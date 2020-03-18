Nordstrom: 25% off almost Sitewide Sale

So… Nordstrom just doesn’t do big (almost) site-wide sales like this. I think we’ve all heard the words “strange times” approximately 22,356 times in the last week or two. And with relativity and context very much acknowledged, with awkwardness I’m gonna pivot to what we cover here… Affordable men’s style.

This sale is out of the norm. Also, this post is gonna have some “strange” picks. Why? Because there are brands and goods on sale that don’t normally go on sale. So along with the normal, excellent Nordstrom goods we’re all used to, we’re also gonna focus on those brands that don’t normally see much discounting. Plus, it’s fun to window shop. Nobody said we had to buy anything, right? Everything ships and returns for free. But shipping times due to supply chain stress is almost certainly gonna be extended, and keep in mind the difficulty (or impossibility) of making a return in the coming weeks. Got a tip on something that Nordstrom has on sale right now that seems on the rare side? Hit me up: joe@dappered.com

Yep, even their Suitsupply stuff is getting the cut. Not that they have a ton of stock. But they seem to have a good amount of sizes (at post time, that can change fast) for these Lazio wool sportcoats. Lazio = a true slim. Havana and Napoli fit lovers might find the Lazio too tight.

A transitional puffer just in time for transitional puffer season. Perfect. Hugely loved by many. Also available in the medium-to-dark “Forge Grey” option.

Okay, two things. First, Strands haven’t been going on mega sale lately. Seems like AE is keeping these away from their huge discounting events. Second, shown above is a color that Nordstrom identifies as “light brown.” Those aren’t walnut (although those are on sale too.) Is it possible that these are the new “copper” colorway? Could be hard to get that copper shade on sale for awhile, being that it’s so new?

All hail the knit blazer. More polished than most swazers though. 53% cotton, 38% nylon, 9% spandex. Totally unlined back.

Ahhhhh man. Spring suede. Those things sure look like the real deal, right? Some of us might be sticking to a cheaper smart-casual spring suede option, but man… looks like Allen Edmonds nailed it here for the bigger spenders. Made our monthly Most Wanted list just the other day.

Look, I don’t get the fascination. And they are SPENDY even on sale. But more than a few of you guys look at me like I’m Grandpa Simpson when I say these things. So, here they are sneaker-heads. Smooches.

ORRRRR… you could save yourself $185 and… okay, I know I know, I’m harping. Still, I love Good Man Brand stuff. If you’re looking for some sneakers with a little more contrast (at the tongue and heel) head here for their “Legend” low tops.

Because you might need some, with all the shoes in this sale.

For the “buy less buy better” crowd. Made in the USA. An original.

Not bad for $125, and quite good for the on sale $94 price point. Sleek. Oddly comfortable. Made in China but doesn’t look, feel, or smell cheap. A bit of subtle grip on the sole too, so you’ll stay upright on carpet/wet sidewalks. There is a chisel toe, so, traditionalists beware. A size 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet out of the box extremely well.

For those of us who are a little less puffer, and a little more classic quilted. This one is the bee’s knees.

For the grooming guys out there. High quality stuff. Plus, it looks more than fine just sitting there on the counter. Can’t say that for a lot of other men’s grooming stuff. Font matters!

Quiet is priceless. And our dude with a young-kid, business-traveler Adam swears by these things. Sanity savers. Put ’em on, and get some chores done.

Not a deep, midnight navy, but not a true-blue either. Somewhere in the vast middle. Plenty versatile.

Holy cow. Just over $25? From their tech smart line. Subtle herringbone pattern for a little visual texture. Extremely well reviewed. 81% cotton, 12% polyester, 7% spandex.

I mean… look at it. A rare model, that’s not on sale at many if any gray market dealers yet, and here you’d get it from an authorized dealer. So yeah. Warranty and all that. But… pretty sure not many are gonna be throwing $1600+ at a wristwatch right now. And that’s the rub.

Wheelhouse stuff from a heritage British sportswear brand.

Obligatory. Total classics. Available in white with navy, white with green, or white with red. Perfect. Just in time for spring.

Made in the USA, Goodyear welted, tough-as-nails legends.

Not a big discount, but not bad at all considering they rarely if ever go on sale. The free shipping and returns helps here a lot, because these things are SMALL. Just be warned. Full review here.

Stand alone all wool trousers for the white-collar crowd. Made in Italy too. From the in-house yet still pretty top notch John W. Nordstrom brand. Seven colors to pick from. These are nice pants. Very nice pants.

Our man Jason P. claims these have replaced his Stan Smiths in rotation. He even said “Long live the new king” at the end of his full review, which you can find over here.

The not-quite-as-fortunate man’s Tag Monaco! Okay, they’re totally not the same. But the blue on blue scheme and speedy, chronograph good looks does evoke some Monaco vibes. Even though it’s got a round case. OR… you could throw a tan leather strap on the thing and get yourself a super-budget alternative to the already mentioned Hammy chrono.

Inexpensive. Versatile. Spring time Senator Elizabeth Warren vibes. WHAT COME ON ITS TRUE. I mean it’s not blue, but still. 55% cotton, 45% nylon fabric. Also shown at the top of the post.

More made in the USA, Goodyear welted boots. This time from Wolverine. Wear the heck out of ’em. They’ll only look better and get even more comfortable with wear. More than a few color options to pick from.

Made in the USA. All kinds of right. Not clunky or flashy. What a belt should be.

Morrrrrrrrrre Sneakerrrrrrrrrrrrrrs. Also shown at the very top of the post.

Yes they’re quartz, but other than those Swiss Quartz movements, these things are assembled and manufactured from U.S. sourced parts at the Timex factory here in the States.

Chelsea Boots? On THIS site? You don’t say.

The 25% off mostly site wide Nordstrom sale ends… well frankly, I don’t know when it ends. This sale was just as much of a surprise to you as it was to me.