Steal Alert: Banana Republic EXTRA 58.5% off Sale Items

I picked the wrong life week to stop drinking sniffing glue.

Friends and Family just ended. Now they’re knocking an additional 50% off their sale section once again, AND, for St. Patrick’s Day (because nothing NOTHING says celebrating the 5th century Apostle of Ireland like… stacking 21st century retail promo codes) you can take an additional 17% off. But just through today. That works out to an additional 58.5% off BR’s sale section. Off we go. Huge thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip here.

For every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction, right? So we all got our slick, clean, white sneakers. Here’s that opposite reaction. Slick in some parts, but soft suede in others, charcoal sneakers. Physics! Embrace it!

A 64% polyester, 34% rayon, 2% spandex blend, which usually means no-go, but that sorta mix can work in sweatshirt-y like material. Which I’m thinking that’s precisely what they’re going for here. Could be a perfect, super inexpensive, spring jacket/extra layer.

Lots of sizes left on this one. Knit recycled wool-blend fabric from Italy’s Marzotto mill. Butterfly lined in the back with lined sleeves. Super versatile.

All hail the mico pattern. Would look great under that Italian Knit blazer for sure. Put on a real shirt guys. Tuck the thing in. Enclothed cognition works.

A steal at this price. All kinds or right. A little sleeker and a little more structure than a desert boot. Plus, the lack of a crepe sole makes them easier to dress up a touch. Super versatile.

Well, here we are. Some of the best jeans in the business, in a perfect, goes with anything, dark wash, deep inky blue. Pair shown above is the athletic tapered in the “rinse” shade. Size shown above is a 34×30 on 5’10″/200lbs.

Editor’s Note: Lemme jump in here. The last four items: Blazer, Micro Print shirt, Rapid Movement, Suede chukkas… That’s a heck of a smart casual outfit right there. All together it’d be… $190.87. Not bad being that every piece is super versatile and can easily be worked into other outfits:

Not bad, right? Okay. Back to the picks…

Maybe the sneaky best deal of the sale. Can absolutely be worn as a stand alone sportcoat. Why? The patch pockets up front. That really dresses the thing down/makes it look much less like an orphaned suit jacket. Lightweight but strong, 52% wool, 48% polyester shell from their “performance smart-weight” line. Just half lined in the back. Again, could be an enormous winner.

Just the color-blocked option (shown above, full review here) is getting the double dip. Large and XL available at post time.

Wowzers. That’s a timeless classic. 80% wool, 20% nylon. And that texture looks awesome.

How much? Excellent. 100% extra fine merino wool, and BR’s merino is the real deal. A great piece to layer under an unstructured sportcoat, or, to just wear on its own as a (much) sharper alternative to a hoodie.

A tote that’s all business. Because it looks like a business suit. Big. Not small. Large.

Big fan of how they put this together on the site, with the lighter pants and the chambray shirt up top. All cotton here.

Larges and XLs available at post time. Brad V. says: “This thing is fantastic. This trucker jacket is phenomenal. Medium tall fits me perfectly at 6’3″ and 170-ish.”

Green. GREEN. Yes indeed. Green. And being that the Traveler is usually excluded from most codes and promos, getting these things under $50 can normally be a bit of a trick. So $32? That’s a deal.

A new, personal favorite. Full review over here. Ceramic yard bird not included. Size 10, 10.5, and 11 available at post time.

Sizes are getting a bit short on this one. A swazer that might even sway the most anti-swazer of dudes. 45% wool, 25% cotton, 19% polyester, 11% acrylic. Doesn’t look chopped in the tail. That’s good! Sometimes sweater blazers get a little short. That’s not good (to most). Wear it over everything from marled tees to textured henleys to OCBDs. Also shown at the very top of this post.

Nine bucks. Nine! Suede. Simple. For the minimalists, or, could make a really nice (and dirt cheap) stand alone business card case?

65% wool, 25% nylon, 10% silk blend. Subtle herringbone pattern. Has a bit of a speckly thing going on too. Well reviewed on the BR site.

Sizes 9, 9.5, and 10 left at post time. Just about done with boot season though. Yet suede seems to transition easier into early spring. Also shown at the top of the post.

The stacking extra 50% off sale items + extra 17% off deal at BR expires today, 3/17. The extra half off sale items deal will carry on after today though. At least for a bit.