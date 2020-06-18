EXPRESS extra 40% off Clearance, Huckberry’s Merino Facemasks, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

There are some lookers in here. Like those TBNY suede chukkas, and those double monks from Antonio Maurizi. Both of those particular pairs of shoes are made in Italy. Anyway, it’s not mainline Nordstrom, so you’ll be out a return label if you send anything back, but still pretty good for deal hunters. Prices are as marked. Discount has already been taken. No code needed here. Extra 25% off expires this Sunday, 6/21.

UPDATE: Well heck. This doesn’t appear to have begun yet? Sorry guys, bad intel from sources over at The Rack. Will keep an eye out though. Probably starting soon? Hopefully?

A word of warning. Unlike past clear the racks events, this is all final sale this time. And stuff can go super fast. If I was in the market for a watch (don’t worry Mrs. Dappered if you’re reading this, I am not), I would 100% put a leather strap on that Hamilton GMT.

Merino = nature’s tech fabric, right? Breathable. Comfortable. Temperature regulating. So the fact that the folks at Huckberry made some facemasks outta the stuff is pure genius. Triple-layered with a merino wool outer layer, cotton inner layer, and merino wool lining layer. Also worth noting is that they’ll “be donating $5 per mask to the Opportunity Fund’s “Small Business Relief Fund”: a program established to support small businesses hit by the economic effects of COVID-19, especially those run by women, people of color and immigrants.” Full marks to Huckberry on this one.

Pleasantly surprised by what’s kicking about in the clearance section. And sure, sizes are scattered for some colors and some items, but at post time there’s a pretty good size selection for most stuff. Lots of basics. Lots of NBA logo sportcoats (skip those, unless you’re a super fan) but lots of basics too.

Last call for this one. Ends tomorrow, Friday 6/21. Your opportunity to get a discount on Popsicle pants is quickly coming to a close

Not all models. Just the blue shown above and the black on the nylon NATO strap. BUT… those are sorta the ones most of us have had our eyes on. Full review here if you’d like it. Big thanks to our man Ryan for the tip!

Also worth a mention: