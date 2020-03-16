Style Scenario: Smart Casual Layers (nothing over $100)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. This time in-between winter and spring (or after summer and heading into fall) can be a tough time to look decent. One moment it’s warm and sunny, the next the wind picks up and it’s hailing. The answer? Lightweight layers. Here’s one way to look smart (which happens to be a personal favorite outfit) while keeping your style budget in check.

The Polo: UNIQLO Button Down Collar Airism Polo – $29.90. Early favorite for polo of the year. An almost 50/50 blend of cotton and nylon from their Airism division. Button down collar looks sharp and helps frame your jaw line. Usually most guys will wear a lighter colored shirt under a darker top layer (think white shirt, dark suit). Here? We’re flipping that contrast script. Dark shirt under a lighter top layer. Looks just different enough.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Manresa 49mm Polarized Sunglasses – $30 ($68). How much? Impressive. Sunski makes a heck of a nice pair of sunglasses. Lightweight but not flimsy.

The Sweater: Goodthreads 100% Merino Wool Cardigan – $40. Yes a friggin’ cardigan. One of the great traveshamockeries of current men’s style is the (incorrect) assumption that you (yes YOU!) can’t pull off wearing a cardigan. You can. They are enormously versatile too. Get one in all merino wool. A trim, but not tight fit. And wear it like you would an unstructured sportcoat. If you get warm? You don’t have to pull it over your head like other sweaters. Your hair will thank you. Cardigans are also a great filtering mechanism… for people. If someone lamely calls you Mr. Rogers? (OOOH good one! Never saw that coming Todd!) Cool. Now you know that person is a predictable, bottom shelf, butt rash of a homo sapien. Mr. Rogers on the other hand, was a genius. Ain’t nobody got time for predictable bottom shelf butt rashes. So Todd’s now dead to you.

The Pants: GAP Modern Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex in Green – $28.80 w/ MARCH ($60). Yes GREEN. Brown can be too frumpy/tenured Western Civ professor. Khaki can be too, well, khaki. Green. GREEN MY FRIENDS EMBRACE GREEN. It’s the “fun” color for those of us who don’t like to stand out too much.

The Shoes: Clarks Men’s Bushacre 2 in Wheat Suede – $60. More flipping of the contrast script. Usually shoes are dark. Not this time. Light suede looks terrific here. (Boots at the top of the post are actually the Todd Snyder for Sanders chukka. Sadly, those aren’t under $100.)

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Cognac – $39.95. The newest shade of their all-world, super affordable, super versatile belts.

The Watch: Invicta Men’s 8926OB Pro Diver Stainless Steel Automatic Watch – $80. Automatic, timeless good looks, and a price that’s relatively dirt cheap.

The Socks: innotree Merino Wool Blend Socks – $17.99 / 2 pairs. Bargain merino-blend, do-anything, well cushioned socks. I wear these things all the time. That said, I have had the heels wear out with heavy use. But that’s okay at this price point.

The Briefcase: Banana Republic Water-Resistant Briefcase – $64.50 ($129). Not for a dressed up workplace, but neither is this outfit. Half off thanks to the Friends and Family sale.