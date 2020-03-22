Sunday Steal Alert: 30% off adidas, 25% off Nike site wide sales

Nike and Adidas are both running exceptionally rare promos, with little excluded, in an effort to capture lost sales from store closures. 25% off site-wide at Nike, and 30% off at Adidas. For those on the hunt for a new pair of casual sneakers or gym wear, now is (maybe, depending on your employment stability… that’s the elephant in the room here guys) a great time to go shopping from the comfort of your couch. Both brands offer free shipping with sign-up for their no-cost membership programs. You’ll get the various emails alerting you to promos like these. A variety of 10+ picks for each brand are below.

Made from a breathable tech fabric. Zippers at the ankles (instead of elastic cuffs) make for easy on/off before and after your workout. Size shown above left corner in the “brick wall” shot (how predictable for Dappered) is a medium on Joe’s 5’10” / 195 fame. That image was borrowed from the “how to do athleisure but not look sloppy” style scenario. Note that adidas has a ton of product pages for these things. I’m not quite sure why. The bulk of the colors can be found here. A few more colors are here. The on sale “digital camo” options are here.

I’ve rarely ever seen Ultraboost of any sort below the century mark. Cushion for days, and a tightly knitted single-piece upper provides form-fitting comfort without being constricting. My favorite sneaker for running errands or simply running. There might not be a better time to hit the pavement for a jog. Not all colors are on sale, but the black / “boost blue violet met” as well as the grey “boost blue violet met” are both on sale, and thus, with the extra 30% off drop to under $90.

Either go matchy-matchy with some tiro pants, or wear one of these jackets with some chinos and Stan Smiths, and you have a great Athleisure outfit to wear while you work from your home office.

Of course. Great comfort and seems to hold up with wear. Reinforced eyelets, thick laces, and just enough color. Sneakers that’ll never go out of style. Big fan of the green accents option shown here, as well as the navy shown at the top of the post.

Feather-light training shorts for your indoor workouts. These are exceptional for yoga, HIIT, or riding a spin bike. If the weather is warmer where you live, pop these on and buy a jump rope. Need a jump rope suggestion? This one is my favorite.

More shorts, but these are specifically for running. Stretchy, moisture-wicking shorts with a brief liner to keep things….in place. Available in both 5” and 7” lengths.

I LOVE HIKING. This is me screaming it from the mountaintop. 6 feet away from the nearest person. Adidas quietly makes some exceptional outdoor gear for the trail, such as this hooded jacket (I won’t call it a hoodie to avoid triggering Joe) for chilly morning hikes.

Another go-to casual sneaker. If you had these and the Stan Smith, you could rotate the two pairs every other day for an entire summer and be happy. My personal favorite between the two, I reviewed this pair in detail last June here.

Extra coverage for chilly-morning runs, dog walks, or other socially distanced workouts. Thumbholes help keep the sleeves from bouncing around too much while you’re busting your butt. Another item that’s already on sale (retail = $30, on sale for $20, with code they’re $14).

Thirteen bucks for a moisture-wicking workout tee? Count me in. Other colors, too, but at different price points. Full price colors get knocked down to $17.50 with the code. But not a thing wrong with green. Especially when it’s already on sale, and the MARCH30 code knocks an additional 30% off.

And now… onto the Nike picks. You’ll need code NIKE25 to get the prices listed below. Swoosh Swoosh and all that.

Eight colors to pick from here. For full-sleeve coverage on runs or if you want to work-up a little extra heat during your online spin class. Speaking of heat…

Sometimes, you want to actually lock-in heat to maximize your sweat. This one is great for warming up before your workout. A lot of us are training in non-insulated garages right now (if we’re lucky enough to have a garage). Get warm before you get after it.

Nike’s take on the lightweight, knit shoe “thing”. More than a few colorways to pick from. Some are even on sale, like the basic black and white option shown above. Those are going for $90 with the NIKE25 code.

The annual shooty-hoops tournament may be canceled, along with all other sporting events, but it’s still a good time to grab some usually-price-inflated fan gear. A retro-script ¾ sleeve raglan is never a bad option, and will serve you well when football season returns. Various Nike- sponsored schools available.

Another already on-sale pick that gets the double dip discount. The obligatory zip-up top. No workout-wear roundup is complete without one. Nike’s offering comes with reflective details for those of you who run in the dark. But seriously, stay safe. No one needs to be taking unnecessary risks right now. Running in the pitch dark only to get creamed by a wayward pronghorn (Its Latin name, Antilocapra americana, means “American goat-antelope,” but it is not a member of the goat or the antelope family) could land you in the hospital. And that isn’t anything people practicing medicine need right now.

Pair these shorts with the top above for your next run. Built-in compression liner keeps everything where it should be for the duration of your workout.

Clean, classic. Retro-hoops aesthetic for modern casual wear. A true winner.

For your yoga practice, HIIT workout, or hitting the weights when gyms re-open. Simple, breathable, easy-wearing shorts. The blue and the two grey options are already on sale.

Did you know Nike has an apparel line specifically for yoga? Me neither.

AKA the Air-Costanza. Note: these are not Nike-air equipped. Who cares. They worked for George, okay? You wanna get nuts? LET’S GET NUTS.

Be like Mike in these warmer-wearing training pants from Nike’s Jordan Brand. Jordan makes apparel for more than just basketball, and you’ll see a lot of today’s top athletes wearing the brand. Some of the top boxers of the past 15 years – Roy Jones Jr, Andre Ward and Gennadiy Golovkin – are Jordan Brand sponsored athletes.

A great buy at around $30, this will come in handy when the weather heats up and we can all get back outside and hit the links, tennis courts, or impromptu bocce ball tournaments. Those are a thing, right? White, Navy, and Black are already on sale.

Obvious shoe pick is obvious. Looks like the blue swoosh options on the Killshots are all but sold out. But frankly, the “oil gray” looks even cooler.

One final thing to note. These are tough times economically for many people. If you have it in your heart and are able, consider diverting some of the funds you might have put towards one of the items above, and see what non-perishable food items you can find at Target, Amazon, or your local grocery store. In the coming weeks, especially with school closures, there are kids that will be hungry for long stretches of time. Many of us can spare a few bucks to help, can’t we?