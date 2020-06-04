Casio’s New Blue Dive Watch, Half off Core Temp, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: Up to 50% off select full price + Extra 50% off Sale Styles
- Core Temp Aiden Slim Fit Chinos – $49 ($98) review here
- Slim Core Temp Non-Iron Dress Pant – $59 ($119) review here
- Slim Smart-Weight Wool-Blend Performance Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $228 ($456)
- Slim Packable Performance Suit Jacket & Matching Pant – $228 ($456)
- Classic Denim Jacket – $49 ($98.50)
- Hadley Italian Leather Brogue Oxford – $79 ($158)
- Nyle Suede Lace-up Buck – $62.49 ($148)
- Hinto Italian Leather Oxford – $79 ($158)
Core Temp, half off, just as summer is hitting. Also, there’s a bunch of full price suits and sportcoats and spring/summer outerwear now getting the half off cut. Picks above are limited to items that are at least 50% off.
Casio: They’ve released a BLUE diver – $56.25
What. Had no idea this was happening. It’s a blue version of everyone’s favorite mega-cheap dive watch. They also released one with gold accents if that’s more your speed.
Spier & Mackay: 20% off all sportcoats w/ SALE20
- Navy Washed Cotton Sportcoat – $158.40 ($198)
- Green Washed Cotton Sportcoat – $158.40 ($198)
- Olive Irish Linen Sportcoat – $224.20 ($278)
- Navy Hopsack Wool Blazer – $262.40 ($328) review here
- Medium Gray Linen/Wool Sportcoat – $302.40 ($378)
Hey now. Those washed cotton sportcoats are a terrific, more casual option. Ever since J. Crew discontinued their “Caspian Sea” blue cotton sportcoat, some of us have been hoping a reasonably priced, all cotton, do-anything blue sportcoat would make its way back somewhere into the realm between super cheap and kinda spendy. And here we have what appears to be the winner. Code ends tomorrow, Friday 6/5.
Allen Edmonds: Father Day Sale is live
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $295 ($395)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $325 ($425)
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $275 ($425)
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $295 ($395)
- Neumok Suede Wingtip Oxford – $258.74 ($345)
- Carlyle Plain-Toe Oxford – $295 ($395)
- Made in the USA Polka Dot Merino Cool Dress Socks – $13.65 ($19.50)
Not the biggest discounts of the year (those are reserved usually for the Anniversary and/or Rediscover America sales), but nice cuts and an extensive selection all the same. Daddy-o needs a new pair of shoes! … like, literally. If I was a father (thank Zeus I’m not) I’d make my kids call me Daddy-o. Actually, I’d make them call me “Real Cool Daddy-o.” As in… “Hey Real Cool Daddy-o, can I take the car to Helen’s? We’re doing a study group for our AP chem exams.” SURE THING MY OFFSPRING! Make it truth not fable, you acing those tests focused on the periodic table! —fin— … I mean, that’s Au Jerry. Au.
East Dane: Extra 25% off Sale w/ JUNE25
- Barbour Flyweight Chelsea Quilted Jacket – $120.75 ($230)
- Barbour Ocean Camo Overshirt – $81 ($180)
- Barbour Ashby Waxed Jacket – $217.87 ($415)
- Clarks Suede Desert Boot – $68.25 ($131)
- Allen Edmonds Catalina Pen Shoes – $132.75 ($295)
- Persol PO3231S Sungalsses in Smoke or Havana – $147 ($280)
East Dane’s sale section was already nicely equipped with some pretty tempting stuff, and now they’ve knocked another 25% off those reduced prices. A reminder that this stuff ships fast and free for Amazon Prime members.
BONUS J. Crew: Extra 50% off Select Sale Items w/ SALETIME
The Pick: J. Crew Leather Weekender – $143.49 FINAL w/ SALETIME ($498)
A true clearance. Sizes are super scattered at post time, and it feels pretty picked over. The leather weekender bag though could be a good gamble. Still a gamble though. Final sale and all.
BONUS II Nordstrom: Up to 60% off during their clearance event
- Bonobos Slim Fit Unconstructed Wool Blend Sport Coat – $180 ($450)
- Bonobos Jetsetter Slim Fit Stretch Wool Sport Coat – $200 ($400)
- Bonobos Slim Fit Plaid Unconstructed Wool Blazer – $180 ($450)
- Herschel Supply Co Novel Duffle in Indigo or Red – $54 ($90)
- Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Court Sneaker – $90 ($150)
- Sunski Treeline 63mm Polarized Sunglasses – $53.40 ($89)
- Topo Designs Commuter Briefcase – $113.40 ($189)
- Nordstrom 1901 Tucker Plain Toe Derby – $54.98 ($109.95)
- adidas Samba OG Sneaker – $47.96 ($79.95)
- Nordstrom Brock Plain Toe Derby – $49.98 ($124.95)
Holy clearance. 6000+ items. And it does feel like a true clearance, so sizes can be scattered, but a few items have a weirdly large size selection to go along with the fat markdowns. Those summertime Bonobos blazers obviously got the steal alert treatment yesterday.
Also worth a mention:
- Timex: 20% off Select w/ SUNNY
- Brooks Brothers: 25% off almost all shoes.
- Huckberry: They’ve opened up a Father’s Day shop.
- Bespoke Post: They’ve (also) opened up a Father’s Day shop.