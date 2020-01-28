How to Spend it: So you got a gift card to Amazon

Per Yahoo Finance (and PRNewswire), over 80% of consumers received a gift card during the 2019 holiday season, while gift card sales were up seven percent over 2018’s totals. I’d be willing to bet that a large percentage of us Dappered readers received some of that fantastic plastic. In this new series titled How to Spend It, we’re curating a bunch of items from a selection of stores you might/most likely got a gift card to (some very Dappered-y, some less so because Aunt Karen wasn’t sure). Our goal is to show you what’s worth it at various price points. You CAN spend it all in one place, dear!

Brand Note: You and I are no strangers to the massive online marketplace that is Amazon. They have over 500 million products with over 165 million items in clothing, shoes, and jewelry alone. That’s…. a lot. To help us narrow down the list, we stuck to the Amazon family of brands: Amazon Essentials, Buttoned Down, Goodthreads, etc. …unless we found something else that piqued our interest. Also, don’t forget about Prime Wardrobe’s 7-day try-on period. Note: Pricing, sizes, and availability will often vary greatly, so check frequently.

There’s SO MUCH STUFF under $50, it’s hard to throw it all in one group. So let’s break the $50 and under crowd into three different categories: clothes, shoes, and accessories. Head here for reviews on the barn jacket, the merino v-neck, and more. Bomber and OCBD reviews can be found here.

Fifty bucks isn’t a lot for a pair of shoes, but being that it’s Amazon, they have so much stock that there’s more than a few shoes on sale at this price (or under).

Fifty bucks can go a long way on Amazon in terms of accessories. The classic Timex Weekender for instance. Lots of different strap options for under (some well under) $50. Just be prepared for that Timex “tick.” The Weekender is the prime, original example of the Timex loud “tick” noise.

Once you hit $100, things get a little less complicated/overwhelming. This $100 and under price tier gains you access to some nicer basics, some total classics, and some great accessories.

The sub-$200 tier gets you access to lots of nicer mid-tier or better jeans, sneakers, and boots. Again, being that this is Amazon, depending on the product, size and color selection can whip the price around quite a bit.

Why $300? It’s a great starting point for nice dress shoes, a stylish winter coat, or an entry level suit. Again, prices can be all over the place depending on size and color that you’re after. Such is the norm on Amazon.

Even if you didn’t receive a gift card this large, maybe you want to make a sizeable dent in something that’s “investment” worthy.

