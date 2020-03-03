How to Spend it: So you got a gift card to Nordstrom

Did you receive a gift card for your birthday? Or maybe you won one through a contest at work? Cleaned out a drawer and found an old, still good, unused gift card? Still have one sitting around from the holidays? Great! In this series titled How to Spend It, we search and sift through some of the more common retailers producing that fantastic plastic, curating a handful of men’s style items at various price points to show you what’s available. Specific sales and available sizes can vary greatly, so check the website or your local store often for the best deals.

Brand Note: Founded in Seattle, WA at the turn of the 20th century, Nordstrom is known for their outstanding customer service, an exceptional return policy, and a staggering number of items ranging from $10 house-brand socks to $8000 designer leather jackets. Given the struggles that retailers are enduring, it feels like a wonder that upmarket stores like Nordstrom and Bergdorf Goodman’s are surviving, if not actually thriving. But perhaps Nordstrom’s ability to keep one foot in the luxury game, and another in the affordable/big time bang-for-the-buck game, is another reason why they’re a favorite for many.

Under $50

When your twin Aunts Martha Lou and Rosemary know you’re into menswear (because they read your articles, of course), they tend to get you some choice gift cards for your birthday or the holidays. If you don’t already have them, some cedar shoe trees and a sneaker cleaning kit are necessities to keep your kicks looking as fresh as possible. Graphic tees are coming back around, so don’t be afraid to try some as the focal point to an otherwise simple outfit.

Under $100

Your bread and butter upgrades are found in the sub-$100 tier, including a lot of goodies from Bonobos, Faherty, and Patagonia. You can’t go wrong with the tried and true Bonobos chinos!

Under $200

The $101-$200 tier is loaded with items both good and bad. Lots of expensive fast fashion stuff in this tier, but we’re sticking to stuff that’s known to be of decent quality and worth your time. Big fan of those Blundstone boots and the Greats Royale sneakers as both are instant classics that are perfect for Spring – rain (Blundies) or shine (Greats).

Under $300

Why $300? It’s a great starting point tier to “invest” in some nicer jackets, jeans (very, very nice jeans… for the denim heads), or statement pieces. If you’re planning on going on any vacations this Spring, you’ll probably need to pack some sunglasses, jeans, and a lightweight rain jacket just in case it storms, right? We’ve got you covered.

Under $500

These are the stretch goals or luxury splurge pieces that you might have been dreaming about. Even if you’ve never received a gift card this large, maybe you can make a sizeable dent in something that’s “investment” worthy. I always recommend the Bose QC35s whenever possible as they’re my gold standard for wireless, noise-cancelling headphones. As a frequent traveler and a dad to an infant, they allow me some much needed peace and quiet.

OVER $500

Just for kicks, here are a few really, really expensive gems that you might consider. If you have the means. And desire. The means and the desire. Those don’t always (or often) come as a tandem. But hey, it’s fun to window shop, right?

About the Author: Adam Terry is Dappered’s resident shoe & denim expert. He’s a thirty-something Technical Trainer in the heating and manufacturing industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, and raw denim. He’s also a new(ish) dad!