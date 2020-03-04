Dappered

Most Wanted Affordable Style – March 2020

By |

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

 

Allen Edmonds Suede Neumoks – $345

Allen Edmonds Suede Neumoks

Ahhhhh man. Spring suede. Those things sure look like the real deal, right? Some of us might be sticking to a cheaper smart-casual spring suede option, but man… looks like Allen Edmonds nailed it here for the bigger spenders. Drops to $270 if you got a one-time $75 off a full priced pair of shoes code (whether on the back of a snail-mail catalog, or via email).

 

Target Goodfellow & Co. “Wool Blend” Sportcoat – $49.99

Target Goodfellow & Co. "Wool Blend" Sportcoat

Wool blend? I mean, I suppose. It’s 69% poly and 15% wool, with 11% acrylic and 5% “other”. But for fifty bucks? It sure looks great from here. If it feels decent and drapes and fits well, then that’s a serious winner for fifty bucks. Just in to Target. Could be a great transitional piece for late winter/early spring.

 

Timex Navi 41mm Fabric Strap Watch – $129

Timex Navi 41mm Fabric Strap Watch

Your warm weather, do-anything casual watch has arrived. Quartz watches. They absolutely have their place. Big fan of the overall look of the Navi XL (41mm is XL these days? for real?) and that black/tan/red strap is the bee’s knees.

 

New Republic Apollo Leather Sneakers – $98

New Republic Apollo Leather Sneakers

New Republic is not exactly known for making the highest quality of stuff. But this time around they are really pushing these as a step above. Super lightweight, smushy memory foam insoles. Tencel mesh interiors are designed to be breathable and comfortable. And then they had to go and throw some navy blue accents and gold foil-stamp branding on it to really finish the darn things off.

 

Star Trek Picard – (requires CBS All Access which is $5.99/month)

It’s that good. I can’t tell you the last time I looked forward to and watched a show with regularity (actually I can, seasons 1-3 of Peaky Blinders.) We live in a super noisy, junk-filled world. Sir Patrick Stewart’s return to play Captain Jean-Luc Picard has been a bit of a welcome mental salve for many of us (NERRRRDS). There’s some great writing and dialogue in this thing. It’s both serious, and doesn’t take itself too seriously. And there’s just enough noise (phasers and starships) too.

