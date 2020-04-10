Spier 25% off (even full canvas suits), DSW Italian Shoes (again), & More – The Fri. Men’s Sale Tripod

Editor’s Note: Yahtzee. It’s a special Friday addition of the Sales Tripod. Which is a post that usually runs on Mondays. So why now? Because a few things have popped up super recently that expire before Monday’s usual sales Tripod. Also, please know that I know that you know that none of this matters. Cool. Great. Yay. Off we go.
Spier & Mackay: 25% off all suits, sportcoats, & trousers w/ SALE25
- Full Canvas Neopolitan Cut Super 120s English Wool Navy Suit – $448.50 ($598)
- Full Canvas Neopolitan Cut Super 120s English Wool Medium Gray Suit – $448.50 ($598)
- Half-Canvas Navy Hopsack Blazer – $246 ($328)
- Half-Canvas Navy Merino Wool Suit – $246 ($328)
- Half-Canvas Medium Gray Merino Wool Suit – $246 ($328)
- Half-Canvas Charcoal Merino Wool Suit – $246 ($328)
- Medium Blue Wool Sportcoat – $246 ($328)
The best value in the business gets even better. Way better. This time around their full canvas suits aren’t excluded. Yes, those are up for the code as well. Big thanks to Scott B. for the tip here. Code expires Monday.
DSW: 30% off select (even sale items) w/ DRESSTOCHILL
- Mercanti Fiorentini Made in Italy Medallion Cap Toe Oxfords – $62.99 ($159.99)
- Mercanti Fiorentini Made in Italy Double Monks – $48.98 ($159)
- Mercanti Fiorentini Made in Italy Plain Derby – $62.99 ($159)
- Sperry Haylard Sneaker – $41.99 ($59.99)
- Clarks Bushacre 2 – $48.99 ($69.99)
- Sperry A/O 2 eye Boat Shoe – $66.49 ($94.99) shown at top of post
“But, but… when they dropped to under $40 that was better!” Get a hold of yourself man. What is it that you’re expecting out of life? Code expires tomorrow, 4/11.
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off final sale items w/ WFH20SALE
- Timex + Todd Snyder The Military Watch – $79.20 ($138)
- Timex + Todd Snyder Mid-Century Brown Watch – $79.20 ($158)
- Made in Portugal Long Sleeve Stripe Pocket Tee – $55.20 FINAL ($98)
- Japanese Tipped Track Jacket – $111.20 FINAL ($198)
- Tipped Shawl Collar Merino Sweater – $79.20 FINAL ($228)
Just about done with this one. Code expires tomorrow, Saturday 4/11. Lots of final sale stuff, so be careful with that. Big thanks to John L. for the tip!!
BONUS Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale 2020
- Fifth Ave. Cap Toe Oxford – $245 ($395)
- Suede Neumok Wingtips – $245 ($345)
- Williamsburg Chukkas – $329 ($445)
- Boulevard Cap Toe Blucher – $245 ($395)
Remember when this thing launched, way back when? Right. That was yesterday. It got buried on the scroll after the Handful, Suitsupply decided to go rogue and open their outlet for the heck of it, and Nordstrom started selling $20 shirts. More picks here if you want them.
