Casio’s New Blue Dive Watch, Half off Core Temp, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Core Temp, half off, just as summer is hitting. Also, there’s a bunch of full price suits and sportcoats and spring/summer outerwear now getting the half off cut. Picks above are limited to items that are at least 50% off.

What. Had no idea this was happening. It’s a blue version of everyone’s favorite mega-cheap dive watch. They also released one with gold accents if that’s more your speed.

Hey now. Those washed cotton sportcoats are a terrific, more casual option. Ever since J. Crew discontinued their “Caspian Sea” blue cotton sportcoat, some of us have been hoping a reasonably priced, all cotton, do-anything blue sportcoat would make its way back somewhere into the realm between super cheap and kinda spendy. And here we have what appears to be the winner. Code ends tomorrow, Friday 6/5.

Not the biggest discounts of the year (those are reserved usually for the Anniversary and/or Rediscover America sales), but nice cuts and an extensive selection all the same. Daddy-o needs a new pair of shoes! … like, literally. If I was a father (thank Zeus I’m not) I’d make my kids call me Daddy-o. Actually, I’d make them call me “Real Cool Daddy-o.” As in… “Hey Real Cool Daddy-o, can I take the car to Helen’s? We’re doing a study group for our AP chem exams.” SURE THING MY OFFSPRING! Make it truth not fable, you acing those tests focused on the periodic table! —fin— … I mean, that’s Au Jerry. Au.

East Dane’s sale section was already nicely equipped with some pretty tempting stuff, and now they’ve knocked another 25% off those reduced prices. A reminder that this stuff ships fast and free for Amazon Prime members.

The Pick: J. Crew Leather Weekender – $143.49 FINAL w/ SALETIME ($498)

A true clearance. Sizes are super scattered at post time, and it feels pretty picked over. The leather weekender bag though could be a good gamble. Still a gamble though. Final sale and all.

Holy clearance. 6000+ items. And it does feel like a true clearance, so sizes can be scattered, but a few items have a weirdly large size selection to go along with the fat markdowns. Those summertime Bonobos blazers obviously got the steal alert treatment yesterday.

Also worth a mention: