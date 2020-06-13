Steal Alert: Nordstrom EXTRA 25% off Clearance Event

Well that… is something.

Nordstrom keeps escalating their offers. First it was a rare clearance event, then it was a menswear sale, and now it’s an extra 25% off a selection of items that appeared in each. (Not all items, some). And it still appears that free shipping and free returns is standard?

Good gravy.

Okay. Off we go with some picks before they sell out of everything. Which they probably will. You’ve seen a lot of this stuff before, but it seems well worth another mention with the extra 25% off.

Goodness. Was $180, now $135. The current 25% off promo that Bonobos is running means it’d cost you… $337.50 direct through the brand. But not at Nordstrom. This, I believe, is the newest color/pattern added for spring to the Bonobos unconstructed Italian hopsack wool lineup.

The Oxford Cloth Button Down is a staple in menswear. These are inexpensive, trim fit versions that thankfully ship and return for free. So, tough to go wrong here. From their younger leaning “1901” exclusive in-house brand.

Now we’re talking. Was $167.50. Made in Portugal, and those eyelets and the charcoal leather accents look pretty darn good from here. Nice to see they with grey for the bits of color (if grey can be a color). Usually it’s navy

You want the black ones anyway. Those “curri” options are pretty heavily burnished/the color variation is too high contrast, plus, those aren’t getting the extra 25% off cut. The black ones are. Stick with the black. Put on a pair of those, a gray suit, and a white shirt (no tie) and bang… “insta-clooney”. Made in Spain. Was $170. Now with the extra 25% off, they’re down to steal-alert levels at $127.

There’s living dangerously, and then there’s $15 swim trunks living dangerously. But hey, the price seems more circumstantial than anything. Couple of solid reviews. And those “umbrella stripes” are pretty cool looking. Now stop looking at my lemonade.

Gray suede? Chukka boots? Yes please. Made in Portugal. Crepe sole here, so, more casual than their dressier sole cousins.

Sixty Bucks! Where are we, Old Navy/J. Crew Factory? We are not. So that’s good. 55% linen, 45% cotton. Extra trim fit here.

Was $25. Now just under $19. Was gonna give these a shot for the annual Polopalooza, but $45 seemed a little steep for such a basic regular fit polo. So I didn’t. Now they’re $25 $18.68. And they ship and return for free.

Another semi-long-term-member of the Nordy clearance section. Was $160. Made in Italy, I believe they’re blake stitched, and probably a little sleeker than the Park Ave from Allen Edmonds. Sleek but still professional.

I’ve heard of Mizzen + Main… just never have given them a shot. Mostly because they’re $125. Now they’re not! Which is great! Time to give ’em a shot, right? Performance fabrics here. 85% polyester, 15% spandex. Should be interesting to see how that works in the upcoming heat of summer.

Big fan of suede bucks that aren’t white or off white. Those seem to get stained up pretty easily, and they’re limited to summer wear. These? These can be worn year round as long as the weather isn’t total crud. A pop of color up against dark denim? Why not. And they’ll look great with light gray chinos or off white jeans right now in the warmer weather.

Made in Italy. For the classic workwear afficianados. They say it’s a “shirt”, but… sure looks like a shirt jacket from here?

Another mega on-sale sportcoat from Bonobos. From their Jetsetter line, so these are fully lined. But still not super structured or hard shouldered or anything like that.

Perfect summer shoes. For twenty-seven bucks shipped, with free returns? Nice one, Nordy. Just the “chino canvas” left with a good size selection. Gray is sadly all but sold out.

Easy, breezy, beautiful cover g… summertime linen blend gingham button downs. 55% linen, 45% cotton. Classic stuff here, in a slim fit.

Was $100 – $120. High quality stuff, but not a super trendy designer name, so these are reasonably affordable for most. An investment, sure, but not absurdly priced either. Handmade in Tuscany.

Good luck finding an LBM jacket this cheap in the future. Everyone is doing the high performance tailored wear thing right now. Lightweight, quick dry, and wrinkle resistant. Still made in Italy though. 88% nylon, 12% elastane fabric. Made in Italy. Was going for $330 during the clearance event, before the extra 25% got knocked off.

And they ship and return for free, which is key for loafers. Gotta get that fit right. You could do a lot, a LOT worse, for sixty bucks… which was the original sale price. Now they’re $45. Also available in blue suede, which were featured in this style scenario.

An extra, extra nice price. Was $90. Made in Italy, wool/cashmere blend fabric. Comes with an unfinished hem so you’ll have to get them tailored, but that’s standard for nice dress trousers like this.

For those that don’t want to shell out for, say, an Allen Edmonds brogue belts.

Again, these are now more like Old Navy prices. But you’re getting better than Old Navy quality, and if you disagree, you can always send it back free of charge. Had been marked down to $60. Now $45 with the extra discount. More polished than most swazers. 53% cotton, 38% nylon, 9% spandex. Totally unlined back

Was $40, now $30. This desaturated, aqua-y, greenish, which is perfect for guys who want a little color but don’t want to be Mr. Red Pants man. Would look great with everything from a t-shirt and sneakers, to chukkas and a crisp button down + unconstructed sportcoat.

Was $300, now just north of $220. Made in Canada. Nice lighter shade of gray here.

Cheap. Downright cheap. And if they look or feel cheap in person? You can send them back for free.

Down to just Large and XL. Could be a real winner here. A simple, well made navy mac like this can really boost the handsome quotient. Which is crazy, because they are so simple. Poly/wool fabric blend here which is a nice bonus. A great 3 season piece of outerwear. Could be year-round if you live in a warmer climate and don’t need anything super insulated in the winter. Was $300 during the previous clearance event.

Was $45. I think they only come in a 32″ inseam though. So plenty will need tailoring. They’re calling these a “dobby” fabric, which from here looks an awful lot like a more dressed up version of Oxford. Sharp.

Retail is eight bills. Was $360. Now down to a quarter grand. Navy? That looks more like a true blue to me. Made in Italy. Lots of #menswear guys swear by the L.B.M. craftstmanship. But good grief they’re expensive at full retail. All cotton for the plaid option here, with the true-blue being a cotton/nylon/elastane blend.

Previous price was $267. Just Large and XL left at post time. Clearance sales are where hay can be made in the outerwear section. Sure, probably too hot for a suede jacket. But the price is positioned for that very fact.

More Bonobos. Was $35. A blue dot, summer-weight button down. For eighty eight? Nope. Now for Target/Goodfellow button down prices? Sure!

Looks a bit short in the tail, doesn’t it? But it’s made in Italy, so perhaps they’re going for a leaner more modern thing here. Best for those with trendier styles and/or less height to their frames. 63% cotton, 25% acrylic, 12% nylon.

For when your boss or your significant other cranks up the AC to absurd levels.

100% wool exteriors. Fully lined. Made in Mexico. Pretty wheelhouse stuff from their nicer, in-house brand “John W. Nordstrom.” Was going for $200.

The Extra 25% off clearance items event at Nordstrom is set to end on June 21st… Got a tip on something lurking in the clearance section? Send those style tips into joe@dappered.com