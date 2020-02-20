New Timex Q Colors Coming, a Favorite Spring/Summer Polo is back, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Timex: New Q Colors coming this Spring (not available yet)
It’s not a sale. Heck, the things aren’t even available for purchase yet. But somehow I stumbled across this notice on the “coming soon” page of the Timex website, and it looks like some new colors of the Timex Q are on the way this spring? Nifty. The Q runs $179, so it stands to reason that these new color options will too. Now if they could only restock the new M79 Automatic, and we’d be in business!
Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Styles
- Slim Corduroy Shirt Jacket – $55.49 ($139)
- Heritage Wool/Nylon Shawl-Collar Cardigan Sweater – $75.99 ($169 )
- Shawl-Collar Wool/Nylon Cardigan Sweater – $71.49 ($169)
- Herringbone Cotton/Wool/Nylon Cardigan Sweater – $75.99 ($169)
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Button Down Shirt – $37.99 ($89.50)
- Slim-Fit Tech-Stretch Cotton Dress Shirt – $35.49 ($89.50)
- Herringbone Leather Glove – $37.99 ($89.50)
- Denim Large Tote – $25.48 ($89.50)
Yep. Missed a bunch of stuff. Original picks can be found over here. No code needed for the extra 50% off. Deal expires Saturday 2/22. Card-members can take an additional 10% off with the code BRCARD.
UNIQLO: Airism Button Down Polos have arrived – $29.90
So these aren’t on discount yet either, but they’re in and available for purchase, and still worth a mention. That button down collar is suuuuper appreciated by some of us. Cotton/Nylon fabric is now branded as their “airism” pique, and should dry quickly and feel nice and cool.
J. Crew: 25% off select + new arrivals w/ SHOPNEW
- Ludlow wing tips – $261 ($348)
- Ludlow suede penny loafers – $223.50 ($298)
- Ludlow suede tassel loafers – $223.50 ($298)
Far, far from the steepest discount J. Crew offers. But they just got their longwings back in stock (those are usually excluded) and they also added a few suede loafers to their shoe lineup for spring. But yes, waiting for further discounts could pay dividends. You could always cool your jets in the leopard print pool.
Nordstrom: Up to 40% off during Winter Sale (exp 2/23)
- Barbour Saffir Polarquilt Jacket – $114.98 ($230)
- Bonobos Slim Fit Waffle Crewneck Cashmere Sweater – $152.76 ($228)
- L.B.M. 1911 Trim Fit Plaid Cotton Blend Sport Coat – $476.98 ($795)
- adidas ID Track Pants – $35.98 ($60)
- adidas U-Path Run Sneaker – $56.94 ($85)
- Hickey Freeman Regular Fit Dot Print Polo – $56.40 ($94)
Last weekend for this. This isn’t in the same ballpark as their half-yearly sales. And it’s certainly not the pre-fall, annual Anniversary sale. BUT! It’s still Nordstrom, who somehow still seems to do everything right despite their department-store-peers imploding around them. And as always, everything ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention:
- Suitsupply: Their new spring arrivals keep rolling in.
- Todd Snyder: Check your physical USPS mailbox. You should have a single use, $100 off $300 code lurking in there/on the back cover of their paper catalog.
- Everlane: Their new line of Court sneakers just launched for $98.