EXPRESS extra 40% off Clearance, Huckberry’s Merino Facemasks, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off Select Shoes
- To Boot New York Orleans Suede Chukka Boot – $106.86 ($375)
- 1901 Horton Suede Chelsea Boot – $44.99 ($125)
- Nordstrom James Plain Toe Derby – $41.23 ($119.95)
- To Boot New York Bolzano Leather Derby – $106.86 ($395)
- Broken Homme Jaime Boot – $95.61 ($295)
- Warfield & Grand Turk Wingtip Oxford – $67.48 ($195)
- Antonio Maurizi Leather Cap Toe Oxford – $106.68 ($475)
- Antonio Maurizi Leather Double Monk Strap Loafer – $106.68 ($475)
There are some lookers in here. Like those TBNY suede chukkas, and those double monks from Antonio Maurizi. Both of those particular pairs of shoes are made in Italy. Anyway, it’s not mainline Nordstrom, so you’ll be out a return label if you send anything back, but still pretty good for deal hunters. Prices are as marked. Discount has already been taken. No code needed here. Extra 25% off expires this Sunday, 6/21.
Nordstrom Rack:
Extra 25% off Clearance “Clear the Racks” event
- Made in Italy John W. Nordstrom Basketweave Wool Blazer – $149.97 FINAL ($499)
- Nordstrom Tech-Smart Slim Fit Stretch Wool Dress Pants – $28.11 FINAL ($129)
- Ray-Ban 53mm Phantos Sunglasses – $44.98 FINAL ($144)
- Brooks Brothers Grid Regent Fit Dress Shirt – $28.11 FINAL ($79.50)
- Made in Italy Antonio Maurizi Single Monk Straps – $106.86 FINAL ($475)
- Nordstrom Kai Penny Loafer – $33.73 FINAL ($124.95)
- Made in Italy Antonio Maurizi Cap Toe Leather Oxford – $106.71 FINAL ($475)
- Hamilton Jazzmaster GMT Automatic Watch, 40mm – $371.23 FINAL ($1,275)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Chrono, 43mm – $118.11 FINAL ($425)
UPDATE: Well heck. This doesn’t appear to have begun yet? Sorry guys, bad intel from sources over at The Rack. Will keep an eye out though. Probably starting soon? Hopefully?
A word of warning. Unlike past clear the racks events, this is all final sale this time. And stuff can go super fast. If I was in the market for a watch (don’t worry Mrs. Dappered if you’re reading this, I am not), I would 100% put a leather strap on that Hamilton GMT.
Huckberry: Made in the USA Merino Facemasks – $28 / 2 pack
Merino = nature’s tech fabric, right? Breathable. Comfortable. Temperature regulating. So the fact that the folks at Huckberry made some facemasks outta the stuff is pure genius. Triple-layered with a merino wool outer layer, cotton inner layer, and merino wool lining layer. Also worth noting is that they’ll “be donating $5 per mask to the Opportunity Fund’s “Small Business Relief Fund”: a program established to support small businesses hit by the economic effects of COVID-19, especially those run by women, people of color and immigrants.” Full marks to Huckberry on this one.
EXPRESS: Extra 40% off clearance items
- Merino Wool Blend Thermal-Regulating Hooded Sweater – $29.99 ($79.90)
- White Classic Soft Wash Oxford Shirt – $17.99 ($49.90)
- Blue Classic Soft Wash Oxford Shirt – $17.99 ($49.90)
- Slim Chambray Soft Wash Button-Down Shirt – $17.99 ($49.90)
- Solid Performance Polo – $17.99 ($39.90)
- Merino Wool Blend Thermal-Regulating Crew Neck Sweater – $23.94 ($69.90)
Pleasantly surprised by what’s kicking about in the clearance section. And sure, sizes are scattered for some colors and some items, but at post time there’s a pretty good size selection for most stuff. Lots of basics. Lots of NBA logo sportcoats (skip those, unless you’re a super fan) but lots of basics too.
Bonobos: 25% off or 30% off $200+ w/ EVERYTHING
- Stretch Lightweight Chinos – $73.50 ($98)
- The Performance Golf Polo – $51 ($68)
- Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt – $58.50 ($78)
- Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Solid Sportcoats – $280 – $315 ($400 – $450)
- Tech 5-pockets – $96 ($128)
Last call for this one. Ends tomorrow, Friday 6/21. Your opportunity to get a discount on Popsicle pants is quickly coming to a close
BONUS Macys: Seiko 5 Sports Diver – $177 w/ FRIEND (usually $200 – $230ish)
Not all models. Just the blue shown above and the black on the nylon NATO strap. BUT… those are sorta the ones most of us have had our eyes on. Full review here if you’d like it. Big thanks to our man Ryan for the tip!
Also worth a mention:
- Nordstrom: Their extra 25% off most sale items event is coming to a close this weekend. Full picks here. Most stuff is close to sold out though.
- J. Crew: They’re running a select “dressed up” items event. They say “up to” 60% off, but most is in the 30% – 40% off range.
- New Balance: 30% off sitewide. Includes their Made in the USA and Made in the UK collections.
- Banana Republic: 40% off, no BR Merch exclusions, and card members get an additional 20% off w/ BRC20