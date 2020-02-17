President’s Day 2020 Sales For Men – Nordy’s Winter Sale, EXPRESS 40% off, Brooks Bros. Suits, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A
HANDFUL TRIPOD. IT’S A HOEDOWN.
Why hoedown? Too much for a tripod or handful. Hopefully you’re enjoying this extra day off if, in fact, you have it. As always, picks are limited to items with at least a decent size selection at post time, unless otherwise noted. Now, on with the sales… (Top Photo Credit)
OH. One last thing. Is it President’s Day? Presidents’ Day? Presidents Day? All are considered correct, yet none actually are. The official name of the Federal holiday is Washington’s Birthday. Yet President Washington was born on February 22nd. Which is this Saturday. But this year, George Washington’s Birthday is officially celebrated today, five days early. Cool. Glad we got that cleared up.
Nordstrom: Up to 40% off during Winter Sale
- Barbour Saffir Polarquilt Jacket – $114.98 ($230)
- Bonobos Slim Fit Waffle Crewneck Cashmere Sweater – $152.76 ($228)
- Made in Italy L.B.M 1911 Trim Fit Twill Cotton Sport Coat – $449.98 ($750)
- Nordstrom Feeder Stripe Merino Wool Blend Dress Socks – $9.90 ($16.50)
- Timex MK1 Chronograph Fabric Strap Watch, 42mm – $97.99 ($139) Review Here
- Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag – $63.72 ($90)
- adidas U-Path Run Sneaker – $56.94 ($85)
- 1901 Stripe Long Sleeve Henley – $35.70 ($59.50)
- adidas ID Track Pants – $35.98 ($60)
- Patagonia Isthmus Wind Resistant Water Repellent Quilted Shirt Jacket – $118.30 ($169)
A very late addition to the Thursday Handful (like, Friday). Lemme be honest. This isn’t in the same ballpark as their half-yearly sales. And it’s certainly not the pre-fall, annual Anniversary sale. BUT! It’s still Nordstrom, who somehow still seems to do everything right despite their department-store-peers imploding around them. And as always, everything ships and returns for free.
Banana Republic: 46% off (3rd party = only exclusion)
- Aiden Slim Core Temp Pant – $52.92 ($98) four colors
- Slim Traveler Pant – $52.92 ($98) lots of colors
- Athletic Tapered Traveler Pant – $53.19 ($98.50) lots of colors
- Linen-Cotton Coach’s Jacket – $63.72 ($118)
- Slim Italian Wool Peak Lapel Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser – $306.18 ($567)
- Bombay Suede Belt – $32.13 ($59.50)
- Nicklas Leather Sneaker – $74.52 ($138)
- Lemur Socks – $7.83 ($14.50) take that trash pandas!
No code needed here. Basically exclusion free. 40% off + an additional 10% off. That works out to 46% off, which is just 4% shy of Friends & Family. Pretty darn good if you’re on the hunt for something for the spring.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 Shirts for $149 + Free Shipping w/ PRESDAYCT
Works out to $37.25 per shirt. I think Charles Tyrwhitt shirts can go for less ($30ish?) but don’t they nail you on the shipping when they do? It’s the sub $40 price point and the free shipping that makes this deal a deal this time. I believe? And it’s not just goofy patterned shirts either. Lots of wheelhouse stuff in there.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Last Call Winter Sale items
- Nomad Chelsea Suede Boot – $187.47 ($375)
- Shark Pattern Merino Cool Dress Socks – $11.22 ($19.50)
- Douglas Street Casual Belt – $52.47 ($79)
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford in Mahogany – $261.75 ($395)
- Independence Collection Bartlett Cap Toe – $277.47 ($530)
- Independence Collection Jefferson Wingtip – $277.47 ($530)
Has to be the last day for this, right? A heads up that they HAVE included a ton of Factory 2nds goods in there, and those will cost you $25 for a restocking charge if you return them. So be careful. Picks above are limited to 1st quality. They should ship and return for free as long as your purchase is north of $75. All picks above are also made in the USA. Socks and belt too.
Target: 20% off Goodfellow & Co tops when you log in to Target Circle
- Goodfellow & Co Printed Slim Fit Short Sleeve Poplin Button-Down Shirt – $14.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Standard Fit Knit Blazer – $39.99 ($49.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Standard Fit Novelty Crew Neck T-Shirt – $6 ($9.99)
What the heck is Target Circle? It’s their rewards program. Kinda bummed you need to login for this deal (and probably moving forward you’ll have to login too?) but… these are the days where data = $$$. Anyway, big fan of that knit blazer. It’s super versatile.
Brooks Brothers: 25% off most suits + Extra 15% off w/ BC1818
- Made in the USA Regent Fit 100% Wool BrooksCloud Check 1818 Suit – $349.99 ($998)
- Made in the USA Fitzgerald Fit Two-Button 1818 Suit – $349.99 ($998)
And it looks like this 25% is applying to any suits that are ALREADY on sale? Not bad. Most of the suits, of course, are not on sale. So just a flat 25% off for those which aren’t. But if you can double up, as shown with the picks above, then some serious savings can be had.
