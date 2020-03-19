Nordstrom Rack Extra 20% off, Huckberry’s Warehouse Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Their big “clear the rack” events usually do something similar, but this is more than that, because this is site wide. Clear the Racks usually is limited to clearance items only. Not so this time. Prices are as marked online. Yes, those AEs are a little funky, but I have the Weybridge and love ’em. Probably better to get it black than walnut. More subtle.

So Huckberry has a warehouse in Columbus Ohio, and they were planning on throwing a big blowout sale there, on site. Guess what? That’s not happening. It has since moved online.

Green pants. Never underestimate the power of green pants. Lots of new spring arrivals too.

Still running. Big cuts, BUT… it’s final sale. So make sure you know your sizes when it comes to Bonobos. Full review of the Bright Navy Blazer can be found here.

It used to be a free 30 day trial. They’ve just bumped it up to three months due to “daily routines changing.” Not exactly wheelhouse Dappered stuff, but this is also a wheel-free option for those who are gonna be stuck inside for a bit. No bike purchase needed here. Why? Because over the last few years, Peloton has been building from a pure-spin company into a full blown remote-fitness company. They offer much more than spin classes now. Yoga (Dennis is the man), in-home strength classes, meditation, etc. Plus, (and this is the only reason I’m posting this here) they’ll remind you three days before your trial ends so you don’t get accidentally billed if you don’t like the app/workouts/etc. If you do stay on, it’s $12.99 after that. Is it great marketing? Sure. But relatively speaking, that’s a nice deal. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip.

Also worth a mention: