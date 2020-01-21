How to Spend it: So you got a gift card to Abercrombie & Fitch

Per Yahoo Finance (and PRNewswire), over 80% of consumers received a gift card during the 2019 holiday season, while gift card sales were up seven percent over 2018’s totals. I’d be willing to bet that a large percentage of us Dappered readers received some of that fantastic plastic. In this new series titled How to Spend It, we’re curating a bunch of items from a selection of stores you might/most likely got a gift card to (some very Dappered-y, some less so because Aunt Karen wasn’t sure). Our goal is to show you what’s worth it at various price points. You CAN spend it all in one place, dear!
Brand Note: If you’re over the age of 25, odds are good that your perception of Abercrombie & Fitch is heavily skewed by what you remember from the late 1990s to mid-2000s. Since 2015, the brand has worked relentlessly to overhaul its image in the face of tough competition from American Eagle, Zara, and even Forever 21. Gone are the hyper-sexualized ads, shirtless models, and the dark and heavily perfumed shopping experience. Today’s A&F focuses on a vastly more modern, casual vibe with a plethora of muted colors, softer fabrics, and bold graphics aimed at their slightly older adult audience. Of note, the infamous moose icon hasn’t left but has been minimized. Pricing, sizes, and availability will often vary greatly, so check your local store or online for the best deals.
Under $50
- Flannel Shirt Jacket with Quilted Lining – $49 ($98)
- Buffalo Check Flannel Shirt – $29 ($58)
- Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater – $39 ($78)
- Cashmere Scarf with Fringe Ends – $44 ($88)
- Cotton Blend Crewneck Striped Sweater – $27.20 ($68)
- Cotton/Cashmere Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt – $44.99 ($68)
- Stretch Tipped Polo – $49
- Fair Isle Crewneck Nordic Style Sweater – $31.20 ($78)
- Fair Isle Crewneck Patterned Sweater – $31.20 ($78)
- Lightweight Tactleneck Merino Turtleneck Sweater – $44.99 ($68)
TONS of goodies available under $50, just be careful with anything with high percentages of polyester or acrylic. And yes, there are plenty of options with the visible moose logo absent.
Under $100
- Athletic “Skinny” aka Slim Stretch Chinos – $68
- Athletic “Skinny” aka Slim Stretch Jeans – $78
- Athletic “Skinny” aka Slim Stretch Ripped Jeans – $88
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 High Top or Low Top Sneakers – $80 – $85
- Denim Trucker Jacket – $49.99 ($110)
- Epperson Mountaineering “Climb” Tote Bag – $80
- Textured Pima Cotton Knit Long Sleeve Polo Shirt – $59
- Garment Dyed Sweater Hoodie – $79
- Sherpa Full-Zip Hooded Jacket – $49.99 ($120)
- Sperry Leather Boat Shoes – $98
- Zip Pocket Joggers – $69
In the sub-$100 price tier, you can take home some new jeans, a nice hoodie, or even some sweet kicks.
Under $200
- Ultra Down-Filled Parka with Faux Fur Hood – $120 ($280)
- Cotton/Nylon Blend Military Bomber Jacket – $120
- Vegan Faux Suede Bomber Jacket – $99.99 ($160)
- Eastland Lumber Up Boots – $128
- Hooded Sherpa-Lined Trench Coat – $160
- Refined Hooded Parka – $154 ($220)
- Wool-Blend Peacoat – $154 ($220)
- Wool-Blend Trucker Jacket – $160
- Wool-Blend Topcoat – $168 ($240)
The sub-$200 tier is chock full of decent looking sweaters, outerwear pieces, and some entry level boots.
Under $300
Why $300? It’s a great starting point for a nice outfit (we’ll get to those, keep scrolling), a stylish winter coat, or other higher priced goods (you’d be surprised what they carry these days).
Under $500
These are the stretch goals or the luxury splurge pieces. Even if you didn’t receive a gift card this large, maybe you want to make a sizeable dent in something that’s “investment” worthy.
