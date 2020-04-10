Dappered

Spier 25% off (even full canvas suits), DSW Italian Shoes (again), & More – The Fri. Men’s Sale Tripod

By |

Editor’s Note: Yahtzee. It’s a special Friday addition of the Sales Tripod. Which is a post that usually runs on Mondays. So why now? Because a few things have popped up super recently that expire before Monday’s usual sales Tripod. Also, please know that I know that you know that none of this matters. Cool. Great. Yay. Off we go.

 

Spier & Mackay: 25% off all suits, sportcoats, & trousers w/ SALE25

Spier and Mackay

The best value in the business gets even better. Way better. This time around their full canvas suits aren’t excluded. Yes, those are up for the code as well. Big thanks to Scott B. for the tip here. Code expires Monday.

 

DSW: 30% off select (even sale items) w/ DRESSTOCHILL

DSW

“But, but… when they dropped to under $40 that was better!” Get a hold of yourself man. What is it that you’re expecting out of life? Code expires tomorrow, 4/11.

 

Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off final sale items w/ WFH20SALE

Todd Snyder

Just about done with this one. Code expires tomorrow, Saturday 4/11. Lots of final sale stuff, so be careful with that. Big thanks to John L. for the tip!!

 

BONUS Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale 2020

Allen Edmonds

Remember when this thing launched, way back when? Right. That was yesterday. It got buried on the scroll after the Handful, Suitsupply decided to go rogue and open their outlet for the heck of it, and Nordstrom started selling $20 shirts. More picks here if you want them.

 

Also worth a mention:

  • Banana Republic: 55% off No BR Merch Exclusions
  • Huckberry: Spring Flash Sale has launched
  • EXPRESS: 40% – 60% off everything, with a lot at 50% off
  • adidas: 40% off select w/ ADIFAVS