Huckberry: Up to 50% off Winter Clearance Event “Part II”
- Millerain waxed canvas Quilted Shirt Jacket – $160.98 ($248) this one isn’t made in the USA
- Alsta Nautoscaph III Jaws Watch, Huckberry Exclusive – $526.98 ($879)
- Aden Candle Barrel-Aged Manhattan – $20.98 ($32)
- Whiskey Peaks Grand Canyon Rocks Glass – Set of 2 – $19.98 ($30)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Defender Denim Trucker – $166.98 ($238)
- Aden Candle Tobacco & Leather – $20.98 ($32)
New deals added? You don’t say. I’m seeing mostly the same stuff, but man is this thing well stocked. Full picks here. Some new picks above.
J. Crew: 30% off select full price / Extra 50% – 60% off select sale styles w/ WEEKEND
- Sperry for J.Crew Authentic Original 2-eye broken-in boat shoes – $68.60 ($98)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Cap Toe Boots – $173.60 ($248)
- Sussex lightweight quilted jacket with eco-friendly PrimaLoft – $89.60 ($128)
Sale section seems pretty picked over/stagnant, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they dumped some new items in there today (Monday). 30% off select full price too, although most of the “good” stuff seems to be excluded.
Zappos: They’re having a Presidents Day sale
- The North Face Thermoball Eco Hoodie – $153.95 ($220)
- The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket – $139.25 ($195)
- The North Face Thermoball Eco Vest – $104.25 ($149)
There are 21,000 items alone, on sale, on the men’s side. Good grief. And there are far too many Crocs thrown in the mix, so, lets’ just stick with the popular North Face thermoball stuff, if you don’t mind. Select colors on sale only. Seems like the wheelhouse stuff (black and navy) aren’t getting the cut. But plenty of other colors are.
EXPRESS: 40% off Everything
- Merino Wool-Blend Thermal Regulating V-Neck Sweater – $41.94 ($69.90)
- Merino Wool Blend Thermal-Regulating Hooded Sweater – $47.94 ($79.90)
Oh if it’s an EXPRESS sale, you know where we’re going. Where are we going??
To the MERINOOOOOOOO!!
To the wall!
Till the Sweat (doesn’t) drop down and fall because merino wool is a naturally thermal regulating material which will keep you warm if it’s cold, yet additionally will keep you cool if it’s warm.
Or something like that. Maybe that’s not how the song goes.
But it’ll be stuck in my head for the rest of the day.
The Dappered Space Picks
President’s Day weekend is a traditional weekend for big furniture, appliance, and home goods sales. And this holiday looks to be no different. If you’re shopping for a new sofa, washer/dryer, cool decor or remodel items, now’s not a bad time to pick something up. Below are a few sales worth pointing out, but know that there is much more out there.
- Target – 20% President’s Day Sale – Target has marked down furniture, bedding, bath, kitchen and decor by 20%, and there are several appliance deals with even bigger markdowns. Our pick: If you’re thinking about spring and warmer weather, this is a cool patio chat set. Was $350, now $280.
- Wayfair: President’s Day Blowout – They don’t do straight across discounts, but there are lots of markdowns on the site. This requires some digging, so if you love the thrill of the hunt this sale will be for you. If scrolling through pages of products is the equivalent of nails on a chalkboard for you, skip this one. Our pick: A simple braided rug can set the foundation to build the rest of a room off of, and the price is right on this option from Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse. Price varies by size.
- Huckberry: Annual Winter Clearance – Already featured on the site, the Huckberry annual winter clearance is not to be missed. And they have an entire section dedicated to home goods. Our pick: Nice towels are quite the treat, and this towel set from Nutrl (was $110, now $93) is not only luxuriously woven, so you’ll feel the difference against your skin, but they’re treated with Polygiene technology, to inhibit odor causing bacteria and mildew. Fancy.
- Walmart: President’s Day Savings – There’s no specific savings amount or code indicated, prices are just marked down as per usual at Walmart. We know Walmart might not be the coolest place to shop, but when it comes to home goods the styles they carry on on par with everyone else. Our pick: Metal and wood go hand in hand with the style touted on this site, so the Zinus Suzanne Platform Bed w/ Headboard (was $308, now $218) might fit right into your space.
Also worth a mention…
- Bonobos: 20% Off Select Pants & Shirts w/ MATCHMADE
- H&M: 10% off $50, 20% off $100, or 25% off $200 + free shipping w/ 3598
- Spier and Mackay: New stock of $348 suits are in.
- Ledbury: Extra 40% Off Sale w/ SHOP40
- Suitsupply: Lots of new spring arrivals are in.
- Club Monaco: 25% Off Men’s Styles w/ 25OFF!
- Lands’ End: 40% off w/ FAMILY