- 3-in-1 Premium Down-Filled Waterproof Parka – $400
- Leather Café Racer Jacket – $400
- Shearling Collar Leather Jacket – $500
Outfits and Style Inspirations (multiple item buys)
Since A&F doesn’t have a ton of “grail worthy” items, we’ve pulled together ten outfits for some inspiration. It’s most likely that not only do people NOT get $500+ gift cards in general, they almost certainly wouldn’t get them to Abercrombie & Fitch. But, in case you do have a sizeable piece of plastic for A&F, here are ten ways to fill out that cart…
Grey, Grey, Green Outfit #1 – $236 total
- Waffle Hoodie in Light Grey – $27 ($45)
- Short-Sleeve Icon Crew Tee in White – $19
- Distressed Skinny Jeans in Destroyed Grey Wash – $25 ($88)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 High Top Sneakers in Black – $85
- Epperson Mountaineering Climb Tote in Camo (different bag) – $80
Navy, Grey, Blue, Green Outfit #2 – $247 total
- Ultra Parka in Navy – $112 ($280)
- Icon Cotton Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Grey – $23 ($58)
- One-Pocket Denim Shirt in Chambray – $34 ($68)
- Pleated Sneaker Pants in Olive – $78
Light Brown, Light Blue, White Outfit #3 – $249 total
- Sherpa Full-Zip Hooded Jacket in Light Brown – $60 ($120)
- Long-Sleeve Heavyweight Pocket Tee in Light Brown – $16 ($34)
- Skinny Taper Jeans in Light Ripped Wash – $88
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 High Top Sneakers in White – $85
Green, Navy, Khaki Outfit #4 – $241 total
- Lightweight Packable Puffer in Olive – $79 ($140)
- Henley Sweater in Navy – $27.20 ($68)
- Skinny Stretch Chinos in Cream – $45 ($68)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 High Top Sneakers in White – $85
Teal, Light Blue, White Outfit #5 – $296 total
- Textured Jersey Knit Tee in Light Blue – $29 ($38)
- Athletic Skinny Jeans in Light Ripped Wash – $88
- Greats Made in Italy Royale Sneakers in White Leather (3rd Party) – $179
Navy, Grey, Black, White Outfit #6 – $356 total
- Wool-Blend Topcoat in Navy – $168 ($240)
- Honeycomb Crewneck Sweater in Grey – $30 ($68)
- Long-Sleeve Pima Cotton Pocket Tee with Curved Hem in White – $25 ($38)
- Distressed Skinny Jeans in Destroyed Grey Wash – $25 ($88)
- Leather 1.25” Belt in Black – $23 ($38)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 High Top Sneakers in White – $85
Black, White, Grey Outfit #7 – $412 total
- Nylon-Blend Bomber Jacket in Black – $120
- Long-Sleeve Pima Cotton Pocket Tee with Curved Hem in White – $25 ($38)
- Athletic Skinny Jeans in Grey Ripped Wash – $88
- Greats Made in Italy Royale Sneakers in White Leather (3rd Party) – $179
Black, Grey, Blue Outfit #8 – $450
- Hooded Sherpa-Lined Trench Coat in Black – $160
- Icon Cotton Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Grey – $23 ($58)
- Straight Jeans in Medium Ripped Wash – $88
- Greats Made in Italy Royale Sneakers in White Leather (3rd Party) – $179
Black, Blue, White Outfit #9 – $495
- Faux Leather Moto Jacket in Black – $140
- The A&F Perfect Popover Logo Hoodie in Black – $69
- Short-Sleeve Icon Crew Tee in White – $19
- Super Skinny Jeans in Medium Shredded Wash – $88
- Greats Made in Italy Royale Sneakers in White Leather (3rd Party) – $179
Camel, Black, Tan Outfit #10 – $690 total
- Wool-Blend Duffel Coat in Brown – $300
- Denim Jacket in Black – $50 (110)
- Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater in Light Brown – $45 ($68)
- Skinny Taper Jeans in Ripped Black Wash – $30 ($88)
- Spier & Mackay Jumper Boots in Black Leather (3rd Party) – $278
About the Author: Adam Terry is Dappered’s resident shoe & denim expert. He’s a thirty-something Technical Trainer in the heating and manufacturing industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, and raw denim. He’s also a new(ish) dad!