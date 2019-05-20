What I Wear to Work: DeJuan, Chemical Engineer

Welcome to “What I Wear to Work.” A series on, you guessed it, who wears what to work. Would you like to be featured? See the bottom of this post for instructions. DeJuan McGuire is a chemical engineer doing sales for a small company that manufactures equipment used in wastewater treatment plants. He also works from home. Because he’s a men’s style enthusiast, and also believes in the concept of enclothed cognition, he dresses each workday as if he was in the office. Although he generally doesn’t wear the jacket in the office/house, he’ll put it on when he goes out. When he’s not on the job, DeJuan enjoys reading, watching sports, and helping his wife Tamia chase around their two children: an 8-year old son and a 1-year old daughter.

The Sportcoat: Banana Republic Heritage Slim Linen Suit Jacket – $178.80 when 40% off ($298). Mine is linen and by Perry Ellis but it looks like its sold out or discontinued. This option from Banana Republic is pretty similar. It’s my favorite warm weather sports jacket.

The Watch: MVMT – Rose Gold Natural Tan – $120. Fashion watches by MVMT, The Fifth, Vincero, et. al. get a bad rap but it looks nice and works well for me.

The Shirt: Charles Tyrwhitt Blue/White Gingham Shirt – $39.50 ($110). One of the most versatile shirts in my closet. And I especially like to wear blue.

The Chinos: Banana Republic – Aiden Slim Rapid Movement Chino – $58.80 when 40% off ($98). A very versatile pair of pants.

The Socks: Banana Republic Birdseye Twill Sock – $8.70 when 40% off ($14.50). Inexpensive. And while there’s lots of smaller patterns going on here, they’re all just different enough.

The Belt: Joseph Abboud Burgundy Dress Belt – $59.99. Match those leathers!

The Pocket Square: Bows-n-Ties, RMRS Limited Edition – $25. A small detail that enhances an outfit.

The Shoes: Thomas Bird Made in Italy Buckingham Bluchers in Oxblood – $292. I like how well oxblood shoes pair with navy blue pants.

The Underwear: Saxx Boxer Briefs – $32. Most of my underwear is basic Hanes boxer briefs. But I have recently treated myself to a couple of pairs of Saxx boxer briefs.

A huge thank you to DeJuan for submitting his What I Wear to Work, as well as vouching for how important dressing well (even if you work from home) can be in terms of performance at work. Head over to LinkedIn to discuss this with your coworkers or follow Dappered if you want to see these in your feed. If you want to take this for a spin, send an email to joe@dappered.com with who you are, what you do, and what you’d like to submit. To be featured, we’ll need a picture of you at work, as well as the details on what you’re wearing/usually wear on the job. Final image will have to be cropped down to 1500×840 pixels, so, keep that in mind when shooting. Landscape mode please, and let’s keep anything from the chin up out of it. Note that sending an email with your picks and a pic doesn’t guarantee publishing. Be yourself! And get your employer’s permission if you’re gonna get specific with your place of work.