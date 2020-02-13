Huckberry: Annual Winter Clearance Sale – Up to 50% off

Huckberry has carved out a nice niche for themselves. They specialize in great looking, extraordinarily functional goods that help “doers” get out there and do. They also carry a bunch of stuff that makes the down time look and feel even better. Gone are the days where your gear has to look like crap. You can go explore your city, the land, or somewhere half way around the globe, and look terrific in the process. What a time to be alive.

But that performance AND looks status often comes with a price. Thankfully, that’s why the gods created end-of-season clearance sales. So those of us who do like to look great while, I dunno, doing just about anything, can also save a few bucks. Off we go with some picks, ya devilishly handsome doer you.

Made in Portugal. Blake stitched. Super versatile. Subtle studded rubber sole provides the right kind of grip, but isn’t toothy or clunky like a lug sole. Fit is about a half size large. Ships and returns for free, even though they’re on mega sale. A Huckberry exclusive, and home run.

Proof’s Technical pant. Five colors to pick from. Made from Japanese twill. Haven’t tried these out myself yet, but the reviews are strong. Slim or straight fit. Just select your fit when you select your size. Ships for five bucks. Returns for free (although, I’m guessing you’re out the five bucks for outbound shipping, unless you trip their free shipping at $75 threshold).

A basic that’s proudly made here in the states. 100% supima cotton, and knit in a “baby jersey” technique which creates a soft, airy fabric.

Good. Grief. Was almost $400. Made in Maine. Shown above in the “Toast Rushmore” grain leather. Also available in a smoother brown CXL.

Another Huckberry exclusive. I own this thing. Paid full price. It’s worth it at full price. I love it. It’s a field jacket (lots of pockets, lots of utility, water resistant, stowable hood), but it still looks and moves great. The technical nylon exterior has a matte look to it, the quilting isn’t overly puffy, and it’s super comfortable. A size large fits my 5’10″/195lb frame perfectly.

Just the two colors shown above. BUT… these were made in the USA from Organic cotton slub fabric. No larges left at post time. Small, medium, XL, XXL… but no larges.

These things hardly ever go on sale. Cheap slippers are terrible. Even the best slippers can soak up water and become useless if you have to take the trash out quick. These are the slipper/house shoes you’ll wear time and time again, basically forever and ever. Treat yo feet.

Got these from Mrs. Dappered for Christmas, and they’re the bee’s knees. I know they’re still spendy even though they’re on sale, but Hestra has been making gloves for a while, and it shows. Built to last. Soft but tough. Insulated but not ski-glove puffy. Ships and returns for free, which is helpful, being that they’re gloves… and they have to fit like, well, that specificity of fit spawned a cliche. So, yeah.

Obligatory. Throws are a bit smaller than the blankets. Made in the USA. Looks great over the back of a couch. Also works terrific as, y’know, something to put on top of your bed for warmth. What a concept!

Calling all denim heads. Pre-shrunk but minimally processed otherwise. Japanese selvage. Cut and sewn in Los Angeles. Ships and returns for free.

Pretty much a perfect wall hanging. Great for those with the explorer spirit, or those who just love Captain Nemo and his choice to give the world the bird and head underwater.

A noticeable upgrade over Clarks (no knock on Clarks, they make an incredible product for the price). Made in Italy. Super soft suede. Natural rubber textured sole. Super comfortable.

USA made flannels that would even make big Al or any forestry professional proud. It’s going down. I’m yelling timber. You better move. You better dance. Let’s make a night you won’t remember. I’ll be the one you won’t forget.

An exclusive to Huckberry. Heritage British Sportswear looks, now at a plenty fair price for those of us who don’t just throw piles of cash at… the big brand names of heritage British sportswear. Made in the UK. Cut from an 8 oz Millerain cotton fabric with a water-repellent finish.

A pair of sunglasses that’ll look just as good with a sportcoat and chinos, as it would with a pair of running shoes and a tech shirt and shorts combo. Plus they’re built to wear while active too. Lightweight but durable. Traction pads on the nose bridge. Polarized lenses. Colorway shown above is an exclusive to Huckberry. I keep coming back to these. I like my Persols too (which fold! these don’t) but… yeah. I keep reaching for these.

One of those Timexes that has surprised the wristwatch world in recent years. Manual wind. SMALL. Very “classically” sized. Full review here.

Bad towels are like bad socks or bad slippers. Totally useless and something we’ve all spent money on, time and time again, yet when we use them they make us feel… gross. Get some good towels. Now these are REALLY NICE towels. There are nice towels out there that aren’t this expensive. But for the wind and the rain, get yourself (and your overnight super happy fun adult time dates) some good towels.

A splurge, but Marathon knows what they’re doing. One of our 10 Quartz watches even watch snobs should like. Built to handle the toughest, most challenging environments. Marathon has been contracted by the US Marine Corps, Department of Homeland Security, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. So chances are one of their timepieces can handle your desk duty backpacking trips. 36mm = smaller/more classically sized. Tritium dial markers, MIL-SPEC construction, high-viz white dial, and the kinda good looks that won’t go out of style any time soon.

Blake stitched and made in Portugal. Less of a super sleek chelsea, and more of an everyday workwear inspired chelsea. Head here for a full review of the smooth leather options. Really liking the looks of the roughout leather shown above. Fits half a size large.

Topography in your glass of whiskey. Nifty.

A true “sporting” sport coat. Lots of old-school trimmings. 55% wool, 45% polyester. Also shown at the top of the post. Like the majority of the rest of the items in this sale, these also ship and return for free.

Made in the USA from British “staywax” cotton. Umbrella not included. Full review here.

Sheets are like towels. If you’ve got bad ones, your guests are likely to… spend as little time as possible at your place. These are flannel. So, best for cool to cold weather.

More made in Maine boots that are almost $150 off. Ships and returns for free. Simple cap toe here.

And that’s just a small sample of what’s in Huckberry’s big clearance sale. Seriously, the thing is stocked to the gills. No word when/if these prices expire, or, if it’s good to go until all of it’s gone.