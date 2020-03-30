Steal Alert: DSW’s Extra 50% off Dress Shoes Event

DSW’s house brands of Mercanti Fiorentini (Made in Italy) and Aston Grey (not) are actually surprisingly nice. Sure, they aren’t bullet proof and most shoe snobs would turn their noses up at them… but with reasonable care and not overly-frequent use, they can hold up and look great for years. More than a few of us have worn and loved Mercs or Aston Greys in our time.

And now many of those models from those brands are $35?

Eegads.

That’s kinda messed up.

Like, no. Really. Dang.

No code needed. The Extra 50% off should happen when the shoes hit your cart. Thanks to Paul K. for the tip here.

That’s all.

Carry on.

UPDATE: It seems like the code SHOPONLINE might take an additional 20% off. Which is bananas on top of messed up. It’s a messed up banana split shoe sundae. Yum. I think. Maybe. Thanks to all of you guys for the tip on the additional code.