New Timex Q Colors Coming, a Favorite Spring/Summer Polo is back, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s not a sale. Heck, the things aren’t even available for purchase yet. But somehow I stumbled across this notice on the “coming soon” page of the Timex website, and it looks like some new colors of the Timex Q are on the way this spring? Nifty. The Q runs $179, so it stands to reason that these new color options will too. Now if they could only restock the new M79 Automatic, and we’d be in business!

Yep. Missed a bunch of stuff. Original picks can be found over here. No code needed for the extra 50% off. Deal expires Saturday 2/22. Card-members can take an additional 10% off with the code BRCARD.

So these aren’t on discount yet either, but they’re in and available for purchase, and still worth a mention. That button down collar is suuuuper appreciated by some of us. Cotton/Nylon fabric is now branded as their “airism” pique, and should dry quickly and feel nice and cool.

Far, far from the steepest discount J. Crew offers. But they just got their longwings back in stock (those are usually excluded) and they also added a few suede loafers to their shoe lineup for spring. But yes, waiting for further discounts could pay dividends. You could always cool your jets in the leopard print pool.

Last weekend for this. This isn’t in the same ballpark as their half-yearly sales. And it’s certainly not the pre-fall, annual Anniversary sale. BUT! It’s still Nordstrom, who somehow still seems to do everything right despite their department-store-peers imploding around them. And as always, everything ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention: