hamilton watches. Don’t know where, don’t know why, don’t care. Because if you buy through Nordstrom, you’ve gotta think that they’re an authorized dealer. And authorized dealer = factory warranty. Note that since these are price matched, I don’t have any idea when these prices expire. Could be today. Could be tonight. Could be 2 hours ago.
#2. Bonobos: 25% off or 30% off $200+ w/ EVERYTHING
- Stretch Lightweight Chinos – $73.50 ($98)
- The Performance Golf Polo – $51 ($68)
- Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt – $58.50 ($78)
- Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Solid Sportcoats – $280 – $315 ($400 – $450)
- Tech 5-pockets – $96 ($128)
A late addition to Thursday’s handful, and then got drowned out by the big Nordstrom event. So worth another mention. Not bad. Not cheap of course, but that’s Bonobos for you. And Bonobos is expensive enough that tripping the $200 threshold (for the extra 5% off) is far too easy. Code EVERYTHING runs clear through this Friday, 6/19. Perhaps warm weather upgrades are on your horizon. Such as… Popsicle pants. Popsicle pants? Popsicle pants!
#3. Allen Edmonds: New Additions to Sale
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $249.97 ($395)
- Sea Island Suede Loafer – $199.97 ($295)
- Wooster Street Penny Loafer – $299.97 ($395)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $249.97 ($425)
First quality too, so they ship and return for free and don’t have a restocking fee like Factory 2nds would. Many thanks to Ben B. for the tip!
BONUS J. Crew: More than Half off UnSuits – $128 ($266)
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit jacket in cotton-linen – $80 ($168)
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured suit pant in cotton-linen – $48 ($98)
Both the jacket and pants are now more than half off. So $128 for the whole suit, OR, eighty bucks if you just want the stand alone sportcoat. Three colors to pick from.
Also worth a mention…
- Spier & Mackay: They’re offering a free upgrade to a full canvas upgrade on all made to order suit jackets and sportcoats. Works out to a $150 value.
- Brooks Brothers: Up to 70% off (due to an extra 40% off) select clearance accessories & shoes.
- Orient Watch: Extra 15% sitewide with code FATHERSDAY
- Allen Edmonds: Their father’s day sale is still running.