Nordstrom Rack Extra 20% off, Huckberry’s Warehouse Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom Rack: extra 20% off just about everything sitewide
- Hamilton Railroad Swiss Automatic 42mm Watch – $389.98 ($1200)
- Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer Automatic 41mm Watch in Black – $317.98 ($1050)
- Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer Automatic 41mm Watch in Navy – $341.98 ($1145)
- Hamilton Jazzmaster Swiss Automatic 40mm Watch – $257.98 ($925)
- Hamilton Railroad Automatic Watch 40mm – $281.98 ($945)
- Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses – $63.98 ($80)
- Allen Edmonds Arlington Oxford in Walnut – $127.98
- Allen Edmonds Arlington Oxford in black – $127.98
Their big “clear the rack” events usually do something similar, but this is more than that, because this is site wide. Clear the Racks usually is limited to clearance items only. Not so this time. Prices are as marked online. Yes, those AEs are a little funky, but I have the Weybridge and love ’em. Probably better to get it black than walnut. More subtle.
Huckberry: The WFH Sale is On
- Taylor Stitch The Ojai Wool Jacket – $124.98 ($228)
- USA Made Rancourt & Co. Wolf Boot – $256.98 ($395)
- USA Made Rancourt & Co. Bennett Trainer – $147.98 ($295)
- Made in Spain Oliver Cabell Rennes Trainer – $119.98 ($218)
- Rhodes Dean Boot Cap Toe in Dark Nubuck – $153.98 ($220)
- Rhodes Dean Boot Cap Toe in Cognac Suede – $153.98 ($220)
So Huckberry has a warehouse in Columbus Ohio, and they were planning on throwing a big blowout sale there, on site. Guess what? That’s not happening. It has since moved online.
GAP: 40% off + Extra 20% off Friends & Family
- Mac Jacket – $71.04 ($148)
- Vintage Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $28.77 ($59.95)
- Camp Denim Short Sleeve Shirt – $23.97 ($49.95)
Green pants. Never underestimate the power of green pants. Lots of new spring arrivals too.
Bonobos: Extra 50% off Final Sale Items w/ ITSFIFTY
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer in Bright Navy – $130 FINAL ($400)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Oliver Solid Brown – $150 FINAL ($400)
- Lightweight 5-Pocket Golf Pants – $39 FINAL ($98)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer in Charcoal Plaid – $180 FINAL ($450)
The M-Flex Golf Polo – $24 FINAL ($68)
- Tech Chinos – $34 FINAL ($138)
Still running. Big cuts, BUT… it’s final sale. So make sure you know your sizes when it comes to Bonobos. Full review of the Bright Navy Blazer can be found here.
Peloton: 3-Month Free Trial for the App (used to be 30 days)
It used to be a free 30 day trial. They’ve just bumped it up to three months due to “daily routines changing.” Not exactly wheelhouse Dappered stuff, but this is also a wheel-free option for those who are gonna be stuck inside for a bit. No bike purchase needed here. Why? Because over the last few years, Peloton has been building from a pure-spin company into a full blown remote-fitness company. They offer much more than spin classes now. Yoga (Dennis is the man), in-home strength classes, meditation, etc. Plus, (and this is the only reason I’m posting this here) they’ll remind you three days before your trial ends so you don’t get accidentally billed if you don’t like the app/workouts/etc. If you do stay on, it’s $12.99 after that. Is it great marketing? Sure. But relatively speaking, that’s a nice deal. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip.
Also worth a mention:
- Nordstrom: Their big 25% off most items, just about site wide sale is still running. Full picks here.
- Need Supply Co.: 25% off just about site wide.
- Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Sale & Clearance.