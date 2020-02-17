President’s Day 2020 Sales For Men – Nordy’s Winter Sale, EXPRESS 40% off, Brooks Bros. Suits, & More

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL TRIPOD. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why hoedown? Too much for a tripod or handful. Hopefully you’re enjoying this extra day off if, in fact, you have it. As always, picks are limited to items with at least a decent size selection at post time, unless otherwise noted. Now, on with the sales… (Top Photo Credit)

OH. One last thing. Is it President’s Day? Presidents’ Day? Presidents Day? All are considered correct, yet none actually are. The official name of the Federal holiday is Washington’s Birthday. Yet President Washington was born on February 22nd. Which is this Saturday. But this year, George Washington’s Birthday is officially celebrated today, five days early. Cool. Glad we got that cleared up.

A very late addition to the Thursday Handful (like, Friday). Lemme be honest. This isn’t in the same ballpark as their half-yearly sales. And it’s certainly not the pre-fall, annual Anniversary sale. BUT! It’s still Nordstrom, who somehow still seems to do everything right despite their department-store-peers imploding around them. And as always, everything ships and returns for free.

No code needed here. Basically exclusion free. 40% off + an additional 10% off. That works out to 46% off, which is just 4% shy of Friends & Family. Pretty darn good if you’re on the hunt for something for the spring.

Works out to $37.25 per shirt. I think Charles Tyrwhitt shirts can go for less ($30ish?) but don’t they nail you on the shipping when they do? It’s the sub $40 price point and the free shipping that makes this deal a deal this time. I believe? And it’s not just goofy patterned shirts either. Lots of wheelhouse stuff in there.

Has to be the last day for this, right? A heads up that they HAVE included a ton of Factory 2nds goods in there, and those will cost you $25 for a restocking charge if you return them. So be careful. Picks above are limited to 1st quality. They should ship and return for free as long as your purchase is north of $75. All picks above are also made in the USA. Socks and belt too.

What the heck is Target Circle? It’s their rewards program. Kinda bummed you need to login for this deal (and probably moving forward you’ll have to login too?) but… these are the days where data = $$$. Anyway, big fan of that knit blazer. It’s super versatile.

And it looks like this 25% is applying to any suits that are ALREADY on sale? Not bad. Most of the suits, of course, are not on sale. So just a flat 25% off for those which aren’t. But if you can double up, as shown with the picks above, then some serious savings can be had.

New deals added? You don’t say. I’m seeing mostly the same stuff, but man is this thing well stocked. Full picks here. Some new picks above.

Sale section seems pretty picked over/stagnant, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they dumped some new items in there today (Monday). 30% off select full price too, although most of the “good” stuff seems to be excluded.

There are 21,000 items alone, on sale, on the men’s side. Good grief. And there are far too many Crocs thrown in the mix, so, lets’ just stick with the popular North Face thermoball stuff, if you don’t mind. Select colors on sale only. Seems like the wheelhouse stuff (black and navy) aren’t getting the cut. But plenty of other colors are.

Oh if it’s an EXPRESS sale, you know where we’re going. Where are we going??

To the MERINOOOOOOOO!!

To the wall!

Till the Sweat (doesn’t) drop down and fall because merino wool is a naturally thermal regulating material which will keep you warm if it’s cold, yet additionally will keep you cool if it’s warm.

Or something like that. Maybe that’s not how the song goes.

But it’ll be stuck in my head for the rest of the day.

The Dappered Space Picks

President’s Day weekend is a traditional weekend for big furniture, appliance, and home goods sales. And this holiday looks to be no different. If you’re shopping for a new sofa, washer/dryer, cool decor or remodel items, now’s not a bad time to pick something up. Below are a few sales worth pointing out, but know that there is much more out there.

Also worth a mention…