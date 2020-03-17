Steal Alert: Banana Republic EXTRA 58.5% off Sale Items

Banana Republic: Extra 50% off sale + add. 17% off (exp 3/17)
Friends and Family just ended. Now they’re knocking an additional 50% off their sale section once again, AND, for St. Patrick’s Day (because nothing NOTHING says celebrating the 5th century Apostle of Ireland like… stacking 21st century retail promo codes) you can take an additional 17% off. But just through today. That works out to an additional 58.5% off BR’s sale section. Off we go. Huge thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip here.
Nicklas Suede & Leather Sneaker – $44.81 ($128)
For every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction, right? So we all got our slick, clean, white sneakers. Here’s that opposite reaction. Slick in some parts, but soft suede in others, charcoal sneakers. Physics! Embrace it!
Slim Double-Weave Shirt Jacket – $36.51 ($149)
A 64% polyester, 34% rayon, 2% spandex blend, which usually means no-go, but that sorta mix can work in sweatshirt-y like material. Which I’m thinking that’s precisely what they’re going for here. Could be a perfect, super inexpensive, spring jacket/extra layer.
Slim Italian Knit Blazer – $68.88 ($298)
Lots of sizes left on this one. Knit recycled wool-blend fabric from Italy’s Marzotto mill. Butterfly lined in the back with lined sleeves. Super versatile.
Standard-Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $17.84 ($79.50)
All hail the mico pattern. Would look great under that Italian Knit blazer for sure. Put on a real shirt guys. Tuck the thing in. Enclothed cognition works.
Norman Suede Chukka Boot – $62.66 ($178)
A steal at this price. All kinds or right. A little sleeker and a little more structure than a desert boot. Plus, the lack of a crepe sole makes them easier to dress up a touch. Super versatile.
Rapid Movement Jeans in Slim or Athletic Tapered – $41.49 ($118)
Well, here we are. Some of the best jeans in the business, in a perfect, goes with anything, dark wash, deep inky blue. Pair shown above is the athletic tapered in the “rinse” shade. Size shown above is a 34×30 on 5’10″/200lbs.
Editor’s Note: Lemme jump in here. The last four items: Blazer, Micro Print shirt, Rapid Movement, Suede chukkas… That’s a heck of a smart casual outfit right there. All together it’d be… $190.87. Not bad being that every piece is super versatile and can easily be worked into other outfits:
Not bad, right? Okay. Back to the picks…
Slim Smart Weight Performance Suit/Sport Jacket – $58.92 ($298)
Maybe the sneaky best deal of the sale. Can absolutely be worn as a stand alone sportcoat. Why? The patch pockets up front. That really dresses the thing down/makes it look much less like an orphaned suit jacket. Lightweight but strong, 52% wool, 48% polyester shell from their “performance smart-weight” line. Just half lined in the back. Again, could be an enormous winner.
Vegan Suede Bomber Jacket – $59.34 ($179)
Just the color-blocked option (shown above, full review here) is getting the double dip. Large and XL available at post time.
Heritage Shawl-Collar Cardigan Wool/Nylon Sweater – $63.07 ($169)
Wowzers. That’s a timeless classic. 80% wool, 20% nylon. And that texture looks awesome.
Italian Merino Sweater Polo – $33.19 ($89.50)
How much? Excellent. 100% extra fine merino wool, and BR’s merino is the real deal. A great piece to layer under an unstructured sportcoat, or, to just wear on its own as a (much) sharper alternative to a hoodie.
Herringbone Large Tote – $45.23 ($129)
A tote that’s all business. Because it looks like a business suit. Big. Not small. Large.
Shawl-Collar Cardigan Sweater – $46.39 ($129)
Big fan of how they put this together on the site, with the lighter pants and the chambray shirt up top. All cotton here.
Vegan Suede Trucker Jacket – $69.71 ($198)
Larges and XLs available at post time. Brad V. says: “This thing is fantastic. This trucker jacket is phenomenal. Medium tall fits me perfectly at 6’3″ and 170-ish.”
Slim Traveler Pant in Surplus Olive Green – $32.36 ($98)
Green. GREEN. Yes indeed. Green. And being that the Traveler is usually excluded from most codes and promos, getting these things under $50 can normally be a bit of a trick. So $32? That’s a deal.
Marden Suede Monk-Strap Oxford – $49.78 ($158)
A new, personal favorite. Full review over here. Ceramic yard bird not included. Size 10, 10.5, and 11 available at post time.
Wool Cotton Sweater Blazer – $108.72 ($298)
Sizes are getting a bit short on this one. A swazer that might even sway the most anti-swazer of dudes. 45% wool, 25% cotton, 19% polyester, 11% acrylic. Doesn’t look chopped in the tail. That’s good! Sometimes sweater blazers get a little short. That’s not good (to most). Wear it over everything from marled tees to textured henleys to OCBDs. Also shown at the very top of this post.
Camo Suede Card Case – $9.11 ($39.50)
Nine bucks. Nine! Suede. Simple. For the minimalists, or, could make a really nice (and dirt cheap) stand alone business card case?
Slim Herringbone Wool Blend Blazer – $104.99 ($298)
65% wool, 25% nylon, 10% silk blend. Subtle herringbone pattern. Has a bit of a speckly thing going on too. Well reviewed on the BR site.
Booth Suede Brogue Boot – $62.66 ($178)
Sizes 9, 9.5, and 10 left at post time. Just about done with boot season though. Yet suede seems to transition easier into early spring. Also shown at the top of the post.
The stacking extra 50% off sale items + extra 17% off deal at BR expires today, 3/17. The extra half off sale items deal will carry on after today though. At least for a bit.